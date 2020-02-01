Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2028

New Study about the Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market by FMR

Fact.MR recently Published a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market research that sheds light over the growth prospects of the worldwide market throughout the prognosis period. Furthermore, a systematic and systematic approach embraced by the analysts while curating the industry study ensures that the study adds importance. The report gives a thorough analysis of opportunities, market drivers, the most recent trends, and challenges.

As per the report, the Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe because of a selection of factors such as government policies, and also consciousness related to the Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle , surge in development and research and more.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Consolidation and Cost – A Major Challenge

Consolidated wheelchair accessible vehicle market is expected to face a huge challenge with respect to supply and demand scenario, as the overall market represents only a handful of wheelchair accessible vehicles manufacturers. Wheelchair accessible vehicles manufacturing involves various stages along with involvement of trained personnel. That said, the cost of production of wheelchair accessible vehicles is relatively higher than standard vehicles, making them price intensive. This is expected to pose challenges with respect to adoption of wheelchair accessible vehicles, in turn restraining the growth of the wheelchair accessible vehicle market.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Rental Services to Shape Demand

High cost of production and price intensive nature of wheelchair accessible vehicles continue to be a growth limiting aspect of the market worldwide. That said, the trend of “on-rent” wheelchair accessible vehicles has prevailed as a new growth propeller, embossing a positive impact on its market across various countries in the globe. Various dealers operating in wheelchair accessible vehicle market have started renting wheelchair accessible vehicles with additional features such as secure wheelchair tie downs, powered ramp as a safety backup and high fuel capacity to reduce stoppages. Affordable and easy trend of wheelchair accessible vehicles renting services has increased the convenient quotient for medical facilities in case of emergencies as well as general public, consequently shaping the demand for wheelchair accessible vehicles worldwide.

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Market: Lucrativeness of North America to Yield Super Growth

According to United States Census Bureau, around 20 percent of people in the US (about 2.35 million) are suffering from disabilities. This has translated into increasing adoption of wheelchair accessible vehicles in the region, with a large concentration in United States, given its favorable transportation infrastructure. Moreover, increased government support coupled with presence of large players in the country have facilitated growth in demand and adoption of wheelchair accessible vehicles, making North America a lucrative market with respect to sales volume of wheelchair accessible vehicles during the period of forecast.

