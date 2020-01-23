Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: How Industry Witnessed Huge Improvement| Siemens, Hologic, Shenzhen Mindray, Quest Diagnostics

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Siemens, Hologic, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., NeuroLogica Corp., Shimadzu Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Carestream Health, MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO., LTD, COOK, Cardinal Health, PerkinElmer Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Danaher, Sysmex Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings.

Global women’s health diagnostics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Siemens, Hologic, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Abbott, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., NeuroLogica Corp., Shimadzu Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Carestream Health, MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO., LTD, COOK, Cardinal Health, PerkinElmer Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Danaher, Sysmex Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings.

Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

By Diagnostic Devices: Imaging and Monitoring Systems, Biopsy Devices, Reagents and Kits, Biomarkers, Others

By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Clinics, Home Care Setting

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Product Lunches:

In May 2019, Cardinal Health had announced the launch of its RADIAL 360 portfolio in the U.S. With this there is increase product portfolio which provides a complete range of products for Trans Radial Approach (TRA) for interventional cardiology procedures

In May 2019, Roche made an announcement to launch the VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay for detecting the HER2 biomarker in gastric and breast cancer. This would help in enhancing the product portfolio of the company

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Women’s Health Diagnosticsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Women’s Health Diagnostics Manufacturers

Women’s Health Diagnostics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Women’s Health Diagnostics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

