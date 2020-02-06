Wireless power transfer: working on the future of electric vehicles

Wireless Power, But Not What Tesla Had in Mind

Nikola Tesla, the eccentric genius for whom two modern electric vehicle companies have been named, envisioned a wireless power grid that could transmit electrical energy through the air. Although his idea is technically feasible, it turns out to be highly inefficient over long distances. It’s fine for wireless communication, where a massive transmitting antenna pumps out thousands of watts over many kilometers to radio receivers that only need to gather a few milliwatts of the signal – about one one-millionth of the power transmitted. But if you scale that up to an antenna delivering several thousand watts to each home in a city, you can see how insanely powerful the transmitter would have to be, not to mention the unacceptable inefficiency of the whole system.

What is Wireless Power Transmission?

The wireless power transmission refers to the transmission of electrical energy from source to an electrical load without the use of interconnecting wires. The technology is rapidly gaining traction over the wired power transmission as it is less hazardous and convenient. The consumer electronics segment is likely to grow at a significant rate owing to the robust demand for wireless power transmission in smartphones and laptops. Additionally, significant research and developments by the companies in the field of wireless power transmission is expected to create a favorable landscape in the future.

The wireless power transmission market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as robust demand for wireless connectivity solutions by consumers, coupled with the need for effective charging solutions. However, the high cost of devices based on wireless power transmission technology is a restraining factor for the growth of the wireless power transmission market. On the other hand, the increasing adoption of robotics and industry 4.0, the wireless power transmission market would showcase significant growth prospects in the future.

Here we have listed the top Wireless Power Transmission Market companies in the world

1. ConvenientPower HK Limited

2. Energous Corporation

3. Humavox Ltd.

4. NuCurrent

5. Ossia Inc.

6. Powermat Technologies Ltd.

7. TDK Corporation

8. WiBotic Inc.

9. Wi-Charge Ltd

10. WiTricity Corporation

Market Analysis of Global Wireless Power Transmission Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Wireless Power Transmission market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Wireless Power Transmission market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Wireless Power Transmission market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

