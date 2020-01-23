MARKET REPORT
World Strength Training Equipment Market Key Regions, Sales, Revenue, Consumption and Growth Rate 2019
Strength Training Equipment Market Analysis 2019-2024
“Strength Training Equipment market 2024” gives a noteworthy review of Strength Training Equipment, giving a meaning of the present market circumstance, giving exact market information from the readers point of view, and getting bits of knowledge. It contains comprehensive significant focuses that altogether influence the development of the market at a worldwide level. The report is made after a pin-point Market look into and top to bottom examination of the industry advancement in various segments that requires right investigation, innovation based thoughts, and its legitimacy.
Get Sample PDF @ https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/281222
This Research gives the plan to focus on your targeted client’s seeing, needs and requests. The Strength Training Equipment business is getting progressively unique and innovative, with increasingly number of private players selecting the business.
In addition, the report discusses Strength Training Equipment business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide Strength Training Equipment based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in Strength Training Equipment growth.
Market Key Players: Detail , Cybex International , ICON Health and Fitness , Nautilus , Paramount Health Group , Precor , Technogym , BodyCraft , Body Solid , CAP Barbell , Jerai Fitness , Life Fitness , Powertec , Total Gym , TROY Barbell , Valor Fitness , ,
Types can be classified into: , Product Type Segmentation , Weights , Hydraulic Equipment , Functional Trainers ,
Applications can be classified into: , Product Type Segmentation , Weights , Hydraulic Equipment , Functional Trainers , , Industry Segmentation , Individual Users , Health clubs and gyms , Commercial users , ,
What market factors are explained in the report?
– The Global Strength Training Equipment Industry 2019 report displays a point by point division of the overall market subject to development, item type, application, and distinctive methods and systems. The thorough clarification of the market assembling methodology, the use of advancement, conclusions of the world Strength Training Equipment market players, dealers and traders’ order. The particular business data and their improvement plans would help our customers for future courses of action and action proposed to make due in the market.
– This report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.
Check Discount For this Report @ https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/281222
Reasons to Purchase this Report
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors
• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment
• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market
• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region
• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled
• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players
• The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions
• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis
• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain
• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this Strength Training Equipment report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document. Thus it offers a deep frame of reference of Strength Training Equipment market.
About Us:
Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data.
Contact Us:
Alexa Reports
Ph no: +1-408-844-4624 / +91- 7030626939
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/alexa-report
https://www.facebook.com/alexareportsinc
https://twitter.com/Alexa_Reports
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Recent research: High Speed Steels market growing at high CAGR by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Furfural Derivatives Market Factors to influence Growth of the Industry by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis over the forecast period - January 23, 2020
“A report on ‘High Speed Steels Market‘ Added by AlexaReports.com, highlights the ongoing and upcoming development patterns of this business notwithstanding exact subtleties identified with the heap topographies that contain the provincial range of the High Speed Steels market. Moreover, the report explains complex insights concerning the stock interest examination, industry share, development measurements and investment of significant players.
The most recent record on the High Speed Steels Industry has the consideration of a far reaching investigation of this industry close by the point by point division of this vertical. According to the report, the High Speed Steels market is anticipated to collect noteworthy returns over the evaluated period, while recording an exceptional development rate y-o-y over the pending years.
The exploration study briefly dismembers the High Speed Steels market and uncovers important estimations relating to the benefit projections, showcase size, deals limit, and various other pivotal parameters. Likewise, the High Speed Steels industry report assesses the business sections just as the driving variables affecting the compensation size of this industry.
Important Companies cover in this report are
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., Voestalpine AG, Sandvik Materials Technology AB, Kennametal Inc., Hudson Tool Steel Corporation, Erasteel, Friedr. Lohmann GmbH, Arcelormittal S.A., Thyssenkrupp AG, Tiangong International Co., Ltd., Guhring Inc., Heye Special Steel Co., Ltd., Nippon Koshuha Steel Co., Ltd., OSG Corporation, Carpenter, Graphite India Limited, Tivoly SA, Crucible Industries LLC, Dneprospetsstal, Jiangsu Fuda Special Steel Co., Ltd, Feida Group, West Yorkshire Steel Co. Ltd., Big Kaiser Precision Tooling Inc., Onsurd,
By Product Type
Metal Cutting Tools, Cold Working Tools, Others
By End-Use Industry
Automotive Industry, Plastic Industry, Aerospace Industry, Energy Sector, Others
Elaborating the market with respect to the geographical landscape:
The exploration report contains a somewhat across the board investigation of the geographical scene of the High Speed Steels market, which is evidently arranged into the locales North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa, and includes a few parameters relating to the local commitment.
