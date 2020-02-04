MARKET REPORT
Whey Protein Products Market to Record Sturdy Growth by2018 – 2028
Global Whey Protein Products Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint
The Whey Protein Products market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).
the global Whey Protein Products market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption.
On the basis of product type, the global Whey Protein Products market report covers the key segments, such as
Trends and Opportunities
Whey protein is extensively consumed by gym-goers and sportspersons to ensure quick growth and recovery of their muscles. Hence, a large consumer base within the global whey protein products market is drawn from the rising number of fitness enthusiasts and trainers. Owing to this factor, the global whey protein products market is expected to expand at a stellar rate in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, whey protein is also consumed by people as a replacement for normal meals which has led to the adoption of whey protein products in households. Another key reason behind the growth of the global market for whey protein products is the approval given to these products by medical professionals.
Global Whey Protein Products Market: Market Potential
Until a decade ago, whey protein products were only available across limited departmental stores, groceries, and healthy product outlets. However, several new channels for the sale and purchase of protein products have come to the fore in recent times. This factor offers commendable opportunities for growth to the vendors existing in the global market for whey protein products. Furthermore, the availability of whey protein products on e-commerce websites and online stores is also expected to propel whey protein products market demand in the years to come.
Global Whey Protein Products Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the demand within the whey protein products market in North America has been rising at a boisterous rate in recent times. This owes to the matured fitness industry in the US and Canada, and the presence of renowned brands for whey protein products in the region. The whey protein products market in Asia Pacific has been expanding on account of the import of special whey products in India and China.
Global Whey Protein Products Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the key vendors in the global whey protein products market are Milk Specialties Global, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, and Maple Island, Inc.
Construction Repaint Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by2017 – 2025
TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Construction Repaint market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Construction Repaint market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Construction Repaint market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.
The Construction Repaint market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Construction Repaint market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Construction Repaint market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Important regions covered in the Construction Repaint market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).
On the basis of component, the global Construction Repaint market report covers the following segments:
Drivers and Restraints
Worn-off paint coatings in a large number of commercial and residential buildings and the damage of paints in various construction structures over time are the key factors driving the demand for construction repaints. Coupled with this, the rising demand for various repair and maintenance activities in the construction sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the construction repaint market. The demand for paints in different end-use industries such oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, and pharmaceutical is expected to stimulate the demand for construction repaints for various applications.
In contrast, volatility in the raw materials prices due to fluctuating crude oil prices and growing popularity of glass buildings are crucial factors expected to hinder the growth of the construction repaints market. The application of durable paints, which has slowed down the decay of paints in buildings, is likely to impede the growth of the construction repaint market to some extent. In addition, the high cost involved in the manufacturing of paints having high performance characteristics is expected to hinder the growth of the market in some regions. However, the demand for bio-based paint materials – driven by stringent environmental regulations by various governments in developed and developing regions – is anticipated to create promising growth opportunities for players in the construction repaint market.
Global Construction Repaint Market: Region-wise Outlook
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to contribute a major share in the construction repaint industry. The growth in the region is driven by the construction of residential and commercial buildings in countries such as China, Japan, and India, which has spurred the demand for cost-effective construction repaints. Growth of non-residential constructions due to increased urbanization in these countries and the rise in infrastructural spending have stimulated the demand for construction repaints in Asia Pacific. Companies vying for a significant share in these regions need to evaluate the market dynamics and the key development trends to devise business strategies.
Companies mentioned in the report:
Prominent players operating in the construction repaint market include Akzonobel N.V., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, RPM International Inc., The Valspar Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd.
All the players running in the global Construction Repaint market are elaborated thoroughly in the Construction Repaint market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Construction Repaint market players.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Dynamics Analysis 2019-2026
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market was valued at USD _ million/billion.
This research report based on ‘ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices industry.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Overview:
The Research projects that the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.
Leading manufacturers of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market:
Market: Segmentation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by Product Type
-
Diagnostic Devices
-
Manometry System
-
PH Monitoring System
-
Esophagoscopes and Gastroscopes
-
Treatment Devices
-
Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler
-
Fundoplication Devices
-
Sphincter Augmentation Devices
-
Radiofrequency Ablation Devices
Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by Procedure Type
-
Diagnostic Procedures
-
Fundoplication Procedures
-
Radiofrequency Thermal Ablation
-
Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation
Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by End User
-
Hospitals
-
Diagnostic Centers
-
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by Region
-
North America
-
Latin America
-
Europe
-
East Asia
-
South Asia
-
Oceania
-
Middle East & Africa
Biomarkers Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2020
Biomarkers Market from PMR’s perspective
In its new business intelligence study, PMR demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Biomarkers Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
The Biomarkers Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2020. Rising demand for Biomarkers among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.
Crucial findings of the report:
- Important regions holding significant share in the Biomarkers Market along with the key countries
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Biomarkers Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Biomarkers Market players
- Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Biomarkers
Some of the major companies operating in the global biomarkers market are Roche Diagnostic Limited, Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Aushon BioSystem Inc., Epistem Ltd, G.E. Healthcare Inc., and Affymetrix, Inc.
