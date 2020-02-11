Global Market
What Will Be the Effects of the Developments in The Cognitive Service Market On the Industry in The Near and Far Future?
The Global Cognitive Service Market is estimated to reach USD 18.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 42.2%. Rising demand for new generation robots, advancing automated fraud detection systems, increasing growth in large-scale tasks, and rising performance & profit orientation is expected to drive the market. However, slow market adoption act as one of the restraining factor for the market growth. Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and application programming interface (API) is identified as an opportunity for this market.
Cognitive Service is a type of machine learning technology which is used in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). It creates applications which support algorithms, website, bots to (see, hear, speak) understand. Some key players of the market are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ripple, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., QUALCOMM, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Nokia Corporation and Verbio Technologies, S.L. among other.
Cognitive Service Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of service, the market is segmented into knowledge management, data revolution, training, communication, cloud service and others.
- By technology, the global market is segmented machine learning, natural language processing, optimization and robotics.
- By application type, the market is segmented into government and education, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and others.
Cognitive Service Market: Report Scope
The report on this market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Cognitive Service market include:
- IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Microsoft Corporation
- Apple Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- QUALCOMM, Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.,
- Nokia Corporation
- Verbio Technologies, S.L.
- Other Key Companies
Cognitive Service Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Cognitive Service Market, by Service
- Knowledge Management
- Data Revolution
- Training
- Communication
- Cloud Service
- Others
Cognitive Service Market, by Technology
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Optimization
- Robotics
Cognitive Service Market, by Application
- Government and Education
- Healthcare
- Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)
- Manufacturing
- Others
Cognitive Service Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market Analysis Growth Overview on Top Key players By Forencis Research
The Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is estimated to reach USD 14.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.7%. Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market is growing at a remarkable pace owing to the soaring need for reducing the use of conventional plastic in order to minimize its negative impact on the environment. This factor is further fueled by the strict regulation imposed by the governments on plastic use. On the contrary, high cost of the biopolymers is likely to act as a roadblock for the market growth.
Biopolymers are the polymers produced from the natural sources which can be used as an substitute to the existing polymers in their respective application. Bioplastics are the plastics obtained from the vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, pea starch or macrobiotic, and other renewable sources. As these polymers are originated from the renewable and natural sources, it degrades at a higher rate than those to the conventional plastics or polymers. Due to its higher degradability, it is extensively used in electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, and consumer goods sector.
Some key players of the market BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Braskem SA, Indorama Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Corbion N.V., Arkema S.A., Biome Bioplastics Ltd., and Toray Industries among others.
Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global biopolymers and bioplastics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into biobased and biodegradable, fossil-based and biodegradable and bio-based and non- biodegradable.
- On the basis of raw materials, the biopolymers and bioplastics market is segmented intosugarcane, sugarbeet, corn, potato, wheat, castor oil and others.
- On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into electronics, building and construction, coatings and adhesives, automotive, consumer goods, packaging, and others.
- On the basis of regional analysis is covered under five major regions such asNorth America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.
Global Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Type
- Biobased and Biodegradable
- Polylactic Acid
- Starch Blends
- Fossil-based and Biodegradable
- Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate
- PBS(A)
- Others
- Bio-based and Non- biodegradable
- Bio-polyethylene Terephthalate
- Bio-polyethylene
- Polyethylenefuranoate
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Raw Material
- Sugarcane
- Sugarbeet
- Corn
- Potato
- Wheat
- Castor Oil
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Application
- Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Coatings and Adhesives
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Packaging
- Flexible
- Rigid
- Others
Biopolymers and Bioplastics Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Global Connected Aircraft Market Analysis Report 2014 By Forencis Research
The Global Connected Aircraft Market is estimated to reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 16.2%. Connected aircraft can be defined as the aircraft which is connected with the rest of the world with help of internet irrespective of its location. Connected aircrafts give passengers promising inflight experience by enabling them to access to Wi-Fi services on flight, caters pilot with paperless operational activity and on-process information, and the cabin crew to enhance overall passenger on flight experience. Customized experience for passengers enhances brand loyalty and helps in achieving higher revenue. Also, with the help of connected aircrafts, crew becomes more efficient which further enhances customer satisfaction. Connected aircraft provides connectivity between cockpit and ground station giving on-process tracking data which helps in better operational functionality. Connected aircrafts are evolving and aviation giants are striving to accommodate with it as it helps in reduction in capital and enhanced overall revenues.
Connected Aircraft Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing Demand for Inflight Entertainment Services
Passengers in airlines expect high-speed Wi-Fi for video streaming, texting, replying to emails and to surf social media. Airlines are providing Wi-Fi offerings, news and sports updates periodically. Almost half of the total airline passengers are willing to pay for Wi-Fi based services and 72% prefer streaming videos over sleeping on long duration flights. Connected aircraft helps passenger to get capability of streaming high definition videos during flights on their own device, and helps in staying connected with the virtual world.
Thus, the growing demand for inflight entertainment services may contribute in the growth of the connected aircraft market, during the forecasted period.
