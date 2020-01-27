Wax Melts Market: Quantitative Analysis From 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Wax Melts market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Wax Melts Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Wax Melts industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Wax Melts market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Wax Melts market

The Wax Melts market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Wax Melts market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Wax Melts market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Wax Melts market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

drivers and restraints, and market size. Currently, the market is fragmented in nature with a copious number of players – both large and small – in the U.S. and the U.K. competing with each other on the basis of price, product differentiation, and astute marketing strategies.

To maintain a foothold in the market, the leading players are resorting to strategic collaborations. The report studies all such prevalent trends in details and goes on to segment the market based on different parameters. It also leverages popular analytical tools to find out opportunities and threats awaiting players in the global market for wax melts. It identifies prominent players contributing toward the growth of the wax melts market. The report furnishes an overview of their financial position, recent developments, product portfolio, and geographical reach.

Wax Melts Market: Drivers and Trends

At the forefront of driving growth in the global wax melts market is the rising concern towards air care and hygiene in commercial and residential buildings. Besides, wax melts do not emit harmful flames and are eco-friendly and safe. This is another factor fuelling an upward trend in the market. Going forward, wax melts are predicted to see explosive sales on the back of solid demand for air fresheners and aromatherapy. The increasing awareness among the rising ranks of discerning consumers about environmental and health hazards, which is posed mainly by aerosol sprays, will further stoke demand for wax melts.

Also driving growth in the global wax melts market is the increasing need for longer lasting fragrances and the relatively cheaper cost of wax melts as compared to alternative products such as aerosol fragrance and reed diffusers. In addition, the availability of a wide array products having different sizes, scents, and patterns will also drive the market. A recent noticeable trend in the market is the marketing of products through the proliferating ecommerce channels, apart from supermarkets and hypermarkets. Another prominent trend is the continued thrust on product innovation.

Wax Melts Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is slated to clock maximum growth on account of the solid demand for air care products in the countries of Australia, Japan, and China. End-user sectors of home décor and aromatherapy have been primarily pushing demand in the region. In terms of market share, however, North America dominates followed by Europe. The market is also predicted to witness good growth in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Germany due the substantial growth in aromatherapy and concerns about air care. Other factors augmenting the market in the aforementioned regions are the hectic schedule and rising disposable incomes of people.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global wax melts market, the report profiles companies such as Scentsy, Yankee Candle, SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, and Rimports Limited. The analysts have evaluated the top-tier companies based on their key adoptions, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Wax Melts market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

