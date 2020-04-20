White Mineral Oil Market, Size, Share, Company Profiles and Future Trends Forecast To 2025 | Adroit Market Research

The “Global White Mineral Oil (Petroleum) Market Size 2018, Segmentation By End-user (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & personal care, Food, Adhesives, Agriculture, Polymers, Textile, Others), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)), And Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The white mineral oil (petroleum) market study is an exhaustive compilation of market trends & estimates, industry competition, and market categorization. Global, regional, and country level market sizing has been provided from 2015 to 2025. Additionally, market sizing in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and value (USD Million). The market is categorized on the basis of end-user industries, at the global and regional level. Additionally, the report provides holistic qualitative as well as quantitative market trends for various countries such as US, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Germany, and Russia.

The global market of white mineral oil (also commonly called as white oil) market generated a revenue of approximately USD 1.47 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand by more than 3.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Personal care, pharmaceutical, textile, and polymers are some of the main end-user categories of white oil. Among these, personal care dominated the global white mineral oil market in 2018, with a major market value share of over 25% in 2018. Adhesives end-user segment is expected to offer favorable market expansion opportunities at a fast paced CAGR during the forecast period.

Increased use of cosmetics and skin care goods, particularly in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil, the personal care segment is anticipated to drive the white oil market demand in the coming years. However, it is estimated that adhesives, farming and polymers will offer important business possibilities on the worldwide market by 2025.

Market dynamics of white mineral oil vary significantly in each geography. Asia Pacific is the key producer as well the largest consumer of white mineral oil. With the presence of nations including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, the market revenue is likely to surpass USD 900 million by 2025.

The U.S. stood out to be the major consumer of white mineral oil and held a market share of over 75% in North America in 2018. The country is home to world renowned personal care and cosmetics players that include Unilever, Maybelline, Proctor & Gamble, and Johnson & Johnson. Presence of a well-established personal care sector is likely to contribute to the growth of white mineral oil in the U.S. in the future. The global white mineral oil industry depicts substantial market fragmentation with varying production capacities from small scale to large, along with proliferation of regional players. ExxonMobil, Petro-Canada, Sonneborn, Inc., and Sinopec Corporation are the top players present within the market.