Request a sample Report of High Speed Steels Market at: https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/140378
Fundamental insights about the sales generated by each zone as well as the registered market share have been mentioned in the research document.
Basic experiences about the business created by each zone just as the enlisted piece of the overall industry have been referenced in the exploration record.
The revenues and growth rate that each region will record over the projected duration are also detailed in the report.
The incomes and development rate that every region will record over the anticipated term are detailed in the report.
A brief outline of the major takeaways of High Speed Steels market report has been enlisted below:
A thorough overview of the competitive backdrop of the High Speed Steels market that encompasses leading firms are elaborated in the study.
– A concise synopsis of all the manufacturers, product developed, and product application scopes has been included.
– The report endorses information about the organizations on the basis of the position they hold in the industry as well as the sales accrued by the manufacturers.
– Also included in the report are the firm’s gross margins and price models.
– The market’s product spectrum covers types.
Information about these products has been mentioned in the study
– the report states the market share that these products will accrue in the industry over the forecast period.
– The study reports the sales registered by the products as well as the revenues earned over the foreseeable duration.
– The research highlights the application landscape of High Speed Steels market that includes applications
The report enlists the market share accrued by the application segment.
– The revenues accumulated by these applications as well as the sales projections for the projected timeframe are also included in the report.
– The study also deals with important factors like the competition patterns and market concentration rate.
– Comprehensive information pertaining to the sales channels like direct and indirect marketing opted for by producers for promoting their products is given in the report.
– The evaluation of the High Speed Steels market claims that this industry is anticipated to depict substantial revenue over the projected timeframe. The report includes supplementary data with respect to the market dynamics such as the potential growth opportunities, challenges present in this vertical, and the factors affecting the business sphere.
Ask for Discount on Report at: https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/140378
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Development Trend of Analysis of High Speed Steels Market
Global Market Trend Analysis
Global Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2024
Marketing Channel
Direct Marketing
Indirect Marketing
High Speed Steels Customers
Market Dynamics
Market Trends
Opportunities
Market Drivers
Challenges
Influence Factors
Methodology/Research Approach
Research Programs/Design
Market Size Estimation
Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
Data Source
Follow Us:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/alexa-report
https://www.facebook.com/alexareportsinc
https://twitter.com/Alexa_Reports”
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Recent research: High Speed Steels market growing at high CAGR by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Furfural Derivatives Market Factors to influence Growth of the Industry by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis over the forecast period - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Mobile Phones Market Is Thriving Worldwide with major players Like: HTC, Sony, OPPO, Lenovo, Huawei, Nokia, Motorola
The “Global Mobile Phones Market” is growing at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, a study of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Mobile Phones market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical assessment of the numerous growth factors and breaks in the global Mobile Phones market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.
Download Free PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study of Mobile Phones Market:: https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-mobile-phones-industry-market-research-report/7986 #request_sample
This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Market:
Xiaomi
Blackberry
Samsung
HTC
Sony
OPPO
Lenovo
Huawei
Nokia
Motorola
LG
ZTE
TCL
Vivo
Apple
Summary of Market: The global Mobile Phones market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to touch xx million US$ by the close of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.
The report emphases on Mobile Phones Market volume and value at Global Level, Regional Level And Company Level. From a global standpoint, this report embodies overall market size by studying historical data and future outlook.
The report is bifurcated into product type, applications, and regions worldwide. The above areas are further bifurcated into country-level data statistics for the below countries.
The key regions and countries covered in this report are:
Please note, the regional and country level data can be altered and provided as per client’s custom requirements.
Global Mobile Phones Market Segmentation, By Product Type:
Smartphone
Dumbphone
Global Mobile Phones Market Segmentation, By Application:
For Less Than 50 Years Old
For 15-35 Years Old
For 35-50 Years Old
For More Than 50 Years Old
Inquire Before Buying: https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-mobile-phones-industry-market-research-report/7986 #inquiry_before_buying
Research objectives:
• To study and estimate the market size of Mobile Phones , in terms of value.
• To find development and challenges for the global market.
