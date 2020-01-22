MARKET REPORT
Wireless Access Infrastructure Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast Illuminated by New Report 2019 – 2027
“
Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Wireless Access Infrastructure market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Wireless Access Infrastructure market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Wireless Access Infrastructure are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Wireless Access Infrastructure market.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The Wireless Access Infrastructure market research answers important questions, including the following:
- What was the number of units of the Wireless Access Infrastructure sold in 2018?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Wireless Access Infrastructure ?
- How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Wireless Access Infrastructure ?
- What R&D projects are the Wireless Access Infrastructure players implementing?
- Which segment will lead the global Wireless Access Infrastructure market by 2029 by product type?
The Wireless Access Infrastructure market research serves a platter of the following information:
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Wireless Access Infrastructure market.
- Critical breakdown of the Wireless Access Infrastructure market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Wireless Access Infrastructure market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global Wireless Access Infrastructure market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
Why go for Transparency Market Research?
Transparency Market Research stays aligned with the fact the organization lands among the leading market research firms in India. Our analysts work irrespective of the time-zone, the result, we are being recognized worldwide. We abide by the notion that each client has his/her own set of requirements. With extensive primary and secondary research, our experts churn out the most accurate information regarding the desired the market.
The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market is estimated to reach USD 36.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 14.69%. Increase use of UAVs in commercial & civil application, Preference of UAVs in critical military missions, and increased usage in search and rescue operation and less expensive as compared to manned aircrafts is expected to drive the UAV market during the forecast period. However, strict regulations governing the commercial usage of drones in major countries is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Boost in defense budget of major economies, potential usage as a cargo delivery method and can be accessed by a wide range of end-users is expected to become an opportunity for UAV market.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is an air bone system or an aircraft operated remotely by a human operator or autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans. UAVs can be controlled by on-board electronic equipment’s or via control equipment from the ground. UAVs are used for observation and tactical planning. Some key players in UAV are 3D Robotics, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., BAE Systems. and DJI among others.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UAV market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- Based on components, the UAV market can be segmented into UAV LiDAR, UAV gimbals, UAV radar, UAV data links, UAV ground control stations, UAV launch & recovery systems, UAV sensors and others.
- by type includes fixed-wing, multi–rotor, single-rotor helicopter and fixed-wing hybrid VTOL.
- by range includes very close range UAVs, close range UAVs, short range UAVs, mid-range UAVs and endurance UAVs.
- by end-user includes agriculture, construction, defence & security, transportation and warehousing, energy, mining, oil & gas extraction, media & entertainment, wildlife & forestry and others.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report Scope
The report on the UAV market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) market include:
- 3D Robotics, Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Airbus S.A.S.
- BAE Systems.
- DJI
- ECA GROUP
- EHANG
- Elbit Systems Ltd.,
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- General Atomics.
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market by Components
- UAV LiDAR
- UAV Gimbals
- UAV Radar
- UAV Data Links
- UAV Ground Control Stations
- UAV Launch & Recovery Systems
- UAV Sensors
- Others
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Type
- Fixed-Wing
- Multi-Rotor
- Single-Rotor Helicopter
- Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Range
- Very Close Range UAVs
- Close Range UAVs
- Short Range UAVs
- Mid-Range UAVs
- Endurance UAVs
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by End User Industry
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Defense & Security
- Transportation and Warehousing
- Energy
- Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction
- Media & Entertainment
- Wildlife & Forestry
- Others
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the UAV market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the UAV market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the UAV market?
- What are the evolving applications of UAV market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the UAV market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the UAV market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Size Worth USD 32.6 Bn by 2024 – Forencis Research
The Global Satellite Communication Equipment Market is estimated to reach USD 32.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Growing demand of uninterrupted broadcasting and increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) is expected to drive the satellite communication equipment market during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. New service demands in civilian and defense-related markets is expected to become an opportunity for satellite communication equipment market.
Satellite communication is defined as the communication taking place between two earth stations using satellite. In satellite communication the signals are transferred as electromagnetic waves carrying information such as voice, audio, or any other data. Satellite communication equipment’s are those components which are used in the assembly of various communication satellites. Satellite communication covers majority of the space industry. Some key players in satellite communication equipment are ST Engineering iDirect, Inc. dba iDirect, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Cobham plc, and Viasat, Inc. among others.
