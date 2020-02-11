Global Market
What Will be The Growth Rate of Drilling Tools Market?
The Global Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market is estimated to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Increase in shale gas exploration and increasing technological capabilities of drillers is expected to drive the oil & gas drilling tools market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost, highly volatile oil prices, and stringent government regulations against offshore drilling activities is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Development of deep-water oil and gas fields is expected to become an opportunity for oil & gas drilling tools market.
Drill is an instrument with an edged or pointed end used for making holes in hard substances. Equipments which are used in drilling process are known as drilling tools. Drilling tools are very useful to empower you to carry out an intense job with much ease and comfort. It is frequently used in household applications, factories, workshops as well as industries. Some key players of drilling tools market are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and National Oilwell Varco among others.
Drilling Tools Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global oil & gas drilling tools market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- Based on type, the drilling tools market can be segmented into drill bit, drilling tubulars, drilling collars, drill swivel, drill stabilizers and reamers, drill jars, mud motors, mechanical thrusters, and others.
- Based on Application includes onshore and offshore.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Drilling Tools Market: Report Scope
The report on the oil & gas drilling tools market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Drilling Tools market include:
- Schlumberger (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Halliburton
- Weatherford
- Baker Hughes
- DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL
- COUGAR DRILLING SOLUTIONS
- RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LIMITED
- Dynomax Drilling Tools Inc.
- Other Key Companies
Drilling Tools Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Type
- Drill Bit
- Drilling Tubulars
- Drilling Collars
- Drill Swivel
- Drill Stabilizers and Reamers
- Drill Jars
- Mud Motors
- Mechanicial Thrusters
- Others
Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market, by Application
- Onshore
- Offshore
Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the oil & gas drilling tools market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the oil & gas drilling tools market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the oil & gas drilling tools market?
- What are the evolving applications of oil & gas drilling tools market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the oil & gas drilling tools market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the oil & gas drilling tools market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Which Region Held the Maximum Share of the Digital Insurance Platform Market?
The Global Digital Insurance Platform Market is estimated to reach USD 198.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.3%, states forencis research (FSR).
The digital insurance is a model provide information of insurance policies which solves multiple critical issues and operational problems. Digital Insurance Platform was planned and experience to advance the challenges of emerging and disruptive technologies. Its helps the consumers to access information of insurance with the use to this technology. However, it can help insurers in scaling their various operations costs and services by provide information. Furthermore, it speeds up sales, services and increases the overall efficiency of the business model.
Digital Insurance Platform Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for Machine Learning Service
Increasing demand for machine learning service boosts customer service and keeps track of internal costs and profits. These services would lead to the rising demand for customer lifetime value (CLV) prediction. However, it creates personalized insurance experiences and improves Return on Investment (ROI) of the companies. As insurance companies are mostly working with data which increases the digital transformation platform and implements machine learning solutions.
Hence, the growing demand for machine learning services is expected to surge the digital insurance platform market during the forecast period.
Rising Adoption for Cloud Computing Technology
A digital insurance platform is built to move carriers and understand the demand closer to its customers’ requirements. These technologies are delivered on a business platform-as-a-service basis. Moreover, it increases operational efficiency and increases the customer self-service.
Therefore, the rising adoption for cloud computing technology is expected to drive the digital insurance platform market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Risk of Cyberattack
Since long, cyber risks have been anticipated among the top ten business risks, across many industries, globally. Cyber risk and cyberattack could put insurers in a precarious situation. However, cyber insurance is used to protect the data and protect businesses globally. It can also cover data destruction, identify recovery and malware software.
Hence, the risk of cyberattacks are anticipated to hinder the growth of the Digital Insurance Platform.
Digital Insurance Platform Market: Key Segments
- Based on Deployment Mode: Cloud, and On-premises
- Based on Component: Services, and Solution
- On Based of Application: Automotive, Transportation, Travel, Consumer Electronics, Home and Buildings, and Others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Digital Insurance Platform Market: Report Scope
the report on the digital insurance platform market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Digital Insurance Platform Market include:
- IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Microsoft Corporation
- Accenture
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Cognizant
- Oracle
- Infosys Limited
- DXC Technology Company
- Other Key Companies
Digital Insurance Platform Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Digital Insurance Platform Market, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-premises
Digital Insurance Platform Market, by Component
Services
Customer Centricity
- Onboarding and Training
- Compensation Planning
- Omnichannel Customer Service
Product Agility
- Billing and Payments
- Product and Policy Lifecycle
Business Networks
- Supplier Management
- Operational Procurement
Profit and Risk Control
- Financials Assets Management
- Profitability
Solution
- Maintenance
- Support
Digital Insurance Platform Market, by Application
- Automotive
- Transportation
- Consumer Electronics
- Home and Buildings
- Others
Digital Insurance Platform Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
What Will Be The Market Value & Size Of Global Graphene Market By 2027?
The Global Graphene Market is estimated to reach USD 420 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 42.3%.
Graphene is a carbon monolayer bounded tightly within the hexagonal lattice. It is the 2 dimensional form of crystalline carbon, which forms a honeycomb like structure. Being a carbon based compound, graphene is non-metal, usually referred as quasi metal. It has gained popularity owing to its excellent properties such as light weight, thin, tough, stiff, highly flexible, impermeable and shows high electron mobility and electronic conductivity. Due to this properties, it is used in automotive, electronics, medical, energy and power and many other industries.
