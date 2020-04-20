MARKET REPORT
Wellness Tourism Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Fitpacking, Four Seasons Hotels, Gwinganna
The report titled “Wellness Tourism Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.
The analysts forecast the global wellness tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 10.32% during the period 2020-2026.
Wellness tourism is a type of tourism where people travel to places for the betterment of their physical or mental state. It is different from medical tourism where people travel to other countries or places for medical care or treatment of a diagnosed disease. Wellness tourism is growing simultaneously with the global tourism industry at a rapid pace.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Wellness Tourism Market: AccorHotels, Canyon Ranch, IHG, Red Carnation Hotels, IHHR Hospitality, Aro Ha, Body And Soul, BodySense, Fitpacking, Four Seasons Hotels, Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat, Hilton, Hyatt, Kamalaya, Marriott, Mountain Trek, Rancho La Puerta, Wellness & Hormone Centers Of America and others.
Global Wellness Tourism Market Split By Product Type and Applications:
This report segments the global Wellness Tourism Market on the basis of Types are:
Domestic Wellness Tourism
International Wellness Tourism
On the basis of Application, the Global Wellness Tourism Market is segmented into:
Old Man
Young Man
Regional Analysis For Wellness Tourism Market:
For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Wellness Tourism Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.
Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
– Detailed overview of Wellness Tourism Market.
– Changing market dynamics of the Wellness Tourism Market industry.
– In-depth segmentation of Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application etc.
– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.
– Recent industry trends and developments.
– Competitive landscape of Wellness Tourism Market.
– Strategies of key players and product offerings.
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
Harmonic Filter Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate
Harmonics are basically current and voltages that are multiples of 60 Hz fundamental frequency. Fluctuations and large quantities of harmonics can lead to malfunctioning of the system results in high operating costs and loss of energy and manpower. To eliminate these problems harmonic filters are used and it consists of inductors, capacitors and resistors. Resistors are used to deflect harmonic currents to the ground.
The favorable factors responsible for the growth of the Harmonics filters are the increased demand of harmonic filters in industrial and commercial sectors and stringent regulatory standards regarding energy consumption. However, the lack of consumer awareness regarding the harmonic suppression and high cost of harmonic filters are the hindering factors for the concerned market. In addition, imminent enforcement of stringent government regulations paves new avenues for the players operating in the market.
The global harmonic filter market is expected to rise at a CAGR of xx % during the period from 2018 – 2025 and reach an opportunity worth US$ xx billion by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation, By Filer Type
Active Harmonic Filters
Passive Harmonic Filters
Tuned Passive Harmonic Filters
De-Tuned Passive Harmonic Filters
Hybrid Harmonic Filters
By Voltage Level
Low Voltage Harmonic Filters
Medium Voltage Harmonic Filters
High Voltage Harmonic Filters
By End Use
Industrial
IT and Data Centers
Automotive
Oil and Gas
Active Harmonic Filters to Gain Impetus
Harmonic filters are available in two types: Active and passive. Passive harmonic filters enjoy a higher demand in comparison with active harmonic filters, owing to their cost efficiency and robust design. In 2016, the passive harmonic filter segment accounted for more than a share of 70% of the overall demand. The active harmonic filters will gain significant impetus over the next few years, owing to the rising awareness regarding the benefits offered by these filters and the segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx % from 2018 – 2025.
Asia Pacific to Remain at Center of Global Harmonic Filters Market
In 2016, Asia Pacific holds 39% of the global corrugated boxes market and emerged as the largest contributor among the segmented regions. The demand of corrugated boxes in the Asia Pacific region was due to extensive power losses during distribution and transmission and poor quality of the installed filters. These shortcomings resulted in the increased usage of harmonic filters. The market is rising at a CAGR of xx% from 2018 – 2025.
Europe is emerged as second in the global harmonic filter in 2018; however, the region is expected to experience sluggish demand for these filters in the coming future. The availability of robust power infrastructure and stringent regulations were pro-founding factors for the growth.
Competitive Scenario
The companies involved in the production of harmonic filters worldwide include, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., and Schneider Electric SE. These behemoths consume almost 45% of the global harmonic filters market. Other prominent players include TDK Corp., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Danfoss A/S, Siemens AG, Schaffner Holding AG, Baron Power Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., MTE Corporation, and Comsys AB.
