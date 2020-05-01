What are the snags being developed to Polymer Concrete Market ?

The expansion of the construction industry, rising fiber-reinforced polymer concrete adoption, and increasing infrastructure maintenance and repair activities are some of the prime factors driving the growth of the polymer concrete market. In 2017, the market valued at $1,975.8 million, and it is predicted to attain a size of $2,964.0 million by 2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Polymer concrete refers to a concrete mixture that uses an epoxy binder to harden and set into place.

Based on class, the polymer concrete market is classified into polymer resin concrete (PRC), polymer modified concrete (PMC), and polymer impregnated concrete (PIC). Out of these, in 2017, the PMC classification held the largest revenue share of more than 35.0% in the market, and it is predicted to continue dominating it during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its superior chemical resistance, waterproof property, free-thaw durability, and speedy curing at a significant temperature. Furthermore, its low-cost benefits are contributing to the market growth by leading to high adoption.

On the basis of application, the polymer concrete market is categorized into containments and waste containers, flooring blocks, pump bases, and trench drains. Among these, in 2017, the trench drain classification registered the dominating revenue share of more than 26.0% in the market, and it is expected to maintain its lead during the 2018–2023 period. This is ascribed to the growing construction of reliable drainage systems in rural and urban areas to manage the surging population’s waste across the globe. These are good for containing and transporting runoff water in any kind of drain as well.

The increasing awareness among the populace about the high performance of polymer concrete is being witnessed as a major trend in the polymer concrete market. The conventional forms of concrete have various drawbacks, including poor insulating properties, and high installation time and overall mass, which are creating the need for better-performing variants, which is, in turn, boosting the consumption of polymer-based concrete. These materials offer excellent performance features, such as high tensile strength and impact resistance, which are accelerating their adoption in the construction sector.

The research offers the global market size of polymer concrete for the period 2013-2023.

GLOBAL POLYMER CONCRETE MARKET