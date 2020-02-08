Whey Peptides Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations 2018 – 2026

About global Whey Peptides market

The latest global Whey Peptides market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Whey Peptides industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects. According to the report, the global Whey Peptides market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global whey peptides market has been segmented as –

Concentrate whey peptides

Isolate whey peptides

Hydrolysate whey peptides

On the basis of packaging, the global whey peptides market has been segmented as –

PET Bottles

Pouches

Jars

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global whey peptides market has been segmented as –

B2B

B2C Chemist & Lifecare Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores



Global Whey Peptides Market: Key Players

The global whey peptides market is evolving due to growing focus of people on body fitness. Hence, many supplement manufacturers are focusing on this product. Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global whey peptides market are MuscleTech, MuscleBlaze, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Inc., GNC Holdings, Inc., CHK Industries Private Limited, Nutrimed Healthcare Private Limited, American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI) and AMCO Proteins. That apart, many other manufacturers are also showing keen interest in whey peptides, which is expected to boost the demand for the same during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The growing trend of fitness and muscles building among consumers is the prime factor escalating the demand for whey peptides across the world. Whey peptides are a wonderful supplement for people who want to be fit and lose weight as they contain very few carbohydrates and calories. That apart, regular diet does not provide enough protein to people. Hence, to provide a sufficient amount of protein to the body before and after workout, some supplements are needed, such as whey peptides. Owing to these factors, it is expected that whey peptides market will grow positively during the forecast period.

In many countries, such as Srilanka, India and China, the craze of bodybuilding has reached another level. However, regular foods available in these regions are lacking in protein. People in these regions opt for protein supplements to meet their daily requirements. Thus, the Whey Peptides market in these regions is anticipated to witness faster growth as compared to other regions.

The whey peptides market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, type, packaging, and distribution channels.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Whey Peptides market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The whey peptides market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The whey peptides market report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

