MARKET REPORT
Weigh in Motion Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2028
Weigh in Motion Market – Introduction
Weigh in motion (WIM) devices are specifically designed equipment to record the truck axle & gross vehicle weights as they drive over a measuring site or a sensor. The existing weigh in motion systems are witnessing an increasing traction over the conventional static weigh stations, as they don’t require the vehicle to stop, which make them a more efficient option. Numerous benefits of weigh in motion systems, such as reduced overload vehicles, easy access to busy parts of the city, reduced road deterioration and increased road safety, have fueled their adoption in recent years. These factors pushed the weigh in motion market to value roughly US$ 572 Million in 2018.
Weigh in Motion Market – Competitive Landscape
- In April 2019, Kapsch TrafficCom along with its partner EVOCON received a contract to provide EcoTrafiXTM, a comprehensive urban mobility management solution for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This contract will enhance Kapsch TrafficCom’s urban mobility management footprint across the Latin-American region.
- In January 2019, a leading player in weigh in motion market, Kistler Group, announced the strategic acquisition of the Chemnitz-based software developer AMS. Acquisition of AMS will reinforce the Kistler Group’s digital transformation.
Kapsch TrafficCom
Established in 1892 & based in Vienna, Austria, the company is a subsidiary of KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH. Kapsch TrafficCom AG provides intelligent transportation systems (ITS) globally, and operates across Intelligent Mobility Solutions and Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) segments.
Sterela SAS
Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Pins-Justaret, France, Sterela SAS operates through various sectors, including electronics, weigh in motion (WIM), robotics, aerospace test tools, and analysis of road traffic, smart parking management, and live-fire military training targets. The company serves customers worldwide.
Kistler Group
Founded in 1959 & headquartered in Winterthur, Kistler Group is an internationally active Swiss group of companies that specializes in the field of measurement technology. The group manufactures, develops, and distributes torque, pressure, force, and acceleration sensors and software and electronics. Kistler holds expertise in piezoelectric & piezoresistive measurement technology.
SWARCO
Founded in 1969 & based in Wattens, Austria, SWARCO has many plants in several parts of the world. The company through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, & maintains products and systems for traffic management & road safety applications across Austria and internationally.
International Road Dynamics Inc.
Established in 1980 & headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, International Road Dynamics Inc. operates as a highway traffic management technology company worldwide. The product offerings of this company include automated truck weigh station systems, toll road equipment and systems, advanced traffic safety systems, vehicle & axle detection equipment, among others.
Weigh in Motion Market Dynamics
Upward Demand for Advanced Traffic Congestion Solutions Underpinning Gains in Weigh in Motion Market
Growing concerns pertaining to increasing traffic congestion, traffic accidents, and deterioration of the environment caused by expanding population in line with rising car ownership have necessitated the adoption of advanced traffic congestion solutions. As weigh in motion equipment and systems provide highly flexible traffic monitoring options, and can classify vehicles and also determine their compliance with existing weight standards, their adoption is growing significantly.
New Trends in Weigh in Motion Market Creating Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders
The weigh in motion market is witnessing numerous significant trends, such as growing government creativity towards intelligent transportation infrastructure, rise in public-private partnerships (PPPS) and accelerating market for smart transportation. Consequently, companies operating in weigh in motion market are incorporating technology to develop in-trend equipment and systems to appeal to a wider target audience. With companies gravitating towards adoption of advanced technology in the manufacturing processes, the weigh in motion market is anticipated to witness positive changes in the forthcoming years.
High Adoption of Sensors Accelerating Weigh in Motion Market for Hardware
Growing adoption of image sensors for vehicle detection & identification coupled with rising demand for inductive loops in modern traffic signal control systems are driving weigh in motion market for hardware. Inductive loop is witnessing a proliferating demand for intelligent transportation system & weight enforcement applications as it complies with stringent vehicle flow error specifications, and provide high accuracy in vehicle counting. Furthermore, inductive loops are also being used in tandem with diverse sensor technologies, including cameras, for higher efficiency. These factors are driving the demand for sensors, which in turn is fueling growth in weigh in motion market for hardware.
ENERGY
Global Propanol Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Application, and Regions.
Global Propanol Market was valued US$ 3.37 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 4.79 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period.
Global Propanol MarketIncreasing use of propanol in the growing pharmaceutical industry, attributed to the growing population and changing lifestyle in developing countries is expected to drive the global propanol market over the forecast period. Propanol derivatives are increasingly being utilized in the cosmetics industry as a solvent substitute, which is further projected to increase product demand over the forecast period. Further, increasing demand for paints and coatings due to the rapidly growing construction and automotive industries are also anticipated to propel the global propanol market over the forecast period. Advancing technologies in application sectors are expected to provide tremendous opportunities for global propanol market participants overcoming eight years.
