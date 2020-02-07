Connect with us

Wireless Chipsets Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2015 – 2021

A wireless chipsets are a part of internal hardware made to enable a device to communicate and connect to another wireless device. A wireless adapter or chipset internet card is an inner hardware design, which is used in wireless communication systems or computer to connect with other devices. The market is expected to grow with a double digit CAGR. The consumers shift towards portable devices coupled with the increase usage of wireless devices increases the use of wireless chipsets

The growth of the market is fueled by increased demand of the wireless devices and increased application areas of wireless chipsets. In addition, the shift from wired to wireless technology acts as a driving force for the wireless chipsets market. Some other drivers for this market are fast growth in the tablets and PC market and technology advancement related to the communications protocol and introduction of frequency bands in some emerging countries. However, complex inserted systems increases the cost of production and swiftly changing technological requirements acts as a restraint for the market.

The total market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and technology. The segmentation by type includes mobile ZigBee chipsets, WiMAX chipsets, wireless/Wi-Fi chipsets, LTE chipsets and wireless display/video chipsets. The application segment includes Computers, laptops, mobile phone, global positioning system (GPS), routers and other wireless devices. The technology segment includes such as HD Display and Video, Low-power WLAN, Dual-protocol ZigBee and Multi-mode LTE. The market can be segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The key players of the wireless chipsets market are

  • Greenpeak Technologies Ltd.
  • Atmel Corporation
  • Altair Semiconductor Inc.
  • Amimon Ltd.
  • Gainspan Corporation
  • Broadcom Corporation
  • Freescale Semiconductor Inc.
  • Intel Corporation and GCT Semiconductor Inc. among others.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

  • North America
    • U.S
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK
    • Eastern Europe
    • CIS
  • APAC
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Others
Medical Imaging Phantoms Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2025

Medical imaging refers to different imaging techniques used to visualize parts of the body, organs or tissues to aid in clinical diagnosis, disease monitoring and treatment. Medical imaging phantoms are devices used as substitute of human tissue which ensures that medical imaging systems provide reliable and quantitative information. These help in providing improved medical imaging technique, speedy clinical trials of drugs, and consistent, accurate, and optimal results.

Demand Scenario

The global medical imaging phantoms market was USD 117.24 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 146.56 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America leads market owing to the high adoption of superior technologies across all end-user segments, investments in cutting edge research, rising emphasis on remedies for diagnosis concerns and the presence of some of the world’s major pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to gain market share during the forecast period which is attributed to large number of underserved patients, rise in proportion of urban population, rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and surge in awareness about medical imaging phantoms, favourable insurance policies and rise in disposable income of people.

Drivers vs Constraints

The advantages offered by medical imaging phantoms such as improved medical imaging, reduced exposure to radiation, increase in efficiency of medical devices and rise in the adoption of advanced imaging methods are some of the factors that drives the growth of the medical imaging phantoms market. Some of the factors such as cost concerns, human resource & time constraints, and highly complicated maintenance are anticipated to restrain the global market in the near future.

Industry Trends and Updates

Development of a universal medical X-ray imaging phantom prototype is undertaken which should be easy to use and would have features like automatic data analysis, pass/fail reporting, and corrective action recommendation. In addition, the presence of a universal phantom would especially be of value in low-income countries where finances and human

resources are limited.

Application Delivery Network Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2015 – 2021

A suite of technologies which provide application visibility, security, acceleration and availability is known as Application Delivery Network (ADN). It is an amalgamation of application delivery control and WAN optimization. The application delivery controller (ADC) device resides at the data center end of ADN and is used for monitoring and controlling the application performance and traffic. As ADC is placed in between the cluster of web servers it facilitates load balancing when there is demand for application mixture across several locations in the network. When degradation across one path occurs, application delivery network automatically routes its requests along the next best trail. ADN helps in payload reduction by using optimized connections for less bandwidth usage and faster speeds. This consequently reduces server costs and bandwidth and helps to improve the customer experience.

Technologies such as Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) technology are being adopted by enterprises, which enable the employees to share critical business data over their iPads, smart phones and laptops among others. However, current corporate networks are not designed to handle large application traffic. Hence, ADN is being used by network vendors in order to address these requirements which offload application provisioning to a secure external network that provides reliable application delivery without latency and load. Factors such as rising demand for cost-effective networks and need for application performance scaling and security helps to drive the growth of ADN market. However, the growth in end-user devices and mobile connections may affect the market growth. Furthermore, the significant increase in mobile data traffic and rising migration towards cloud is expected to create an opportunity for application delivery network.

Several companies are coming up with AND solutions which helps to maintain the competition in the ADN market. For instance, ADN solution developed by Cisco Systems, Inc. focuses on improving business agility and lower the application delivery cost. Some of the other key players in the market include Dell, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Array Networks among others.

Next Generation Biometric Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2015 – 2021

The global next generation biometric market is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to the rising number of terrorists activities also the increasing theft activities on the part of crucial data and information which have raised concerns regarding the national security. Biometrics technology is basically the identification and verification of humans by their characteristics such as face, fingerprint, voice, iris, palm, signature, vein, and DNA.

The global next generation biometric market is segmented into three major categories, on the basis of type into face recognition, fingerprint recognition, IRIS recognition, palm print recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition, vein recognition, and other next generation biometric recognition technologies, on the basis of application into government, defense, travel and immigration, banking & finance, consumer electronics, healthcare, home security, commercial security and other application. The market is also segmented by function into contact and non contact. The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world regions.

The market is driven by factors such as the growth in e-passport program, government support and extensive use in criminal identification. Growing the need for large scale surveillance at public gatherings and penetration of smartphones will also act as drivers for the global next generation biometrics market.

Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global next generation biometrics market are high cost of systems and fear of privacy intrusion. The growing use of biometric technology in e-commerce and cloud computing for biometric technology will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global next generation biometric technology market.

Some of the key players dominating the market are

  • 3M
  • Cross Match Technologies Inc.
  • Facebanx
  • Fingerprint Cards AB
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Fulcrum Biometrics
  • NCE Corporation
  • RCG Holdings Limited
  • Safran SA and Siemens AG

among others.

