Industry Analysis
Wood Preservative Coatings Market : Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments
Volume share of water-borne wood preservative coatings is higher among all the regions. The increasing awareness about the benefits of water-borne coatings and strict environmental regulations is expected to boosts the water-borne system type. However, currently the solvent borne system type dominate the wood coatings market owing to its flexibility and technical advantages, the ongoing developments in the water-borne system type to increase its competitiveness will drive the growth for water-borne system types. For instance, Dow Chemical Company developed a water-borne type new alkyd composition coatings with excellent performance. Some of the advantages of water-borne system type, helping to drive the market in the region are low toxicity and flammability, low HAPs and VOCs emissions, reductions in air emissions and excellent adhesion
Increasing awareness about environmental concerns because of low quality and harmful additive in the wood coatings, the market in matured markets such as North America and Eastern Europe are turning towards adoption of sustainable wood preservative coatings. UV- curing and water-based coatings are trending in the regions with the companies such as BASF SE, AkzoNoble N.V, the Dow Chemical company increasing it penetration of eco-friendly product portfolio. For instance, in 2014, BASF SE developed UV dispersions for the furniture industry among others owing to demand for eco-friendly products.
Key market participants covered in the report include Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc, Valspar Corporation, Industrias Quimicas Kupsa S.L., RPM International Inc., Lonza Group Ltd, KMG Chemicals, Inc.
Key driving factors identified in the global wood preservative coatings market include safety regulations and technical standards across regions, increasing investments of furniture and coating manufacturers, Green certifications in U.S etc.
Global wood preservative coatings market is segmented on the basis of system type, coating type and by region. The Key regions covered in the report are North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Japan.
The report analyses the global wood preservatives coatings market in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn) by of system type and coating type, and provides insightful information regarding the value chain, market trends, competitive landscape, market dynamics and market estimations and forecast
LafargeHolcim Ltd, Elematic Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Larsen & Toubro Limited | Global Precast Concrete Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis To 2024 | Says FSR
Precast Concrete Market: Summary
The Global Precast Concrete Market is estimated to reach USD 101.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth of the precast concrete Market is mainly attributed to the growing construction sector, which is an immediate outcome of the growing global population, rising per capita income, increasing urbanization and standard of living. However, higher initial investment required for the precast structure is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.
Precast Concrete is the modern construction product, which is casted and cured in the controlled way with the help of the molds, away from the actual construction site. Precast concrete structures are relatively inexpensive, durable with low maintenance and is easy to install. Due to this, it is widely used in residential and non-residential construction for constructing walls, panels, columns, beams, parking lots, and many other structures.
Some key players of the market LafargeHolcim Ltd, Elematic Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Tindall Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, Laing O’Rourke, Skanska AB and CRH plc among others.
Precast Concrete Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Precast Concrete market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into parking lots, foundations, bridges, walls, culverts, staircase, floors and paving slabs and others.
- By end-user, the Precast Concrete market is segmented intoresidential buildings, commercial buildings, institutional buildings, public infrastructure, industrial buildings.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such asNorth America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Precast Concrete Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Precast Concrete Market, by Structure
- Parking Lots
- Foundations
- Bridges
- Walls
- Culverts
- Staircase
- Floors and Paving Slabs
- Others
Precast Concrete Market, by End User
- Residential Buildings
- Commercial Buildings
- Institutional Buildings
- Public Infrastructure
- Industrial Buildings
Precast Concrete Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Ceramic Tiles Market Top Key Players Mohawk Industries, Inc., SCG, Lamosa, Pamesa, Kajaria, Portobello, Concorde Group, Says FSR
Ceramic Tiles Market: Summary
The Global Ceramic Tiles Market is estimated to reach USD 118.8 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.8 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).
Ceramic tiles are manufactured typically from white or red clay and are a very popular choice for countertops, floors, and walls across the construction industry. According to the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030 which is driven by the construction in countries like U.S., India, and China. The growing construction industry where ceramic tiles find application for flooring and wall decoration is expected to boost the ceramic tiles market, during forecast period. Additionally, urbanization, industrialization and increased disposable income in developing countries are some of the other factors expected to propel the growth of the market. According to the National Association of Home builders, the remodeling index in 2018 was 57. However, the ability to completely transform the space has increased the use of ceramic tiles in renovation activities.
Ceramic Tiles Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers
Increased in Construction Spending
Ongoing construction industries coupled with construction spending is expected to drive the growth of ceramic tiles market across the globe. According to the United States Census Bureau, the construction spending in the month of September, 2019 was USD 1,301.8 billion. This is attributed to the increase in disposable income and the increasing trend towards renovation activities which is catered by broad ranging patterns, sizes, and textures of products. This factor is expected to propel the ceramic tiles market in the near future.
