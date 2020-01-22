MARKET REPORT
Wireless Mesh Networking Devices Market Analysis- Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis by 2024
Wireless Mesh Networking Devices Market report provides opportunities in the industry and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. This report provides current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the industry.
In this report, we analyze the Wireless Mesh Networking Devices industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2020. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2020. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2024.
At the same time, we classify different Wireless Mesh Networking Devices based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Wireless Mesh Networking Devices industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Competitive Analysis
The analysis plans adopted by businesses operating in the Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market. As a portion of this research, the authors have examined all business approaches of leading players, including affiliations contracts, mergers, and acquisitions market presence, along with Wireless Mesh Networking Devices expansion and clients can get conscious of the specifications of key-players. Additionally, they will have the ability to explore current trends and their competitions
No of Pages: 137
Major Players in Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market are:
Renesas Electronics
Itron
HPL Electric
Silicon Laboratories
Energate
Texas Instruments
Autani
NXP Semiconductors
Digi International
Atmel
Computime
Aclara Technologies
STMicroelectronics
Power
Objective of Studies:
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market.
Most important types of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices products covered in this report are:
Z-wave devices
Thread-based devices
Zig-bee enabled devices
Most widely used downstream fields of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market covered in this report are:
STBs
Smart meters
Remotes
Others
The report can answer the following questions:
- What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices?
- Who are the global key manufacturers of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
- What are the types and applications of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices? What is the market share of each type and application?
- What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices? What is the manufacturing process of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices?
- Economic impact on Wireless Mesh Networking Devices industry and development trend of Wireless Mesh Networking Devices industry.
- What will the Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Wireless Mesh Networking Devices industry?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market?
- What are the Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market challenges to market growth?
- What are the Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Wireless Mesh Networking Devices market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
4 Wireless Mesh Networking Devices Production by Regions
5 Wireless Mesh Networking Devices Consumption by Regions
6 Market Size by Type
7 Market Size by Application
8 Manufacturers Profiles
9 Production Forecasts
10 Consumption Forecast
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
Customization Service of the Report:-
Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
About Us:
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.
Contact Us:
Ruwin Mendez
Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations
Orian Research Consultants
US: +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK: +44 020 8144-71-27
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.orianresearch.com/
MARKET REPORT
Automotive Turbocharger Market is Expected to Generate Revenue of Around USD 24.1 Billion by End of 2024
The Global Automotive Turbocharger Market is estimated to reach USD 24.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.2%. Increase in demand for low fuel consuming vehicles and strict emission regulations for fuel efficiency are expected to drive the automotive turbocharger market during the forecast period. However, service and maintenance cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for electric turbocharging and rising R&D activities for development of advanced automotive turbochargers is expected to become an opportunity for automotive turbocharger market.
Automotive turbocharger is a power-boosting device fitted to a vehicle’s engine which recovers the waste energy from the exhaust gasses and uses it to compress the air and feeds it into the engine for maintaining air to fuel ratio. Turbocharger is used to improve engine’s efficiency by increasing the density of the intake gas thereby allowing more power to engine. Some key players in automotive turbocharger are BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, BMTS TECHNOLOGY, Cummins Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. among others.
Automotive Turbocharger Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive turbocharger market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into single-turbo, twin-turbo, twin-scroll turbo, variable geometry turbo, variable twin scroll turbo and electric turbo.
- Based on components, the market can be segmented into compressor, turbine and center housing.
- Based on fuel type, the market can be segmented into compressed natural gas (CNG), diesel and gasoline.
- Based on application, the market can be segmented into passenger vehicles, light duty vehicles (LDV) and heavy duty vehicles (HDV).
- Based on end user, the market can be segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Turbocharger Market: Report Scope
The report on the global market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Turbocharger market include:
- BorgWarner Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Continental AG
- BMTS TECHNOLOGY
- Cummins Inc.,
- Honeywell International Inc
- IHI Corporation
- MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
- ABB ltd.
- Linamar Corporation
- Delphi Technologies
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Turbocharger Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Type
- Single-Turbo
- Twin-Turbo
- Twin-Scroll Turbo
- Variable Geometry Turbo
- Variable Twin Scroll Turbo
- Electric Turbo
Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Components
- Compressor
- Turbine
- Center Housing
Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Fuel Type
- Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
- Diesel
- Gasoline
Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Application
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Duty Vehicles (LDV)
- Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV)
Automotive Turbocharger Market, by End User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
MARKET REPORT
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to Surpass USD 36.2 Bn by 2024 – Forencis Research
The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market is estimated to reach USD 36.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 14.69%. Increase use of UAVs in commercial & civil application, Preference of UAVs in critical military missions, and increased usage in search and rescue operation and less expensive as compared to manned aircrafts is expected to drive the UAV market during the forecast period. However, strict regulations governing the commercial usage of drones in major countries is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Boost in defense budget of major economies, potential usage as a cargo delivery method and can be accessed by a wide range of end-users is expected to become an opportunity for UAV market.
Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is an air bone system or an aircraft operated remotely by a human operator or autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans. UAVs can be controlled by on-board electronic equipment’s or via control equipment from the ground. UAVs are used for observation and tactical planning. Some key players in UAV are 3D Robotics, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., BAE Systems. and DJI among others.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global UAV market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- Based on components, the UAV market can be segmented into UAV LiDAR, UAV gimbals, UAV radar, UAV data links, UAV ground control stations, UAV launch & recovery systems, UAV sensors and others.
- by type includes fixed-wing, multi–rotor, single-rotor helicopter and fixed-wing hybrid VTOL.
- by range includes very close range UAVs, close range UAVs, short range UAVs, mid-range UAVs and endurance UAVs.
- by end-user includes agriculture, construction, defence & security, transportation and warehousing, energy, mining, oil & gas extraction, media & entertainment, wildlife & forestry and others.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market Report Scope
The report on the UAV market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) market include:
- 3D Robotics, Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- Airbus S.A.S.
- BAE Systems.
- DJI
- ECA GROUP
- EHANG
- Elbit Systems Ltd.,
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- General Atomics.
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market by Components
- UAV LiDAR
- UAV Gimbals
- UAV Radar
- UAV Data Links
- UAV Ground Control Stations
- UAV Launch & Recovery Systems
- UAV Sensors
- Others
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Type
- Fixed-Wing
- Multi-Rotor
- Single-Rotor Helicopter
- Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Range
- Very Close Range UAVs
- Close Range UAVs
- Short Range UAVs
- Mid-Range UAVs
- Endurance UAVs
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by End User Industry
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Defense & Security
- Transportation and Warehousing
- Energy
- Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction
- Media & Entertainment
- Wildlife & Forestry
- Others
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the UAV market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the UAV market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the UAV market?
- What are the evolving applications of UAV market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the UAV market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the UAV market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
MARKET REPORT
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Size Worth USD 32.6 Bn by 2024 – Forencis Research
The Global Satellite Communication Equipment Market is estimated to reach USD 32.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.7%. Growing demand of uninterrupted broadcasting and increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) is expected to drive the satellite communication equipment market during the forecast period. However, high deployment cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. New service demands in civilian and defense-related markets is expected to become an opportunity for satellite communication equipment market.
Satellite communication is defined as the communication taking place between two earth stations using satellite. In satellite communication the signals are transferred as electromagnetic waves carrying information such as voice, audio, or any other data. Satellite communication equipment’s are those components which are used in the assembly of various communication satellites. Satellite communication covers majority of the space industry. Some key players in satellite communication equipment are ST Engineering iDirect, Inc. dba iDirect, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Cobham plc, and Viasat, Inc. among others.
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global satellite communication equipment market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of component, the market is segmented into space segment and earth
- By application, the satellite communication equipment market is segmented into telecom, television broadcasting, defence communication, global positioning service (GPS) and others.
- By end use industry, satellite communication equipment market is segmented into aerospace & defense, internet service provider, maritime, government and public sector, and others.
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Report Scope
The report on the satellite communication equipment market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment market include:
- ST Engineering iDirect, Inc. dba iDirect (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- General Dynamics Corporation
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Cobham plc
- Viasat, Inc.
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Aselsan A.Ş
- Intellian Technologies, Inc.
- Iridium Communications Inc.
- Campbell Scientific, Inc
- Holkirk Communications Ltd.
- Other Key Companies
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Component
Space Segment
- Transponder
- Low Noise Amplifier
- Power Amplifier
- Antenna
- Passive components
- Others
Earth Segment
- Encoder
- Modulator
- Up Converter
- High Power Amplifier
- Parabolic Reflectors
- Down Converter
- Demodulator
- Others
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Application
- Telecom
- Television Broadcasting
- Defense Communication
- Global Positioning Services (GPS)
- Others
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by End Use Industry
- Aerospace & Defense
- Internet Service Provider
- Maritime
- Government and Public Sector
- Others
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the satellite communication equipment market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the satellite communication equipment market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the satellite communication equipment market?
- What are the evolving applications of satellite communication equipment market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the satellite communication equipment market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the satellite communication equipment market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Automotive Turbocharger Market is Expected to Generate Revenue of Around USD 24.1 Billion by End of 2024
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to Surpass USD 36.2 Bn by 2024 – Forencis Research
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market Size Worth USD 32.6 Bn by 2024 – Forencis Research
Electric Vehicle Market To Reach USD 477.3 Billion In 2024, Predicts Forencis Research
Drilling Tools Market to Witness a Healthy Growth of USD 2.23 Bn By End of 2024
Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market is Expected to Reach USD 9.0 Billion by 2024 | Forencis Research
5G Baseband Chip Market showing footprints for Strong Annual Sales
Global Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024
Printed Antenna Market: Comprehensive Analysis of Factors That Drive Printed Antenna Market Growth (2019 – 2025)
CCTV Camera Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2027
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