- Growing Demand of Optimized Airline Processes
As there is connectivity within the aircraft the airline gets passengers preferences and feedback which helps to provide a better experience to the customer in the future. Flight crew gets access to the passenger profile and they give updates about the connecting flight and meal suggestions. Maintenance issues are reported to the on ground operational team during flight which results in timely maintenance service prior to the next scheduled departure. Connectivity helps airlines in tracking fuel consumption and engine performance, which helps airlines to strategize safety operations and overall cost cutting. As per estimation connected aircraft can save approximately USD 1 billion annually to aviation industry.
Thus, the growth In the optimized airline processes can contribute towards the overall growth of the connected aircraft market, during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
- Cybersecurity Issues
As growing connected aircrafts delight passengers and helps airlines in efficient operations, online security issues are also increasing. Number of handheld devices which are connected with internet gives critical data to the stakeholders, and securing this data is important. Replacing radar based systems with global positioning system increases chances of cyber attacks. To overcome this challenge better monitoring systems are required which can relate all events with the data holistically and help in preventing potential attacks on the system. Also a risk management system is required to safeguard the airlines from the cyberattacks and provide smooth operational functioning.
Thus, cybersecurity issues can be challenging for the growth of the connected aircraft market, during the forecast period.
Connected Aircraft Market: Key Segments
- Segmentation based on component covers: Hardware,and Software
- Segmentation based on connectivity type covers:In-flight, and Ground-to-Aircraft
- Segmentation based on offerings covers: Data Management, Flight Support Services, Cabin Connectivity Services, Ground Handling Services, Maintenance Services, Satellite Communication Systemand
- Segmentation based on frequency band covers: Ka-band, Ku-band,and L-band
- Segmentation based on end user covers:Civil, Commercial and Military
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Connected Aircraft Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Connected aircraft Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
Connected aircraft Market, by Connectivity Type
- In-flight
- Ground-to-Aircraft
Connected aircraft Market, by Offering
- Data Management
- Flight Support Services
- Cabin Connectivity Services
- Ground Handling Services
- Maintenance Services
- Satellite Communication System
- Others
Connected aircraft Market, by Frequency Band
- Ka-band
- Ku-band
- L-band
Connected aircraft Market, by End User
- Civil
- Commercial
- Military
Connected aircraft Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Soldier Systems Market Size, Growth Insight,Trends, Industry Key Players By Forencis Research
The Global Soldier Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 14.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%, predicts forencis research (FSR). Soldier System are the equipment’s that enhances the operational abilities of a soldier during battle conditions. These system carrier modular equipment’s can be used in multiple ways which and find applications in other branches of the military. The system covers large devices like radars and jammers as well as small devices as scopes and optics system. Moreover, the Soldier system includes equipment for dismounted soldiers for protection and efficiency during operations. Additionally, the soldier system can be categories into five different functions like sustainment, control, command, mobility, and lethality.
Soldier Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Growing Adoption of Surveillance Systems
The market demand for soldier systems is growing owing to the adoption of surveillance systems. Surveillance systems raise the situational awareness of soldiers and help them to gain a tactical advantage on the battlefield. Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global System for Mobile (GSM) based technologies help tracking and monitor health. Moreover, it tracks the location of the soldier, heartbeat and observes the body temperature of the soldier. However, the surveillance system monitoring and advanced the activities and information of the system.
Hence, adoption of surveillance systems is expected to surge the soldier systems market during the forecast period.
- Increasing Demand for Soldier Modernization Programs
Increasing demand for soldier modernization programs improve the overall advancement in weapons. Some of the traditional soldier system include weapons and helmets. However, innovation led to the development of a new and growing soldier system to boost military in combat scenarios. Globally, these programs incorporate new and advanced technologies in the soldier system to advance the ability of military equipment to operate in conjunction.
Therefore, increasing demand for soldier modernization programs is expected to drive the soldier systems market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
- Lack of Clarity and Technological Availability
Without clear technology, the objection and vision of the mission might fail to achieve the target. Lack of clarity and technological availability can impact the modernization programs. Due to continuously changing in welfare some countries are still not clear about the combat requirement. Moreover, there is a gap between the expected availability and technology performance. However, governments of countries such as India and Brazil have analyzed the challenges that can develop the soldier modernization programs.
Hence, the lack of clarity and technologies available about the product may hinder the growth of the soldier systems market.
Soldier Systems Market: Key Segments
- Based on Types: Vehicles, Systems, Communications, Sensors and Optics, Ammunition, Pyrotechnic Products, Training Systems andPower and Transmission
- On the Basis of End-User:Military and Homeland Security
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africaand South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Soldier Systems Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Soldier Systems Market, by Types
- Vehicles
- Armoured Transport Vehicles
- Reconnaissance Vehicles
- Combat Vehicles
- Command Vehicles
- Systems
- Integrated Soldier Systems
- Weapon Systems
- Navigation System
- Communications
- Battlefield communications
- Radio Communication
- Sensors and Optics
- Ammunition
- Pyrotechnic Products
- Training Systems
- Augmented Reality (AR)
- Virtual Reality (VR) Devices
- Power and Transmission
Soldier Systems Market, by End-User
- Military
- Homeland Security
Soldier Systems Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