• To observe worthwhile expansions including expansions, new services presents in worldwide industry.
• To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global Mobile Phones industry.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
• How is the Mobile Phones market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period?
• What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the Mobile Phones market?
• What are the core Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Mobile Phones market?
• What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global Mobile Phones market?
Table of Content
1 Report Outline
1.1 Research Opportunity
1.2 Major Industrialists
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Evolution Trends
2.1 Production and Volume Analysis
2.1.1 Global Mobile Phones Production Value 2015-164
2.1.2 Global Mobile Phones Production 2015-2025.
2.1.3 Global Mobile Phones Capacity 2015-2025.
2.1.4 Global Mobile Phones Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Major Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025.
2.2.1 Global Mobile Phones Market Size CAGR of Major Regions
2.2.2 Global Mobile Phones Market Share of Major Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Operators
3 Market Share by Industrialists
3.1 Capacity and Production by Industrialists
3.1.1 Global,Mobile Phones Capacity by Industrialists
3.1.2 Global Mobile Phones Production by Industrialists
3.2 Revenue by Industrialists
3.2.1. Mobile Phones Revenue by Industrialists (2015-2020)
3.2.2. Mobile Phones Revenue Share by Industrialists (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Mobile Phones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3. Mobile Phones Price by Industrialists
3.4 Major Industrialists of Mobile Phones Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Major Industrialists Enter into Mobile Phones Market
3.6 Major Industrialists Mobile Phones Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Dimensions by Type
4.1 Production and Production Rate for Each Type
4.2 Global Mobile Phones Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Mobile Phones Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4. Mobile Phones Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Mobile Phones Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Mobile Phones Production (History Data) by Regions 2015-2020.
6.2 Global Mobile Phones Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 North America
6.3.1 North America – Production Growth Rate 2015-2020.
6.3.2 North America – Production Value Growth Rate 2015-2020.
6.3.3 Major Players in North America
6.3.4 North America – Import & Export
6.4 Europe
6.4.1 Europe – Production Growth Rate 2015-2020.
6.4.2 Europe – Production Value Growth Rate 2015-2020.
6.4.3 Major Players in Europe
6.4.4 Europe – Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.1 China – Production Growth Rate 2015-2020.
6.5.2 China – Production Value Growth Rate 2015-2020.
6.5.3 Major Players in China
6.5.4 China – Import & Export
6.6 Japan
6.6.1 Japan – Production Growth Rate 2015-2020.
6.6.2 Japan – Production Value Growth Rate 2015-2020.
6.6.3 Major Players in Japan
6.6.4 Japan – Import & Export
7. Mobile Phones Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Mobile Phones Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 North America
7.2.1 North America – Consumption by Type
7.2.2 North America – Consumption by Application
7.2.3 North America – Consumption by Countries
7.2.4 United States
7.2.5 Canada
7.2.6 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Europe – Consumption by Type
7.3.2 Europe – Consumption by Application
7.3.3 Europe – Consumption by Countries
7.3.4 Germany
7.3.5 France
7.3.6 UK
7.3.7 Italy
7.3.8 Russia
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 Asia Pacific – Consumption by Type
7.4.2 Asia Pacific – Consumption by Application
7.4.3 Asia Pacific – Consumption by Regions
7.4.4 China
7.4.5 Japan
7.4.6 South Korea
7.4.7 India
7.4.8 Australia
7.4.9 Indonesia
7.4.10 Thailand
7.4.11 Malaysia
7.4.12 Philippines
7.4.13 Vietnam
7.5 Central & South America
7.5.1 Central & South America – Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Central & South America – Consumption by Application
7.5.3 Central & South America – Consumption by Countries
7.5.4 Brazil
7.6 Middle East and Africa
7.6.1 Middle East and Africa – Consumption by Type
7.6.2 Middle East and Africa – Consumption by Application
7.6.3 Central & South America – Consumption by Countries
7.6.4 GCC Countries
7.6.5 Egypt
7.6.6 South Africa
8. Company Profiles
To be continued……
Browse Detailed Table Of Content: https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-mobile-phones-industry-market-research-report/7986 #table_of_contents
Customization Service of the Report:,
Global Marketers.biz provides customization of reports as per your prerequisite. Contact our sales team, who will assure you to get a report that suits your requirements. Please get in touch with our sales squad ([email protected]).