However, stringent environmental regulations regarding transportation and handling of organic compounds are expected to hamper propanol market growth over the coming seven years. Furthermore, global propanol market faces numerous restrictions owing to high raw material combustibility, which is also expected to limit market growth over the forecast period. Increasing raw material prices mostly regarding acetone and propylene, due to volatile crude oil prices is anticipated to hamper the demand over the forecast period.
Based on the type, Isopropanol segment is estimated to lead the propanol market by type during the forecast period. Isopropanol is the key type of propanol, which is used as a solvent in diverse applications, such as paints & coatings, pharmaceutical, inks, and household & personal care products, owing to its low cost and easy availability. The increasing demand for these products due to high industrial growth such as construction, healthcare, printing, and automotive is expected to drive the demand for propanol.
Based on the application, propanol is mainly used to manufacture other solvents such as cosmetics, skin/hair preparations, pharmaceuticals, lacquer formulations, perfumes, and dye solutions, types of antifreeze, soaps and window cleaner. It can also be used to create printing inks, coatings, de-greasing fluids, adhesives, insecticides and herbicides. Normal propanol is also used as a chemical intermediate to create esters, halides, propylamines and propyl acetate. The end user markets of this product are the cosmetics, cleaning, printing,and motor, coatings and chemical industries.
Graphically, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing propanol market. The growing construction, automotive, household & personal care, and pharmaceutical industries in this region owing to the growing consumer spending and increasing income levels is expected to boost the demand for propanol.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global propanol market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global propanol market.
Scope of Global Propanol Market
Global Propanol Market, By Type
• N-Propanol
• Isopropanol
Global Propanol Market, By Application
• Direct Solvent
• Chemical Intermediate
• Pharmaceutical
• Household & Personal Care
• Others
Global Propanol Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Global Propanol Market
• Royal Dutch Shell Plc
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• BASF SE
• The Dow Chemical Company
• LG Chem Ltd.
• Sasol Limited
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Tokuyama Corporation
• LCY Chemical Corp.
• JXTG Holdings, Inc.
• Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
• OXEA GmbH
• Carboclor S.A.
• ISU Chemical
• Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
• Solvay
Global Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market 2020 2A PharmaChem, Waterstone Technology, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical, UHN
The research document entitled Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) by Market Research Store intends to reveal various facets of the global market with the assistance of the key elements influencing the market, the constraints, and the difficulties that could stop the market development. The Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) report provides a thorough assessment for the people seeking for their business growth on both local and global level as well as producers, newcomers in the industry, professional association, private businesses, and commercial marketers.
The Leading players mentioned in the Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market: 2A PharmaChem, Waterstone Technology, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical, UHN, XiaoGan ShenYuan ChemPharm, 3B Scientific, Alfa Chemistry, TCI, HBCChem, Pure Chemistry Scientific, LGM Pharma,
The report has unveiled fast growth in the current and previous years and is going to evolve with persistent development in the forthcoming years. The entire Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) market is further categorized by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. Even more, the Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) market report studies the market division {Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, Type 5, }; {Application 1, Application 2, Application 3, Application 4, Application 5, } in line with the product and syndicate type, end-user applications, and market strategies. Besides, the report offers authentic positive outcome sectors and independent regions that remarkably influence the market development pointed out data about the various conditions of the Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) market thoroughly. Different types of forthcoming and expansive methodologies, such as SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, product life cycle analysis, manufacture intensity map, etc. are utilized in the research.
The Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) market report provides a prominent frame of reference on higher as well as smaller aspects that may affect or obstruct the market growth. The Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) market report provides scrutiny data that can transform the dominant sectors in the market. Apart from this, it will bestow a region-wise survey of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East Countries of the market. The research document even sheds light on data which describes the primary market segments. Those key parts will assist our customers to select a business alternative based on production, demand, and supply. The Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) report provides standard and extensive data of future years relying on the development guess framework of the market. Last but not least, it furnishes graphical information along with figures and pictures for better understanding.
Market Overview: It includes product review and extent of the global Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) market. It consists of an executive summary of the segmental analysis offered in the report. The segment sheds light on product, end-customer, and regional sections. Eventually, it covers market anticipations influencing profit and sales.
Contention by Player: This segment highlights competitive conditions and trends, provides analysis of leading companies, and bestows figures related to average cost by the leader, proceed and profit share by a player, and sales and sales share by the company.
Sales by Region: In this chapter, the report provides sales, gain, and their market research values by territory. Also, it provides sales and sales growth rate, cost, income, and other computations for each regional market analyzed.
