Whole Genome Amplification Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2025

This report presents the worldwide Whole Genome Amplification market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Whole Genome Amplification Market:

manufacturers to abide by FDA’s safety legislations to improve accuracy and efficiency

There is an increase in the safety rules and legislations which is expected to improve accuracy and efficiency significantly. It is also intended to avoid false positivity of whole genome amplification and boost the quality of diagnostic services. To focus more on safety, the U.S. FDA has provided a guideline such as 510-K. This section of Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, also known as Pre-market Approval, recommends device and kits manufacturers to mandatorily register and notify FDA of their intent to promote their product at least 90 days in advance. These improvements are projected to bolster the growth of the global whole genome amplification market.

Introduction of custom product offerings to hit market, as a new strategic move

The research community has to cater to evolving needs, which in turn requires manufacturing of special custom products. The demand for specialized tools and reagents has grown to the point where most vendors currently offering these products cannot depend solely on the sale of the catalog products. The custom requirements demand special time management which depends on the vendor choices. Research users tend to prefer tried-and-tested solutions for their custom reagent needs to avoid the time and effort to validate custom products prior to use in critical experiments.

Product recalls and safety concerns may deter market growth

The process of WGA involves extraction, amplification and sequencing. The PCR-based WGA andREPLI-g technology have different results. Single base-pair mutations, STR contractions, and expansions, and also biased and underrepresented loci are involved in PCR WGA. Whereas, REPLI-g technology, which uses MDA technology and Phi 29 polymerase, delivers highly uniform amplification across the entire genome with minimal locus bias during amplification. This leads to a lack of trust on the process, which declines the revenue of whole genome amplification market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Whole Genome Amplification Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Whole Genome Amplification Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges

1.4.3 Hopper Dredges

1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Whole Genome Amplification Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Whole Genome Amplification Market Size

2.1.1 Global Whole Genome Amplification Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Whole Genome Amplification Production 2014-2025

2.2 Whole Genome Amplification Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Whole Genome Amplification Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Whole Genome Amplification Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Whole Genome Amplification Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Whole Genome Amplification Market

2.4 Key Trends for Whole Genome Amplification Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Whole Genome Amplification Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Whole Genome Amplification Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Whole Genome Amplification Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Whole Genome Amplification Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Whole Genome Amplification Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Whole Genome Amplification Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Whole Genome Amplification Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

