WiFi Access Point Market Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% During the Forecast Period 2020- 2025: Cisco Systems, Netgear, Hewlett Packard, Sophos, Huawei, TP-LINK, Ubiquiti Networks

Global WiFi Access Point Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the WiFi Access Point market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3932.1 million by 2025, from $ 2710.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in WiFi Access Point business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of WiFi Access Point market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013177680/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco Systems, Inc., Netgear Inc, Hewlett Packard, Sophos Ltd., Huawei, TP-LINK, Ubiquiti Networks, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Avaya Inc, Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Xirrus, Inc., Linksys, D-Link, Aerohive, Zebra

WiFi Access Point is a networking device that allows easy access to the Internet over the air. Most access points look very similar to routers. An access point receives data by wired Ethernet, and converts to a 2.4Gig or 5Gig Hz wireless signal. It sends and receives wireless traffic to and from nearby wireless clients. An access point is different from a wireless router, in that it does not have firewall functions, and will not protect your local network against threats from the Internet.

This study considers the WiFi Access Point value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Indoor

Outdoor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Residential

Office

Commercial Chains

Medical and Education

Manufacturing

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013177680/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global WiFi Access Point market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of WiFi Access Point market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global WiFi Access Point players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the WiFi Access Point with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of WiFi Access Point submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global WiFi Access Point by Players

4 WiFi Access Point by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global WiFi Access Point Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 WiFi Access Point Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. WiFi Access Point Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. News

11.2 Netgear Inc

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 WiFi Access Point Product Offered

11.2.3 Netgear Inc WiFi Access Point Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Netgear Inc News

11.3 Hewlett Packard

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 WiFi Access Point Product Offered

11.3.3 Hewlett Packard WiFi Access Point Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Hewlett Packard News

11.4 Sophos Ltd.

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013177680/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.