Company Profiles: In this section, the report provides business financial data, product specifications, and other details of leading companies operating in the global Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) market.
Main market perceptions consist of the following:
1. The survey of Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) delivers market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2020-2028.
2. It presents detailed understandings into ongoing industry trends, trend prediction, and growth drivers about the Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5).
3. It offers an independent review of market sectors and the regional outlook of Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5).
4. The report provides a detailed overview of the supplier landscape, combative analysis, and key market strategies to gain an advanAcrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market, Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market 2020, Global Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market, Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market outlook, Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market Trend, Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market Size & Share, Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market Forecast, Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market Demand, Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market sales & pricee on competing companies.
Conclusion: All in all, the report offers a detailed outlook of the 2020-2028 industry, including all essential factors. It portrays an overview of market sizing and forecasting for the growing segment within the Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) market. The Acrivastine (Cas 87848-99-5) Market report also covers the profit obtained through the procurement of different types of the product the Global Market.
Global Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market 2020 3M, Baianda, Segre, Ican breath, Honeywell, Lanhine
The research document entitled Activated Carbonfilters Mask by Market Research Store intends to reveal various facets of the global market with the assistance of the key elements influencing the market, the constraints, and the difficulties that could stop the market development. The Activated Carbonfilters Mask report provides a thorough assessment for the people seeking for their business growth on both local and global level as well as producers, newcomers in the industry, professional association, private businesses, and commercial marketers.
The Leading players mentioned in the Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market: 3M, Baianda, Segre, Ican breath, Honeywell, Lanhine, Zhejiang jiande Chaomei Daily Chemicals, Vogmask, CLEANCOOL,
The report has unveiled fast growth in the current and previous years and is going to evolve with persistent development in the forthcoming years. The entire Activated Carbonfilters Mask market is further categorized by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. Even more, the Activated Carbonfilters Mask market report studies the market division {Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, Type 5, }; {Application 1, Application 2, Application 3, Application 4, Application 5, } in line with the product and syndicate type, end-user applications, and market strategies. Besides, the report offers authentic positive outcome sectors and independent regions that remarkably influence the market development pointed out data about the various conditions of the Activated Carbonfilters Mask market thoroughly. Different types of forthcoming and expansive methodologies, such as SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, product life cycle analysis, manufacture intensity map, etc. are utilized in the research.
The Activated Carbonfilters Mask market report provides a prominent frame of reference on higher as well as smaller aspects that may affect or obstruct the market growth. The Activated Carbonfilters Mask market report provides scrutiny data that can transform the dominant sectors in the market. Apart from this, it will bestow a region-wise survey of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East Countries of the market. The research document even sheds light on data which describes the primary market segments. Those key parts will assist our customers to select a business alternative based on production, demand, and supply. The Activated Carbonfilters Mask report provides standard and extensive data of future years relying on the development guess framework of the market. Last but not least, it furnishes graphical information along with figures and pictures for better understanding.
Market Overview: It includes product review and extent of the global Activated Carbonfilters Mask market. It consists of an executive summary of the segmental analysis offered in the report. The segment sheds light on product, end-customer, and regional sections. Eventually, it covers market anticipations influencing profit and sales.
Contention by Player: This segment highlights competitive conditions and trends, provides analysis of leading companies, and bestows figures related to average cost by the leader, proceed and profit share by a player, and sales and sales share by the company.
Sales by Region: In this chapter, the report provides sales, gain, and their market research values by territory. Also, it provides sales and sales growth rate, cost, income, and other computations for each regional market analyzed.
Company Profiles: In this section, the report provides business financial data, product specifications, and other details of leading companies operating in the global Activated Carbonfilters Mask market.
Main market perceptions consist of the following:
1. The survey of Activated Carbonfilters Mask delivers market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2020-2028.
2. It presents detailed understandings into ongoing industry trends, trend prediction, and growth drivers about the Activated Carbonfilters Mask.
3. It offers an independent review of market sectors and the regional outlook of Activated Carbonfilters Mask.
4. The report provides a detailed overview of the supplier landscape, combative analysis, and key market strategies to gain an advanActivated Carbonfilters Mask Market, Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market 2020, Global Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market, Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market outlook, Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market Trend, Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market Size & Share, Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market Forecast, Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market Demand, Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market sales & pricee on competing companies.
Conclusion: All in all, the report offers a detailed outlook of the 2020-2028 industry, including all essential factors. It portrays an overview of market sizing and forecasting for the growing segment within the Activated Carbonfilters Mask market. The Activated Carbonfilters Mask Market report also covers the profit obtained through the procurement of different types of the product the Global Market.
