Wearable Technology Market Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry By 2025: Apple, Inc. (US), Fitbit Inc. (US), Garmin International Inc. (Switzerland), Google, Inc. (US)

The “Wearable Technology Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Smart Clothing & Smart Glasses, Sleep Sensors, Smart Watches, Activity Monitors, Augmented Reality Headsets, Continuous Glucose Monitor, Heart Rate Monitors (HRMs), Drug Delivery Devices, Hand Worn Terminals, Wearable Patches, Jewelries) and Application (Infotainment, Fitness & Wellness, Healthcare & Medical, Industrial & Military, Safety & Security, Fashion & Lifestyle)” report provides a detailed overview of the major factors impacting the global wearable technology market with the market share analysis and revenues of various sub segments.

The global wearable technology market was estimated at US $26.19 billion in 2015. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% between 2016 and 2025, to reach US $170.91 Billion in 2025.

The major industry players in the wearable technology market include adidas Group (Germany), Apple, Inc. (US), Fitbit Inc. (US), Garmin International Inc. (Switzerland), Google, Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), Jawbone (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Medtronic, Inc. (Ireland), Microsoft Corporation (US), Nike, Inc. (US), Pebble Technology Corporation (US), Qualcomm, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Suunto Oy (Finland), Xiaomi Inc. (China).

The wearable technology market is segmented on the basis of products and application, the products segment is further bifurcated on the basis of smart clothing & smart glasses, sleep sensors, smart watches, activity monitors, augmented reality headsets, continuous glucose monitor, heart rate monitors (HRMS), drug delivery devices, hand worn terminals, wearable patches, jewelries. Application segment is further divided on the basis of infotainment, fitness & wellness, healthcare & medical, industrial & military, safety & security, and fashion & lifestyle. The smart watches segment had the largest share of the wearable technology market in 2015, whereas the hand worn terminals product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.4% between 2016 and 2025.

In the application segments healthcare & medical segment had the largest share of the wearable technology market in 2015, whereas the fashion & lifestyle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2025.

The geographic segments included in this report are North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The usage and application of wearable technology is gradually moving beyond fitness tracking and health monitoring, wearable technology is finding increasing acceptance in varied areas. The market is expected to accelerate by increasing adoption of mobile devices and increasing end-user’s preference towards handy gadgets.