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global satellite communication equipment market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of component, the market is segmented into space segment and earth
- By application, the satellite communication equipment market is segmented into telecom, television broadcasting, defence communication, global positioning service (GPS) and others.
- By end use industry, satellite communication equipment market is segmented into aerospace & defense, internet service provider, maritime, government and public sector, and others.
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Report Scope
The report on the satellite communication equipment market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market include:
- ST Engineering iDirect, Inc. dba iDirect (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- General Dynamics Corporation
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Cobham plc
- Viasat, Inc.
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Aselsan A.Ş
- Intellian Technologies, Inc.
- Iridium Communications Inc.
- Campbell Scientific, Inc
- Holkirk Communications Ltd.
- Other Key Companies
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Component
Space Segment
- Transponder
- Low Noise Amplifier
- Power Amplifier
- Antenna
- Passive components
- Others
Earth Segment
- Encoder
- Modulator
- Up Converter
- High Power Amplifier
- Parabolic Reflectors
- Down Converter
- Demodulator
- Others
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Application
- Telecom
- Television Broadcasting
- Defense Communication
- Global Positioning Services (GPS)
- Others
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by End Use Industry
- Aerospace & Defense
- Internet Service Provider
- Maritime
- Government and Public Sector
- Others
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the satellite communication equipment market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the satellite communication equipment market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the satellite communication equipment market?
- What are the evolving applications of satellite communication equipment market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the satellite communication equipment market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the satellite communication equipment market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
The global electric vehicles market is estimated to reach USD 477.3 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 22.8%. Taxation benefit on electric car loans and supportive government subsidies are expected to drive the electric vehicles market during the forecast period. However, increasing focus on sustainability is expected to become an opportunity for electric vehicles market.
The electric vehicle is an alternative source for fuel in automotive industry. This source can help various electric motors and motor controllers to drive the vehicle. Electric vehicles reserve electricity in an energy storage device such as battery. Moreover, it usually presented as non-polluting or zero radiation vehicle. Some key players in electric vehicles are Tesla Motor, BYD Company Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, and Honda Motor Co Ltd. among others.
Global Electric Vehicles Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global electric vehicles market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the global electric vehicles market is segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEV), fuel cell electric vehicles(FCEV), plugin electric vehicles(PEV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV).
- By Battery type, the global electric vehicles market is segmented into lead acid battery, nickel metal hydride battery, lithium ion battery and others.
- On the basis of charging type, the global electric vehicles market is segmented into rapid (43Kw-50Kw) by (30-60minute),fast (7Kw-22Kw) by (3-4hour) & slow (upto 3Kw) by (6-12hour).
- By end-use industry, the global electric vehicles market is segmented into heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) & low commercial vehicle (LCV).
Global Scenario of Electric Vehicles Market
Almost every country in this world wants to bring down its crude oil import bill and therefore, the world has embraced this transition from conventional automobiles to electric mobility with great enthusiasm. Many countries have set very ambitious targets to raise the share of EVs in their market. China is the largest electric car market followed by Europe and North America. Governments play a critical role in advancing the idea of electrical transportation because it is their policies that enable the automakers to stimulate demand for electric vehicles. Substantial cost reductions have been witnessed because of the rapid technological advancements which have accelerated the demand in this industry. Propagation of the idea of electric vehicles aligns with the highly ambitious sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations. The recent policy developments by big markets such as China, India, and European Union in which they have advocated for more stringent norms for the conventional ICEs in terms of fuel efficiency, emission norms, etc. and on the other hand, promoting the clean vehicles by giving them tax incentives, subsidies, zero-emissions vehicle credit, etc. clearly reflects their priority.
Global Electric Vehicles Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Global Electric Vehicles Market, by Type
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BHV)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Global Electric Vehicles Market, by Battery Type
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BHV)
- Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Global Electric Vehicles Market, by Charging Type
- Rapid (43Kw-50Kw) by (30-60minute)
- Fast (7Kw-22Kw) by (3-4hour)
- Slow (upto 3Kw) by (6-12hour)
Global Electric Vehicles Market, by End-Use Industry
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
Global Electric Vehicles Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
