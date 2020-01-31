MARKET REPORT
Widening consumer base underscores growth for Body Fat Measurement market2017 – 2025
TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Body Fat Measurement market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Body Fat Measurement market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.
The Body Fat Measurement market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Body Fat Measurement market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Body Fat Measurement market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
In this Body Fat Measurement market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The content of the Body Fat Measurement market report includes the following insights:
- Growth outlook of the global Body Fat Measurement market in terms of value and volume
- Strategies utilized by different Body Fat Measurement market players.
- Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Body Fat Measurement over the forecast period.
- End use consumption of the Body Fat Measurement across various regions.
- Identify the ecological impacts of the Body Fat Measurement and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.
On the basis of solution, the global Body Fat Measurement market report covers the following solutions:
Key Trends
Majorly boosting the global body fat measurement market is the alarming instances of obesity and other metabolism related disorders. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), for example, over a staggering 1.9 billion adults were reported as overweight in 2014 across the world. Overweight conditions has more negative impact on health than underweight population.
Besides, the availability of various body fat measurement techniques and products in the market at reduced costs on account of technological progress and aggressive marketing strategies has also led to their swift uptake. Solid distribution channels is another factor fuelling an uptick in sales.
Global Body fat Measurement Market: Market Potential
Due to rapid innovation resulting in cutting-edge products, the global body fat measurement market is slated to hold out a lot of opportunity in the years ahead for both existing and new players. Some of the most widely used devices are bio-impedance analyzers (BIA), DEXA, ADP, HwD, and skinfold caliper. Other very minimally used techniques include infrared interactance, body composition analysis using CT, and MRI scans. Among them, BIA grosses maximum revenue at present and going forward will hold out a lot of opportunity due to improvement in their design owing to technological progress.
Body fat skin fold calipers are considered the simplest of all the fat measurement methods. They are also cheap and hence they account for a significant share in the market. At present, hydrostatic weighing is considered fit for gold standard by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) on account of its accuracy.
Global Body Fat Measurement Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the key segments of the global body fat measurement market are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America is the dominant market due to the presence of a large proportion of obese population and other metabolism related disorders. An advanced healthcare infrastructure in the developed nations of the U.S. and Canada are also responsible for a robust market in North America.
Asia Pacific is an attractive market poised for substantial growth in the near future due to the high level of awareness among people about the various illnesses resulting from weight issues. Indian and China are major markets in the region.
Global Body Fat Measurement Market: Competitive Analysis
Major participants in the global body fat measurement market are GE Healthcare, AccuFitness LLC, Hologic, Inc., COSMED Srl, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Omron Healthcare, and Tanita Corporation. Savvy players in the market are focusing on strategic expansions by bolstering their distribution channels for further market penetration. As a result, the competition in the market will further heat up in the years ahead.
The Body Fat Measurement market study answers critical questions including:
- What tactics are being utilized by the Body Fat Measurement market players to expand their production footprint in region?
- What are the threats faced by players in the global Body Fat Measurement market mutually?
- Why region holds the majority of share in the global Body Fat Measurement market?
- Why solution has the largest consumption in region?
- Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Body Fat Measurement across the globe?
All the players running in the global Body Fat Measurement market are elaborated thoroughly in the Body Fat Measurement market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Body Fat Measurement market players.
MARKET REPORT
Frozen Potato Market Outlook 2018: Business insights, Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2025
Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Frozen Potato Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the frozen potato sector for the period during 2018-2025. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.
The frozen potato market research report offers an overview of global frozen potato industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2025.
The frozen potato market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.
The global frozen potato market is segment based on region, by Product Type, and by End User. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Frozen Potato Market Segmentation:
Frozen Potato Market, By Product Type:
- French Fries
- Hash Brown
- Shapes
- Mashed
- Sweet Potatoes/Yam
- Battered/Cooked
- Twice Baked
- Topped/Stuffed
- Others
Frozen Potato Market, By End User:
- Residential
- Commercial
The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.
The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.
Global frozen potato market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global frozen potato Industry.
Companies covered in this report include:
- Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG
- Agristo NV
- Bart’s Potatoo Industry
- Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Aviko NV)
- Greenyard NV (Pinguin NV)
- Farm Frites
- Himalya International Ltd.
- R. Simplot Company
- Lamb-Weston
- McCain Foods
MARKET REPORT
Fish Farming Market Share Aims to Shake the Highest turnover upto 2018-2025 via Growing Trends
Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Fish Farming Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the fish farming sector for the period during 2018-2025. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.
The fish farming market research report offers an overview of global fish farming industry with market size data for 2018, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2025.
The fish farming market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.
The global fish farming market is segment based on Region, by Environment, and by Fish Type. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Fish Farming Market Segmentation:
Fish Farming Market, By Environment:
• Freshwater
• Marine Water
• Brackish Water
Fish Farming Market, By Fish Type:
- Fin Fish
- Pompano
- Snappers
- Groupers
- Salmon
- Milkfish
- Tuna
- Tilapia
- Catfish
- Seabass
- Others
The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.
The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.
Global fish farming market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global fish farming Industry.
Companies covered in this report include:
- Cermaq Group AS
- Cooke Fish Farming Inc.
- Grupo Farallon Fish Farming
- Leroy Sea Food Group
- Marine Harvest ASA
- P/F Bakkafrost
- Fish Farming Technologies Asia Limited
- Nippon Suisan Kaisha
- Tassal Group Limited
Global Market
Drone Software Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2025 Airware, Inc.,3D Robotics,Dreamhammer Inc.,Drone Volt,Dronedeploy Inc.,7ESRI
The latest market intelligence study on Drone Software relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Drone Software market for the forecast period 2020–2025.
Importantly, the research taps critical data about the niche segments, market share, size, and growth rate to offer business owners, field marketing executives, and stakeholders a competitive edge over others operating in the same industry. Deep dive into customer-focused aspects, including spending power, shifting customer preferences, and consumption patterns, further narrate a lot about the business processes in vogue and product utilization for the forecast period.
The major manufacturers covered in this report:
Airware, Inc.
3D Robotics
Dreamhammer Inc.
Drone Volt
Dronedeploy Inc.
7ESRI
Pix4D
Precisionhawk Inc.
Sensefly Ltd.
Skyward Io
Delta Drone
AeroVironment
VIATechnik
Scope of the Report
The research on the Drone Software market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Drone Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2025. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and info graphics.
Type of Drone Software Market
Open Source
Closed Source
Application of Drone Software Market
Construction
Agriculture
Mining
Others
