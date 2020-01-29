Wiper Motor After Market 2027 Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like DOGA Automotive, Febi Bilstein, Lucas TVS, Magneti Marelli, PSV Wipers, Robert Bosch

A wiper motor is a critical component used for the actuation of a wiper system in the automobile. The wiper motor activates the linkage which moves the wiper arms back and forth, and with vehicles having a rear window wiper, a separate wiper motor is used. Different sized windscreen systems of automobiles require differently designed windscreen wiper systems. Wiper systems are used on a regular basis by the driver of the automotive when the automobile subjected to adverse climatic conditions such as rainfall and snowfall. Continued use of wiper system leads to the wear and tear of the motor and demands the need for its replacement.

The increase in the sales of automobiles coupled with increasing average age of vehicles on the roads is anticipated to be the major driving factors for the wiper motor afterMarket. The ease of availability of substitutes to the wiper motors pose unique challenges to the growth of wiper motor afterMarket in the coming years. However, the increasing adoption of rear wiper systems and growth in the commercial vehicles using the wiper motors would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the wiper motor afterMarket.

Key players profiled in the report include DOGA Automotive, Febi Bilstein, Lucas TVS Ltd., Magneti Marelli, PSV Wipers Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Trico Products, Valeo S.A, WAI Global, Wexco Industries Inc.

The “Global Wiper Motor After Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the wiper motor afterMarket with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, and geography. The global wiper motor afterMarket is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wiper motor afterMarket players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global wiper motor afterMarket is segmented on the basis of vehicle type. Based on vehicle type, the wiper motor afterMarket is segmented into optical wiper motor aftermarket, ultrasonic wiper motor aftermarket, and vibrating tuning wiper motor aftermarket.