Anesthesia Machine Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, to 2025
Majority of anesthesia machines manufacturers are actively focusing on raising the standards of medical technology in the field of anesthesiology. Increasing need for more efficient and safer medical case support systems coupled with development of advanced anesthesia supply systems is facilitating the growth of the global anesthesia machines market. This Trends Market Research report analyzes the expansion of global anesthesia machines market till date, and provides key insights on the growth of the market during the forecast period, 2018 – 2025.
The report commences with a brief information of the global anesthesia machines market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global anesthesia machines market.
The next section offers an overview of the global anesthesia machines market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of – anesthesia machines. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. Trends Market Research Report projects that this market will register an above-average CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2025) to surpass a valuation of US$ xx Mn.
The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.
The scope of Trends Market Research’s report is to analyze the global anesthesia machines market for the forecast period 2018 – 2025 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Medical device manufacturers, research institutes, and raw material suppliers in the global anesthesia machines market can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and medical journals pertaining to the healthcare sector.
In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global anesthesia machines market, the report provides updates on market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of anesthesia machines. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for anesthesia machines manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed information on product sourcing, pricing analysis, cost structure, list of market players is provided in this section.
Considering the wide scope of the global anesthesia machines market and to offer in-depth insights, Trends Market Research’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast. The anesthesia machines market has been categorized on the basis of modality, end-user, and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.
Hospital Linen Supply And Management Services Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2025
Hospital linen supply and management services refers to the professional services that maintain the linen supply of the hospitals and healthcare institutions to ensure the optimum supply and hygiene of the linen material provided to the patients. Globally, increasing demand for the hygienic and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure coupled with increased government participation in increasing quality healthcare standards in the respective nations are the major growth drivers.
The global rise in proportionate old age population in major economies and declining birth rate and consequent rise in outsourcing of hospital linen services by major hospital chains is expected to fuel the growth of the global hospital linen supply and management services market in the coming future. The companies operating in the market also provide laundry services apart from linen supply and other outsourced value added services to remain competitive and increase its market share.
However, the market is restrained by rise in cost of raw materials and pricing pressure, particularly in the production of linen materials of excellent quality. The market is expected to expand at CAGR of xx%, from US$ xx Billion in 2018 to US$ xx billion by 2025.
Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Segmentation
By Product Type
Bed Sheets/Pillowcases
Blankets
Patient Repositioner
Bed Pads/Under Pads
Bathing /Cleansing Accessories
Others
By Material:
Woven
Non-Woven
By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Other Healthcare facilities
Product Insights
Hospital bed sheets and pillow covers held the largest market share in 2016, owing to increasing number of hospitals beds and robust hygiene policies by healthcare institutions. Hospital bed sheets are of different types such as bariatric sheets, hyperbaric sheets, mortuary sheets, flat sheets, and birth sheets. On the basis of bed size they are categorized as single and double bed sheets. Companies also offer bed sheets with shrink resistant and easily washable features.
The bathing and cleaning accessories segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increased awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene.
Material Insights
On the basis of material, the market is segregated into woven and non-woven. Woven material garnered largest share in the market and non woven material is anticipated to witness highest growth rate due to increasing research and development in producing good quality linen materials.Non woven materials are made up from long fiber and staple fiber, which is bonded by heat, solvent, chemical and mechanical treatment.
End-use Insights
On the basis of end use, the hospital linen supply and management services market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals accounted for the largest share in the market and are anticipated to witness the highest growth in the forecast period, owing to rising number of hospital beds in the public and private settings.
Clinics and other healthcare facilities are also expected to witness significant growth due to surge in population catered through these facilities. Moreover, number of healthcare settings is collaborating with third parties to capitalize on growing demand of linen supply, hence driving the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Scenario
Key market players include Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.; Swisslog Holding AG;E-town Laundry Company; ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc.; Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.; Angelica Corporation; Tetsudo Linen Service; Celtic Linen; and AmeriPride Services Inc.
The companies operating in the hospital linen supply and management services market are adopting merger, acquisitions and geographic expansion to broaden its portfolio of offerings. In this regard, in January, 2018, Aramark completed the acquisition of AmeriPride Services Inc. for approximately US$ xx billion. AmeriPride is a uniform and linen rental company with business in the U.S and Canada, catering to 500,000 customers. The landmark event is expected to bolster the strong position of Aramark in in the U.S and Canada.
Earlier, in 2017, Angelica Corporation, completed the sale of its subsidiaries to the U S based investment firm KKR& Co. L.P. The investment was aimed to strengthen business, with Angelica name catering more than 3,800 clinics, hospitals and long term care facilities. The development expected to manage Angelica’s finances and operations to increase its customer base.
