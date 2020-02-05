MARKET REPORT
White Spirits Market: Comprehensive Analysis of Factors That Drive Market Growth (2018 – 2026)
Global White Spirits Market was valued US$ 5.4 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 8.2 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.36 % during a forecast period.
Global White Spirits market is segmented by product, by application, and by region. White Spirits market is segmented into Type 1(Hydrodesulphurization), Type 2(Solvent Extraction), Type 3(Hydrogenation) and Type 0 (Distillation fraction with no further treatment). Paint Thinner, Extraction solvent, Cleansing solvent, Degreasing solvent, and others are application segment of White Spirits market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
White spirit is a mixture of straight and branched chain paraffinâ€™s, naphthene and alkyl aromatic hydrocarbons, majorly used for cleaning paint and degreasing machine tools and parts. It is also used by individuals in their household to clean used paint brushes and to remove adhesive from surfaces.
In terms of product, Type 1 (Hydrodesulfurization) is a catalytic chemical process widely used to remove sulfur from natural gas and from refined petroleum products, such as gasoline or petrol, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel fuel, and fuel oils. The Type 1 segment has been estimated to account for a 46.1% share by 2026 end.
In terms of value, the paint thinner segment has been estimated to account for more than 50% share by 2017 end. Paint thinner segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for white spirits in the paints and coatings industry. White spirits find high application in the paints and coatings industry where they are used as thinners for paints. Type 1 and Type 2 white spirits find the highest application as paint thinners, due to the high aromatic content, which is required for better solvency.
Significant growth of the paint and coating industry in North America, especially in the U.S., owing to growing demand from automotive and transportation industries, Europe holds a significant share in the global automotive production. The Middle East and Africa is a growing market for the decorative paints, which is expected to grow with moderate CAGR over the period of 2017â€“2026.
ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Compaa Espaola de Petrleos, S.A.U., Neste Oyj, Haltermann Carless, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Al Sanea Chemical Products, GSB Chemicals, ICPC UAE, Solvent Solutions LLC., Ganga Rasayanie Pvt. Ltd., Kuwait International Factory, Kapco Petroleum Industries FZC, Stockmeier Chemie, KH Chemicals, CEPSA are key players included in the Global White Spirits market.
The Scope of Global White Spirits Market:
Global White Spirits Market by Product:
Product 1 (Hydrodesulphurization)
Product 2 (Solvent Extraction)
Product 3 (Hydrogenation)
Product 0 (Distillation fraction with no further treatment).
Global White Spirits Market by Application:
Paint Thinner
Extraction solvent
Cleansing solvent
Degreasing solvent
Others
Global White Spirits Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Player Analysed in the Global White Spirits Market Report:
ExxonMobil Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Total S.A.
Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
Compaa Espaola de Petrleos
S.A.U.
Neste Oyj
Haltermann Carless
DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH
Al Sanea Chemical Products
GSB Chemicals
ICPC UAE
Solvent Solutions LLC.
Ganga Rasayanie Pvt. Ltd.
Kuwait International Factory
Kapco Petroleum Industries FZC
Stockmeier Chemie
KH Chemicals
CEPSA
Multichannel Analyzer Market to Flourish with an Impressive Cagr During 2019-2026
Multichannel Analyzer Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Multichannel Analyzer Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.
The Report published about Multichannel Analyzer Market is spread across several pages and provides newest industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc. –
this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AMETEK ORTEC
Amptek
Phywe Systeme
Multi Channel Systems
Berkeley Nucleonics
XOS
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
Portable
Bench-top
Segment by Application
Industry
Academia
Government Agencies
Laboratories
Research Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
The report begins with the overview of the Multichannel Analyzer market and offers throughout development. It presents a comprehensive analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors and market performance and estimation throughout the forecast period.
The report also covers geographical markets and key players that have adopted significant strategies for business developments. The data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. The report compiles exhaustive information acquired through proven research methodologies and from dedicated sources across several industries.
Global Market
Car Navigation Systems Market 2020 Global Industry Demand, Recent Trends, Size and Share Estimation by 2025 with Top Players – KandJMarketResearch.com
“2013-2028 Report on Global Car Navigation Systems Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel” the new research report adds in kandjmarketresearch.com research reports database. Complete report on Car Navigation Systems Market Research Report spread across 122 Pages, with summarizing Top companies and supports with tables and figures.
KandJ Market Research provides you with a global analysis on “The Car Navigation Systems Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Software, Hardware), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail, Transportation, Consumer, Others) and Geography.
The Questions Answered by Car Navigation Systems Market Report: –
- What are the Key Manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders and distributors in Car Navigation Systems Market?
- What are Growth factors influencing Car Navigation Systems Market Growth?
- What are production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk?
- What is the Contribution from Regional Manufacturers?
- What are the Key Market segment, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing?
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Car Navigation Systems from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Car Navigation Systems market.
Leading players of Car Navigation Systems including: –
- Robert Bosch
- Denso Corporation
- Pioneer Corporation
- Alpine Electronics, Inc
- Continental AG
- Sony Corporation
- JVC Kenwood Corporation
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd
- Garmin
- Panasonic Corporation
- Clarion Co., Ltd
- HSAE
- Coagent
- TomTom
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Market split by Type, can be divided into: –
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Car
Market split by Application, can be divided into: –
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into: –
- Direct Channel
- Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including: –
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.).
Four Point Contact Ball Bearing Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2023
Four Point Contact Ball Bearing Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Four Point Contact Ball Bearing market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Four Point Contact Ball Bearing market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Four Point Contact Ball Bearing market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Four Point Contact Ball Bearing market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.
The competitive analysis included in the global Four Point Contact Ball Bearing market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Four Point Contact Ball Bearing market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.
The readers of the Four Point Contact Ball Bearing Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.
Global Four Point Contact Ball Bearing Market by Companies:
The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Four Point Contact Ball Bearing market. Key companies listed in the report are:
The following manufacturers are covered:
SKF
Schaeffler
NTN
NSK
Iljin
Jtekt
Wanxiang
Nachi-Fujikoshi
GKN
Hubei New Torch
Timken
GMB Corporation
Harbin Bearing
FKG Bearing
CU Group
Wafangdian Bearing
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
35
45
Other
Segment by Application
Jet Engine
Gas Turbine
Other
Global Four Point Contact Ball Bearing Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
