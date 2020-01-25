Wi-Fi Customer Premises Equipment Market Challenging Health Concerns 2018 – 2028

Analysis of the Calcium Formate Market

According to a new market study, the Calcium Formate Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Calcium Formate Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Calcium Formate Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Calcium Formate Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Important doubts related to the Calcium Formate Market addressed in the report

How are the market players adopting to the evolving regulatory landscape?

Which region is likely to witness the maximum growth in terms of value and share over the forecast period 2019 to 2029?

How has progress in technology impacted the Calcium Formate Market?

What marketing or promotional strategies are likely to pay dividends in the long run?

In the current scenario, which company accounts for the maximum market share in region 1?

The presented study dissects the Calcium Formate Market into different segments including, region, application, end uses, and more. The Y-o-Y growth of each market segment is accurately tracked and depicted in the report supported by relevant graphs, tables, and figures.

Key takeaways from the report:

Past and projected market trends related to the Calcium Formate Market

Accurate analysis of the impact of regulatory and government policies on the Calcium Formate Market

A detailed assessment of the growth opportunities and market drivers

Region-wise analysis of the Calcium Formate Market landscape

Market share, size, and value of each region

Competitive Landscape

The calcium formate market remains highly fragmented in nature, with significant barriers to new entrants. While new product developments and launches remain key strategies of leading players, the focus also remains strong on collaborations with mid-sized industries to materialize their long-term manufacturing and distribution goals.

Leading players have a robust occupancy and distribution in developed as well as developing markets, collectively accounting for approximately 40% calcium formate sales. The strategies employed by leading players continue to contradict the ones put in action by mid-level players.

‘Buy and build’ remains a key strategy for the market leaders, as their efforts are geared towards strengthening their global footprint with the help of sound infrastructures and streamlined distribution. These players cater to niche applications in key industry sectors including electronics, construction, coatings, oil and gas, rubber, and water treatment.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of Calcium Formate Market?

Calcium formate has been fast replacing calcium chloride as a setting-accelerator in the construction industry, in light if its key attributes such as preventing corrosion in steel reinforcements, enhancing strength of cement mortar. This, coupled with the notable rise in the construction and infrastructure development activities in developing economies, continues to sustain the demand for calcium formate.

Adoption of calcium formate in the manufacturing and processing industries has gained a remarkable uptick in recent years, as an ideal additive to stymie corrosion in wire casting and molding operations.

Advancements in the animal nutrition industry has meant that the demand for effective feed additives to achieve superior conversion rate is on the rise, which has reflected on the adoption of calcium formate as an additive in feed pre-mixes, to enhance their metabolism and digestive health.

Demand for calcium formate has also gained a significant momentum among automakers, as the compound enhances the conveyance of gas to airbags when blended with ammonium nitrate. The focus on passenger safety as the top priority among automakers, and the efficiency of calcium formate in boosting functionality of airbags, have collectively favored the market growth in recent years.

As governments across the globe take measures to phase outgrowth-boosting antibiotics to ensure animal welfare safety, feed manufacturers are including calcium formate as a preservative to lower the pH level and enhance the gut health in animals.

What are the Key Challenges Encountered by Stakeholders Operating in Calcium Formate Market?

Volatility in the prices of raw materials, namely, formic acid and calcium carbonate, used for the production of calcium formate, remains a key challenge for manufacturers, apart from the issues ascending from high energy consumption and low process efficiency that sum up to a hefty production cost. This has further led manufacturers to look for effective alternatives to cut down production cost and improve profit margins.

Growing cognizance pertaining to the superior efficiency of calcium chloride in accelerating the settling time of Pozzolanic and Portland cement has been impacting the sales of calcium formate in the construction industry.

Additional Insights

Opportunities Abound in Animal Feed and Silage Treatment Industry

The study reveals that the demand for calcium formate in animal feed and silage treatment industry is anticipated to witness a remarkable rise, as governments of numerous countries implement regulations on health enhancers used in animal feed. The need for nutrition-rich feed that benefit the digestive health of animals has influenced the adoption of additives and preservatives to achieve healthy growth of livestock. Additionally, growing consumption rate of meat and poultry products, which has proliferated demand for livestock, continues to create lucrative opportunities for the calcium formate manufacturers. According to the study, calcium formate sales in the animal feed and silage treatment industry will register a CAGR of over 4% through 2029.

Research Methodology

This incisive Fact.MR report provides crucial information and comprehendible intelligence of the calcium formate market. A systematic approach is employed to carry out an in-depth analysis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats governing the growth of calcium formate market between the period 2019 and 2029.

For gaining comprehensive information of the historical and current growth parameters of the calcium formate market, primary and secondary research has been conducted. The secondary research contains the study of trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications, while the primary research involves data culled by interviewing industry and market heads.