(*Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance)
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Recent research: High Speed Steels market growing at high CAGR by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Furfural Derivatives Market Factors to influence Growth of the Industry by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis over the forecast period - January 23, 2020
MARKET REPORT
Furfural Derivatives Market Factors to influence Growth of the Industry by 2024
“This report is a fundamental reference for who searches for nitty gritty data on Furfural Derivatives market. The report covers information on Global markets including authentic and future patterns for supply, advertise size, costs, exchanging, rivalry and worth chain just as significant sellers. Notwithstanding the information part, the report likewise gives diagram of Furfural Derivatives market, including characterization, application, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market elements.
Key Points of this Report:
* The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis
* The report covers Global and country-wise market of Furfural Derivatives
* It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
* Comprehensive data showing Furfural Derivatives capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided
* The report indicates a wealth of information on Furfural Derivatives manufacturers
* Furfural Derivatives market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices.
* Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included
* Any other user’s requirements which is feasible for us
Based On Profile & Business Performance Outstanding Competitors In The Market Are –
BASF SE, Hongye Chemical, Corbion NV, Penn A Kem LLC, Ashland, Inc., Avantium, DynaChem Inc., Nova Molecular technologies, Continetal Industries Group, International Process Plants, TransFurans Chemicals, International Furan Chemicals, Shenzhen Shu Hang Industrial Development, SolvChem, NeuChem Inc., SweetLake Chemical, Ideal Chemical & Supply Company, Novasynorganics
By Type
Furoic Acid, Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA), 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA), Methyl Tetrahydrofuran (MeTHF), Poly Tetrahydrofuran (Poly THF), Tetrahydrofuran (THF),
By Application
Pharmaceuticals, Synthetic Plastics, Pesticides, Other,
Request for Sample with TOC @ https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/140377
The Furfural Derivatives market in Globe segmented by countries:
* China
* India
* Japan
* United States
Important points mentioned in this report
* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
* Distribution Channel sales Analysis by Value
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
Table of Contents
Chapter One Furfural Derivatives Overview
1.1 Furfural Derivatives Outline
1.2 Classification and Application
1.3 Manufacturing Technology
Chapter Two Industry Chain Analysis
2.1 Value Chain Analysis
2.2 Porter Five Forces Model Analysis
2.3 Cost Structure Analysis
Chapter Three Market Dynamics of Furfural Derivatives Industry
3.1 Latest News and Policy
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
Chapter Four Global Market of Furfural Derivatives (2014-2019)
4.1 Furfural Derivatives Supply
4.2 Furfural Derivatives Market Size
4.3 Import and Export
4.4 Demand Analysis
4.5 Market Competition Analysis
4.6 Price Analysis
4.7 Country-wise Analysis
Get Exclusive Discount, Click Here: https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/140377
Chapter Five Global Market Forecast (2019-2024)
5.1 Furfural Derivatives Supply
5.2 Furfural Derivatives Market Size
5.3 Import and Export
5.4 Demand Analysis
5.5 Market Competition Analysis
5.6 Price Analysis
5.7 Country-wise Analysis
At long last, a customization report is also available, so as to meet client’s necessities.
About Us:
Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data.
Contact Us:
Alexa Reports
Ph no: +1-408-844-4624 / +91- 7030626939
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/alexa-report
https://www.facebook.com/alexareportsinc
https://twitter.com/Alexa_Reports”
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Recent research: High Speed Steels market growing at high CAGR by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Furfural Derivatives Market Factors to influence Growth of the Industry by 2024 - January 23, 2020
- Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis over the forecast period - January 23, 2020
Mobile Phones Market Is Thriving Worldwide with major players Like: HTC, Sony, OPPO, Lenovo, Huawei, Nokia, Motorola
Recent research: High Speed Steels market growing at high CAGR by 2024
Furfural Derivatives Market Factors to influence Growth of the Industry by 2024
Halal Food Certification Market Analysis 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Applications and Forecast Analysis till 2025
Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2026
Innovations in the Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Field Likely to Aid the Growth of the Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market 2019 – 2027
Flue Gas Analyzer Market by Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis over the forecast period
Magnesium Hydroxide Paste Market: Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption, Cost Structure, Competitive Landscape 2019-2025
Label Adhesive Market Analysis Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Future Developments to 2025
Interior Glass Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2025 with leading key players Optima, Lindner-group, Dormakaba, Hufcor, AXIS, etc
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT5 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research