Increasing Urbanization
Around half of the world’s population resides in urban cities and this is expected to increase over the forecasted period. According to World Data, in Nov 2019 more than 4 billion people lived in urban areas globally. This is attributed to some of the factors such as job promises, prosperity, and similar other factors. Growing urbanization has boosted the demand for construction of commercial and residential buildings owing to which the ceramic tiles market is expected to grow during the forecasted period
Market Restraints:
Rising Awareness for Green Building Materials
Ceramics tiles find applications in floorings and walls during the construction of buildings. Ceramic tiles are durable but are not renewable and a large amount of energy is required for extraction, installation, and transport. Additionally, the manufacturing of ceramic tiles may contain some emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) which is likely to affect the environment and human health. However, green building materials offer a lower carbon footprint, which reduces the impact of global warming. However, growing awareness about green building materials may hinder the growth of the ceramic tiles market.
Ceramic Tiles Market: Key Segments
- Key Ceramic Tiles Market Segments by Product Type include:Glazed, Porcelain, and Others
- Key Segments by Application include: Floor, Tiles, and Others
- Key Ceramic Tiles Market Segment by Construction Type include: New Construction,and Renovation
- Key Segments by End Users include: Commercial, and Residential
- Key Regions Covered include: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis
Ceramic Tiles Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Ceramic Tiles Market, by Product Type
- Glazed
- Porcelain
- Others
Ceramic Tiles Market, by Application
- Floor
- Wall
- Others
Ceramic Tiles Market, by Construction Type
- New Construction
- Renovation
- Ceramic Tiles Market, by End User
- Commercial
- Residential
Flow Meters Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Abrasives Market Global Industry Analysis, Competitive Insight and Key Drivers; Research Report 2019: 2024 | Buffing, Honing, Drilling, Grinding
Abrasives Market: Summary
The Global Abrasives Market is estimated to reach USD 45.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.42 %, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).
Abrasives are referred to as the quality of material, usually, a mineral which is utilized to shape or finish work pieces through polishing and rubbing. They are extensively used in a wide range of industries, technologies and domestic applications in the process such as cutting, drilling, honing, lapping, buffing, sharpening, amongst others. Hardness is one of the important properties required in abrasives materials and hardness should be greater than the substance of material that is been worked. Additionally, toughness (or rigidity), grain shape & size, the character of fracture, and purity are some of the other properties of abrasives taken into consideration.
Abrasives Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Construction Industry
Abrasives are being used in the construction of bridges and buildings where metalworking applications such as wed preparation or smoothing of welding seams. Additionally, abrasives in construction buildings are used in floor, ramps, steps, and stairways which are subject to slipping hazards. Likewise, many materials used in constructions are been shaped by mechanical methods and abrasive methods such as grinding, lapping, polishing, and amongst others. The construction industry is expected to bloom during the forecast period owing to factors such as a rise in disposable income, increasing urbanization, self-reliant construction culture, and amongst others. Thus, growth in the construction industry is expected to boost product market growth during the forecasted period.
Increase in adoption for Digitalization
Digital transformation has continued impacting the organization and is expected to rise in the coming years. Increasing investment, initiatives of the executives, IoT, and artificial intelligence and amongst others are some of the factors expected to boost the demand for digitalization. Abrasives are used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCB) which are key elements in any electronic device like computers, laptops, routers, and others. Electronic devices used for digitalization are manufactured with the help of abrasives. Thus, increasing adoption for digitalization is expected to surge the growth of the abrasive market.
Market Restraints:
Stringent Regulations
Abrasives are widely used in various industries such as construction, automotive, electronics & electrical, manufacturing, and others. During the process of manufacturing, some types of emissions are likely to results such as chlorides and volatile organic compounds. These emissions may be harmful to humans. Some government bodies such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others have imposed regulations during the manufacturing and use of abrasive products. For instance, the European Standard, EN 13743 stats the safety requirements for coated abrasive products which help to reduce or removal of hazards resulting from the design and application of the coated abrasive products and clamping devices. However, stringent regulations imposed by the government may hinder the growth of the abrasive market.
Abrasives Market: Key Segments
- Key Abrasives Market Segments by Type:Bonded, Coasted, Super, and Others
- Key Segments by Material: Natural andSynthetic
- Key Abrasives Market Segment by Application: Buffing, Honing, Drilling, Grinding, andOthers
- Key Segments by End Users: Automotive, Manufacturing, Construction, Electronics & Electrical, and others
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis
Abrasives Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Abrasives Market, by Type
- Bonded
- Coated
- Super
- Others
Abrasives Market, by Material
- Natural
- Synthetic
Abrasives Market, by Application
- Buffing
- Honing
- Drilling
- Grinding
- Others
Abrasives Market, by End User
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Electronics & Electrical
- Construction
- Others
Abrasives Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
