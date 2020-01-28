Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Welfare Management Software Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

Published

3 hours ago

on

Global Welfare Management Software Market was valued at USD 730 Million in the year 2019. Global Welfare Management Software Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to reach USD 1166 Million by the year 2025.Welfare management is the process of establishing, maintaining, and managing welfare for the employees of an organization. Employee benefits typically include medical insurance, pension plans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), vacation time, sick time, and maternity leave. Numerous vendors offer software that can assist benefits administrators.

Welfare Management Software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing Market at present with the share of 59% in 2018.

Welfare Management Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 47% of the global total in 2018.

Major market players in Welfare Management Software Market are ADP, Workday, WEX Health, Benefitfocus, Bswift, Namely, Zenefits, Paycom, EmpowerHR/Pay, Ceridian, PlanSource, Paycor, Gusto, BambooHR, BreatheHR, Zane Benefits, and brief information of 4 more companies provided in the report.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business

By Region
North America
*USA
*Canada
Europe
*Germany
*U.K.
*France
*Italy
*Rest of Europe
APAC
*China
*India
*Japan
*Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
*Latin America
*Middle East & Africa

MARKET REPORT

Telepresence Robots Market by Type and Application to 2016 – 2025

Published

3 seconds ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Telepresence robots enable people to attend meetings remotely, homebound students to attend classes, physicians to virtually diagnose patients in remote hospital wards, and travelers to enjoy a real-time tour of new places. Global demand for telepresence robots in 2025 will advance to $5.11 billion. This represents an exponential XX% increase yearly in terms of annual revenue between 2016 and 2025, and a cumulative capital sales of $XXX billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial increase of tele-conference, tele-education, remote monitoring, tele-healthcare, virtual tourism, and tele-socialization.

Global Telepresence Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application (Business, Healthcare, Education, Others), Robot Mobility and Geography is based on a comprehensive research of the telepresence robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The report also quantifies global telepresence robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, revenue mode, robot mobility and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.
• Business and Enterprise
• Healthcare
• Education and Training
• Others

Based on revenue source, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.
• Sales
• Renting/Leasing
• Service

Based on robot mobility, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each sector.
• Mobile Robots
• Stationary Robots

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Other Countries)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and some national markets by application over the forecast years is included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global telepresence robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global telepresence robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Highlighted with 23 tables and 57 figures, this 133-page report provides comprehensive data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

Key Players:
Anybots Inc.
Double Robotics Inc.
Intouch Technologies, Inc.
iRobot Corporation
Mantaro
Revolve Robotics
Suitable Technologies Inc.
Telepresence Robotics Corporation
VGO Communications Inc (Vecna Technologies)

MARKET REPORT

Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Market A Comprehensive Study With Key Players And Their Business Insights

Published

40 seconds ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Market Report 2020

(Jan 2020), The Latest Report on Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Market 2020 is Analyzed on the basis of its Types and Application with covering global as well specific regions insight.

This report focuses on the Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services report emphasizes Key players strategic movements including brand expansions, public relations activities and product releases.

The report provides some market-related illustrations and presentations, including pie charts, which represent the percentage division of strategies adopted by the major players in the global market.

Most important Topics and Questions covered in this report are:

  • Market Trends & Issues
  • Growth Drivers & Enablers
  • Growth Inhibitors
  • Opportunities and Challenges
  • Recent Industry Activity
  • Product Innovations & Trends
  • Coverage of Major & Niche Players
  • Comprehensive Geographic Coverage
  • Extensive Product Coverage
  • What are the Major Applications of the Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Market?
  • what are the Types of the Content in Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Market?
  • Who are the main competitors in the market and what are their priorities, strategies, and developments?
  • What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Market?

Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Market Regionally Covers Following Area’s:

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification and Investigation of the Following Aspects: Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Definition and Scope of Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Research:

1. Market dynamics, growth drivers and industry pitfalls
2. Regulatory and political guidelines for the industry
3. Demographics and Statistical Data

At the end, Aircraft Cleaning and Detailing Services Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. HD Map Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

MARKET REPORT

Naval ISR Market Market Trends, Challenges, Opportunities And Emerging Trends 2026

Published

47 seconds ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Naval ISR Market Report 2020

(Jan 2020), The Latest Report on Naval ISR Market 2020 is Analyzed on the basis of its Types and Application with covering global as well specific regions insight.

This report focuses on the Naval ISR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The Naval ISR report emphasizes Key players strategic movements including brand expansions, public relations activities and product releases.

The report provides some market-related illustrations and presentations, including pie charts, which represent the percentage division of strategies adopted by the major players in the global market.

Most important Topics and Questions covered in this report are:

  • Market Trends & Issues
  • Growth Drivers & Enablers
  • Growth Inhibitors
  • Opportunities and Challenges
  • Recent Industry Activity
  • Product Innovations & Trends
  • Coverage of Major & Niche Players
  • Comprehensive Geographic Coverage
  • Extensive Product Coverage
  • What are the Major Applications of the Naval ISR Market?
  • what are the Types of the Content in Naval ISR Market?
  • Who are the main competitors in the market and what are their priorities, strategies, and developments?
  • What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Naval ISR Market?

Naval ISR Market Regionally Covers Following Area’s:

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification and Investigation of the Following Aspects: Naval ISR Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The Naval ISR report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Definition and Scope of Naval ISR Research:

1. Market dynamics, growth drivers and industry pitfalls
2. Regulatory and political guidelines for the industry
3. Demographics and Statistical Data

At the end, Naval ISR Market reports deliver insight and expert analysis into key trends and behaviour in marketplace, in addition to an overview of the market data and key brands. HD Map Market reports provides all data with easily digestible information to guide every businessman’s future innovation and move business forward.

