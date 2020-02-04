Wine Cooler Market Size, Scope, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, and Strategies



This report provides the forecast and analysis of the global wine cooler market. It provides analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes drivers, restraints and recent trends of the wine cooler market. The report also comprises opportunities for the manufacturers of wine coolersand highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across regions that are expected to influence the current status as well as the future prospects of the wine cooler market.

The report studies the global wine cooler market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative & qualitative insights and study key market trends pertaining to the global wine cooler market that gradually help transform businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinising the wine cooler spending of countries in all the six key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the wine cooler market has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation of the wine cooler market has been considered after the appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report includes the revenue generated from the sales of wine coolers across all regional economies.

The report begins with an executive summary intended to provide a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by an overview of the wine cooler market and provides the definition of the wine cooler market and an analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends of the market. The sections that follow includes the analysis of the wine cooler market by bottle capacity, installation type, temperature zones, end user and a country-level analysis.

On the basis of bottle capacity, the global wine cooler market is segmented as less than 10, 10 to 30, 31-50, 51-300 and 301 and above. The global wine cooler market is further segmented on the basis of installation type. The installation type segment includes freestanding, countertop and built-in. The global wine cooler market is also segmented by temperature zones into double zones, single zones, triple zones and others. The wine cooler market is also segmented on the basis of end user as residential and commercial.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario as well as future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation of the wine cooler market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the wine cooler market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The wine cooler market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing by product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average of the pricing trends in different countries. The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of the country. The market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of wine coolers. All the key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the adoption of wine coolers across various regions. The market numbers for all the regions by bottle capacity, installation type, temperature zones and end user have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of the demand from each country. The company-level wine cooler market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The wine cooler market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side and the impact of macro-economic factors on the Wine cooler market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the wine cooler market as well as to identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global wine cooler market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the wine cooler market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of wine coolers. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the wine cooler market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of the growth and adoption for wine coolers in global market, XploreMR has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the wine cooler market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the global wine cooler market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the wine cooler market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the wine cooler market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players of the global wine cooler market areAllavino Company; Avanti Products, Inc.; Electrolux AB; Danby Appliances Inc.; AGA Marvel; Donlert Electrical Co Ltd.; Viking Range, LLC; Newari Company; The EuroCave Group; Haier Group Corporation; LG Electronics Inc.; Vinotemp; Perlick Corporation; General Electric Company; Robert Bosch GmbH; Whynter LLC; Siemens AG; Shenzhen VRBON Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd.; Uline Company and Climadiff.

