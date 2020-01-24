Workplace Transformation Market Progresses for Huge Profits During2017 – 2025

Global Workplace Transformation Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Workplace Transformation industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Workplace Transformation as well as some small players.

Key Trends

A workplace transformation benefits an organization in ways more than one. It ups productivity and competitive advantage, brings down costs, and improves collaboration. Because of such unique perceived benefits the global market for workplace transformation is growing at an impressive pace. Other factors driving the market are new trends such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility, and changing nature of workplace. Besides, restructuring and reorganizing the organization, need to lessen operational expenditures, and demographic changes are other factors stoking growth.

Countering the growth in the global workplace transformation market are concerns over related data security and connectivity constraints.

Global Workplace Transformation Market: Market Potential

The global workplace transformation market holds out a lot of potential as it helps to increase competitive advantage and reduce costs, by using spaces more efficiently, for organizations. It fosters employee engagement, pushes up productivity, and allows hiring of people from any location. The different kinds of services it encompasses are enterprise mobility and telecom services, unified communication and collaboration services, workplace upgrade and migration services, service desk, field services, asset management services, desktop virtualization, application management services, and workplace automation services, among others.

The segments poised for maximum growth in the market are enterprise mobility and telecom service. This is primarily on account of the swift proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc. Trending practices, including mobile-first approach, Bring Your Own Identity (BYOD), and Carry Your Own Identity (CYOI) are also boosting uptake of enterprise mobility services.

The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is predicted to account for maximum share in the global market for workplace transformation in the upcoming years due to rising adoption of BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions and lesser overall cost of ownership in the migration and upgradation from existing traditional legacy systems to digital workplaces.

Global Workplace Transformation Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global workplace transformation market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, among them, is predicted to dominate the market with maximum share in the near future mainly on the back of increasing demand for mobility solutions on account of robust adoption of smartphones and cloud-based solutions in the region.

Global Workplace Transformation Market: Competitive Analysis

To assess the competition prevailing in the global workplace transformation market, the report profiles players such as Accenture PLC, NTT Data Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Atos, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., Citrix Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Wipro Ltd., IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Intel Corporation.

