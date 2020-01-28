MARKET REPORT
Wheelchairs Market Competitive Landscape & Strategy Framework To 2018-2026
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Wheelchairs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global wheelchairs market was valued at US$ 3,708.7 Mn in 2017. The market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 6,253.6 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Rise in osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and other lifestyle diseases, increase in disabled population, and rise in geriatric population are expected to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026. The global wheelchairs market is projected to expand, owing to acceptance and rise in the demand for technological advanced products and better reimbursement policies.
Rise in disabled population worldwide is propelling the global wheelchairs market
The global wheelchairs market is expanding at a high growth rate, driven by an increase in the disabled population coupled with a rise in the demand for mobility devices. According to the Wheelchair Foundation data of 2017, in 34 developing countries around 10,000,000 people, which is 1% of the total population, were in need of wheelchairs, while there were 121,800,000 people, about 2% of the total population in developed countries were in need of wheelchairs. Moreover, around 131,800,000 people, which is 1.85% of the global population, require wheelchairs. These statistics indicate that the rising disabled population is at utmost need of mobility aids and wheelchair products, which help them performing their daily activities.
Increase in the global geriatric population is driving the need for assistive devices like wheelchairs
Rising geriatric population globally is driving the demand for wheelchairs in order to carry out their daily routine. The geriatric population often suffers from walking or movement difficulties and sometimes, certain chronic diseases affect their mobility so their dependency on wheelchairs helps improve the quality of their life. Rise in the geriatric population demands better treatment options, which in turn, is likely to provide opportunities to companies that operate in the global wheelchairs market. According to the United Nations, the geriatric population or people above the age of 60, is expected to double by 2050, and triple by 2100. It is projected to rise from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion by 2050 and reach 3.1 billion by 2100. Globally, the geriatric population is the rising at a rapid pace than the population growth rate of the younger age group.
North America dominates the global wheelchairs market owing to rise in awareness, technological advancements, and aging baby boomers
North America dominates the global wheelchairs market, owing to the availability of advanced wheelchairs, awareness of different powered wheelchairs, and high spending capacity in the region. Demand for wheelchairs is rising at a steady pace owing to their long lifespan, as these product aren’t perishable. Moreover, aging baby boomers create a demand for personal mobility aids including wheelchairs to help them lead a comfortable life. According to the, U.S. Census Bureau, in September 2018, all baby boomers are expected to be older than the age of 65 by the year 2030.
MARKET REPORT
Green Silicon Carbide Sand Market Growth Statistics to Make Multi-Billion Dollar Market during 2020-2024 | Analysis by Panadyne, Futong Industry, Electro Abrasives, Henan Ruishi Renewable Resources Group, etc.
Green Silicon Carbide Sand Market
Industrial Growth Forecast Report Green Silicon Carbide Sand Market 2020-2024: The research on Global Green Silicon Carbide Sand Market has been conducted using a combination of primary and secondary research methodologies. It sheds light on the major factors driving and restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report focuses on the key players functioning in their market, highlighting their revenue details, growth rate, key developments, and expansion plans and strategies. In addition, the current mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by the leading competitors have been described thoroughly in the report. The scope of the market focuses on the previous years’ data as well as the statistics of the current market growth rate. The study further highlights the latest development trends, product portfolio of the leading players and their geographical reach, demographics, and regulatory framework.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Panadyne, Futong Industry, Electro Abrasives, Henan Ruishi Renewable Resources Group, Zibo Huanyu Attrition Material, Foshan RISING Technology, … & More.
Type Segmentation
SiC Above 99.0%
SiC Above 98.5%
SiC Above 97.5%
Other
Industry Segmentation
Chemical Industry
Electronic Product Machining
Auto Parts
Military & Aviation
Other
Furthermore, the report highlights the regional and segment based aspects in order to access the untapped opportunities in the Global Green Silicon Carbide Sand Market. The information is provided in the form of year-on-year evolution and basis point share, in terms of CAGR and revenue. The report presents some illustrations and presentations with regards to the market, which includes graphs, tables and pie charts, representing the percentage split of the strategies adopted by the key players in the global market.
The report then segments the market into key geographies, which is mentioned as below:
- North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
- Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
Major Questions Answered in this Report:
- What will the market size be in 2024?
- What will be the growth rate of the market?
- What are some of the key trends in the market?
- What are the major factors driving the growth of this market?
- What challenges does the market face?
- Who are the major players operating in this market?
Some of the features of the Global Green Silicon Carbide Sand Market include:
Market size estimates: The Global Green Silicon Carbide Sand Market size has been estimated in terms of value (USD).
Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2011-2017) and forecast (2020-2024) by Product Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Industry Vertical has been mentioned in this report.
Segmentation analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments in terms of value and volume has been provided in this report.
Regional analysis: On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Growth opportunities: Market dynamics, including the potential growth opportunities in different applications, have been provided in detail. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats are also mentioned in this report.
Strategic analysis: Mergers & Acquisitions, new product launches, key developments, and the competitive landscape of the Global Green Silicon Carbide Sand Market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also focuses on the SWOT analysis of the leading players and Porter’s Five Forces model.
MARKET REPORT
Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Fire Detection and Suppression Systems and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Fire Detection and Suppression Systems, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Fire Detection and Suppression Systems
- What you should look for in a Fire Detection and Suppression Systems solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Fire Detection and Suppression Systems provide
Download Sample Copy of Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Report @
Vendors profiled in this report:
Tyco International, Kidde International, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Honeywell International Inc., Dafo Brand Ab and Amerex, Sterling Safety Systems, Schrack Seconet AG, VFP Fire Systems, and Napco Security Technologies.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Product Type (Fire Detection And Fire Suppression)
- By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, And Other Applications)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Download PDF Brochure of Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Report @
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
Get More Details @
MARKET REPORT
2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) Market analysis by Top Manufacturers: Lanxess, Eastman, Agrofert, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Arkema, etc.
2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) Market Industry 2020 Market Research analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
This 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) Market report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) Market report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts.
Market Segmentation:
Major players profiled in the report are Lanxess, Eastman, Agrofert, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Arkema, Kemai Chemical, Sunsine, Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical, Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology, Puyang Willing Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, Sanshin, King Industries, Stairchem.
2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) Market is analyzed by types like Rubber Accelerator, Other.
On the basis of the end users/applications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Consumer Goods.
Points Covered of this 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) Market report are:
To share detailed information about the key factors such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2026.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS)?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS)?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the 2-(4-Morpholinothio)-benzothiazole (MBS) market?
