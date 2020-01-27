Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

The Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle market.

Wireless charging is well known as cordless charging or conductive charging. Wireless charging is done by using an electromagnetic field to transmits energy between two points or objects through electromagnetic induction. It is essential to have a charging station to perform the wireless charging for an electric vehicle. Significant research has been done in the electric vehicle (EV) wireless technology for the last decade, as electric vehicles are anticipated to be a crucial part of the future of the automotive industry.

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market are: Bombardier Inc., Continental AG, Efacec, Elix Wireless Inc., Mojo Mobility, Inc., Momentum Wireless Power, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, WiTricity Corporation.

The report on the area of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market.

The rise in oil prices, increase in demand for an electric vehicle, increasing infrastructure for fast or dash chargers, and rising consumer demand for convenience features are some of the major factors driving the growth of the wireless charging for the electric vehicle market. However, a high price upgrade to wireless charging technology is one of the major factors restraining the growth of wireless charging for the electric vehicle market. The increasing demand for PHEVs and BEVs is anticipated to fuel the overall growth of the wireless charging for the electric vehicle market.

The global wireless charging for electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of application, component, charging type. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as public/commercial charging station, home charging unit. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as base charging pad, power control unit, vehicle charging pad. On the basis of charging type, the market is segmented as class- A, class- B, class- C. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as dynamic wireless charging system, stationary wireless charging system.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