Graphene Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Soaring Product Demand from Various End-Use Industries
The demand for the graphene is growing on the grounds of soaring demand from the end-use industries. It is widely used in the electronics, energy storage, energy production, medical, automotive, and various other application areas. Graphene have extraordinary properties such as light weight, flexible, tough, impermeable and conducts heat in more effective manner, which is useful across varied industrial domain to carryout different applications. The graphene is also used in development of advanced technologies those are used in wearable devices, superfast electronics, compounds and coatings ultrasensitive sensors, biotechnology, among others, which is further fuelling the market growth.
Increasing Investment to Promote Use of Graphene
With the wide application areas, the demand for graphene is escalating. To fuel this growth further, high investments are done across the globe to promote the graphene adoption in various sectors. For instance, in 2019, EU Graphene Flagship, Europe’s biggest research initiative invested 92 million Euro in 11 prototypes to promote commercial use of graphene. Also, Pella Group invested 18 million Euro in the Be Dimensional S.p.a. for development of graphene in consumer products. These rising investment in the graphene production and commercialization is projected to push the market upwards during forecast period.
Market Restraints:
Toxicity of Graphene
Graphene is globally introduced as the amazing material, which have wide application areas. Despite of this, some studies have revealed that it possesses toxicity that is a potential hazard for the human life. The growing demand and production of the graphene and graphene-based nanomaterials is on rise, which is ultimately increasing the risk of unintentional occupational or environmental exposure to the graphene. These graphene and graphene-based nanomaterials have different toxicity level for animals, and it enters the body through the different physiological barriers resulting into higher penetration in the cells, tissues of the body, leading to distortion of their function. High toxicity of the graphene is projected to hinder the market growth.
Graphene Market: Key Segments
- By Production Method, the market is segmented into: Top Down and Bottom Up
- By Application, the market is segmented into: Photovoltaic Devices, Solar Cell, Photodetectors, Light Emitting Devices (LED), Ultrafiltration, Composite Materials, DNA Sequencing, and Others
- By End-User Industry, the market is segmented into: Medical, Aerospace, Automotive, Energy and Power, Sports, and Others
- By Geography, the market is segmented into: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Graphene market include:
- Emberion Oy (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Graphenea Inc.
- Bedimensional S.p.a.
- Versarien PLC
- Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
- First Graphene Limited
- Talga Resources Ltd
- Applied Graphene Materials PLC
- NanoXplore Inc.
- XG Sciences, Inc.
- Directa Plus PLC
- Other Key Companies
Graphene Market: Report Scope
The report on the graphene market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Graphene Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Graphene Market, by Production Method
Top Down
- Liquid Phase Exfoliation
- Mechanical Peeling
Bottom Up
- Chemical Synthesis
- Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Graphene Market, by Application
- Photovoltaic Devices
- Solar Cell
- Photodetectors
- Light Emitting Devices (LED)
- Ultrafiltration
- Composite Materials
- DNA Sequencing
- Others (Machinery Lubricants, Military Protective Equipment, Paints)
Graphene Market, by End User Industries
- Medical
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Energy and Power
- Sports
- Others (Construction, Paints and Coatings)
Graphene Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
GDPR Services Market: How the Market Will Perform In Upcoming Years?
The Global GDPR Services Market is estimated to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.6%, observes forencis research (FSR).
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a legal framework that sets guideline for the collection and processing of personal information collected from individuals who lives in European Union (EU). Also, it is a regulation that update and unify data privacy laws across the European Union on data protection and privacy in the European Union and the European Economic Area. The GDPR was approved by the EU Parliament on April 14, 2016 and came in effect on May 25, 2018. GDPR is mainly related to organizations and enterprises which deal with the personal information of EU citizens.
GDPR Services Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
Rising Demand for Cloud Computing and IoT Technology
Rising demand for cloud computing and the Internet of Things in the GDPR market are projected to be more effective and may offer end users with augmented products. Also, cloud computing technology may help in increasing data privacy and services for the data. It continuously helps in monitoring the data breach and data transfer in its new environment.
Hence, rising demand for cloud computing and IoT technology is expected to surge the GDPR services market during the forecast period.
Advancement in Data Processing Transparency
Data transparency is the central principle in GDPR as it advances the purpose of the individual’s rights and accountability. The law for data processing mandates that each organization will have a Data Protection Office (DPO) along with an audit of any activities which happen regarding data processing.
Therefore, advancement in data processing transparency is expected to drive the GDPR services market during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
Non-Compliance Penalties and Regulation Issues
There is a penalty for those companies and organizations that don’t comply with GDPR, fines of up to 4% of annual global revenue or 20 million Euros. British Airways is facing fines of up to €200 million for a data breach in September 2018. Also, Marriott International, Inc. is fined more than £99 million under GDPR services for the data breach.
GDPR Services Market: Key Segments
Deployment Type Includes: Cloud and On-Premises.
Component Segment Covers: Solution and Services
Based on End-Use: Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Travel, and Others
Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
GDPR Services Market: Report Scope
The report on the GDPR Services market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the GDPR Services Market include:
- IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Veritas Technologies, LLC
- com, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Micro Focus
- Absolute Software Corporation
- Capgemini SE
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Informatica
- Other Key Companies
GDPR Services Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
GDPR Services Market, By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premises
GDPR Services Market, By Component
Solution
- Data Management
- API Management
Services
GDPR Services Market, By End-User
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Education
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Media & Entertainment
- Travel
- Others
GDPR Services Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
