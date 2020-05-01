What will the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market advertise projection and what will the advancement rate by 2023?

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market generated a revenue of $4,005.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $5,721.4 million by 2023, advancing at a 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The factors driving the growth of the market are increasing industrialization and urbanization, developments in infrastructure, and surging focus on green and soundproof buildings. Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) is a lightweight, precast material, providing insulation, structure, fire and mold resistance, flexibility, workability, and durability to the building. Due to the presence of aluminum, it has a porous structure, insulation properties, and lightness.

Based on application, the autoclaved aerated concrete market is classified into roof insulation, construction material, road sub bases, bridge sub-structure, concrete pipes, void filling, and others. Out of these, in 2017, construction material dominated the market with a revenue contribution of more than 20.0%. The factors for such growth are its heavy usage in the construction sector because of its superior properties as compare to other types, such as pest resistance, durability, soundproofing ability, earthquake resistance, fire resistance, moisture resistance, and non-toxicity.

On the basis of end user, the autoclaved aerated concrete market is divided into commercial buildings, residential buildings, infrastructure, and others. Among all, infrastructure, as an end user, contributed more than 40.0% revenue in the market in 2017. This is because AAC makes the construction of buildings cost-effective and increases the strength and life of buildings. Further, it offers several benefits over conventional concrete, such as easy moldability, thermally insulation, water and mold resistance, and high workability.

Geographically, in 2017, Asia-Pacific (APAC) contributed more than 33.0% revenue to the autoclaved aerated concrete market. Rapid urbanization as well as increasing population in the region has resulted in an increasing need for new houses, specially affordable homes, along with civic infrastructure. For example, by 2022, the Government of India is planning to give affordable house to every individual under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ scheme. Apart from India, other developing nations, such as China, are actively focusing on highways, road connectivity, and residential housing to meet the need of the growing urban population, which is further leading to the growth of the sector.

The research offers the global market size of autoclaved aerated concrete for the period 2013–2023.

GLOBAL AUTOCLAVED AERATED CONCRETE MARKET