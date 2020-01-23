Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Worldwide Analysis on FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

Published

2 hours ago

on

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.

The FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.

All the players running in the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market are elaborated thoroughly in the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market players.

competition landscape with company market share and performance to provide a competitive dashboard view of key players operating in the global floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market along with their business strategies. This is expected to enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report include Citec Group Oy Ab, BW LPG Limited, Leif Höegh & Co, EXMAR NV, FLEX LNG Management AS, Excelerate Energy L.P., Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd, PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd., COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., Gaztransport & Technigaz, SENER Group, MITSUI & CO., LTD., Golar LNG Limited, Ochre Energy and NextDecade Corporation.   

The FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market report answers the following queries:

  1. Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
  2. What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
  3. Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
  4. Why region leads the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?
  5. What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market?

What the report encloses for the readers:

  • Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
  • A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.
  • Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.
  • In-depth assessment on the utilization of FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) in each end use industry.
  • Historical data and future growth outlook of the global FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) market.

Why choose FSRU (Floating Storage & Regasification Unit) Market Report?

  • Digital intelligence solutions to help clients stay at the forefront.
  • Published 6, 000+ reports and recognized by 150+ countries globally.
  • A team of 300+ analysts to deliver real-time information across various industries and companies.
  • Customized business reports to overcome unique market challenges

MARKET REPORT

Global Flow Meters Market is rising owing to the higher demand for oil & gas production worldwide | Siemens AG & Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Flow Meters Market: Summary

The Global Flow Meters Market is estimated to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2 %. Measurement of flow of liquids or gases plays a pivotal role in the industrial plants or facilities, as it is directly linked efficient functioning of industrial processes. To carry out flow measurements, flow meters are generally used. Flow meters can be referred to the devices, which act as an integral tool for measuring the flow of the liquid or gases in an open or closed duct. Alternatively, flow meters are also known as flow gauge, flow sensor, flow indicator, and liquid meter. Flow meters provide accurate flow measurement for any individual flow measuring application. Broad range of flowmeters are used in various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and food & beverage among others.

Flow Meters Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand of Flow Meters from End-Use Industries

The demand for flow meters across end-use industries is growing at a significant pace, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In oil and gas sector, the demand for flow meters is rising owing to the higher demand for oil & gas production worldwide. Also, higher ability to offer more accurate flow measurement under various temperature range is promoting its rapid adoption in oil and gas sector. Increasing focus towards reducing the overall costs, carbon footprint with overall process optimization are some of the factors responsible for the demand of flow meters across food & beverage, chemicals and similar other industries.

Rising Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters

Intelligent flow meters offer better ability for monitoring and controlling the liquid/gas flowage. They achieve this through the usage of smart technologies such as Bluetooth, Ethernet I/P, Wireless LAN, I/O Link and M-Bus. Higher accuracy and reliable results are required in industrial applications to carry out the processes more efficiently. Owing to this, demand for the intelligent flow meters is expected to grow across the chemical and water treatment application areas. The rising demand for intelligent flow meter owing to its accurate and precise flow measurement is another factor driving the growth of the flow meter market.

Market Restraints:

High Maintenance Cost Owing to Harsh Work Environment

Flow meters perform crucial work under extreme conditions, resulting into higher wear and tear. Due to this, it requires high maintenance in order to boost its shelf life and efficiency. Some of the prominent factors leading to high maintenance includes, disturbed flow of the liquids or gases, high turndowns, wet gas, and abrasive fluids. Due to this, routine maintenance of the flow meters is required which sum ups the total maintenance cost. Hence, high maintenance requirements act as a restraining factor for the growth of the flowmeter market during the forecast period.

Flow Meters Market: Key Segments

  • Key Segments by Type: Turbine Flow Meter, Metal Tube Rotameter, Mass Flow Meter, Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Venturi Meter, Orifice Meter, Ultrasonic Flow Meter, Vortex Flow Meter andOthers
  • Key Segments by End-User: Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Food and Beverage, Wastewater and Biogas, Chemicals, Pulp and Paper andOthers
  • Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Flow Meters Market: Report Scope

The report on the Flow Meter Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Flow Meters Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Flow Meters Market, by Type

  • Turbine Flow Meter
  • Metal Tube Rotameter
  • Mass Flow Meter
  • Differential Pressure Flow Meter
  • Venturi Meter
  • Orifice Meter
  • Ultrasonic Flow Meter
  • Vortex Flow Meter
  • Others

Flow Meters Market, by End User

  • Oil and Gas
  • Power and Utility
  • Food and Beverage
  • Waste Water and Biogas
  • Chemicals
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Others

Flow Meters Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • UK
  • The Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit  https://www.forencisresearch.com

Drilling Tools Market Opportunities 2019 with Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

The Global Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market is estimated to reach USD 2.23 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.7%. Increase in shale gas exploration and increasing technological capabilities of drillers is expected to drive the oil & gas drilling tools market during the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost, highly volatile oil prices, and stringent government regulations against offshore drilling activities is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Development of deep-water oil and gas fields is expected to become an opportunity for oil & gas drilling tools market.

Drill is an instrument with an edged or pointed end used for making holes in hard substances. Equipments which are used in drilling process are known as drilling tools. Drilling tools are very useful to empower you to carry out an intense job with much ease and comfort. It is frequently used in household applications, factories, workshops as well as industries. Some key players of drilling tools market are Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford, Baker Hughes, and National Oilwell Varco among others.

Drilling Tools Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global oil & gas drilling tools market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. Based on type, the drilling tools market can be segmented into drill bit, drilling tubulars, drilling collars, drill swivel, drill stabilizers and reamers, drill jars, mud motors, mechanical thrusters, and others.
  2. Based on Application includes onshore and offshore.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Drilling Tools Market: Report Scope

The report on the oil & gas drilling tools market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

List of the leading companies operating in the Drilling Tools market include:

  • Schlumberger (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Halliburton
  • Weatherford
  • Baker Hughes
  • DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL
  • COUGAR DRILLING SOLUTIONS
  • RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LIMITED
  • Dynomax Drilling Tools Inc.
  • Other Key Companies

Drilling Tools Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Type

  • Drill Bit
  • Drilling Tubulars
  • Drilling Collars
  • Drill Swivel
  • Drill Stabilizers and Reamers
  • Drill Jars
  • Mud Motors
  • Mechanicial Thrusters
  • Others

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market, by Application

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

Oil & Gas Drilling Tools Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the oil & gas drilling tools market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the oil & gas drilling tools market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving types of the oil & gas drilling tools market?
  • What are the evolving applications of oil & gas drilling tools market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the oil & gas drilling tools market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the oil & gas drilling tools market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

MARKET REPORT

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends with Growth and Business Strategies by 2024

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

The Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market is estimated to reach USD 9.0 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Growing usage of portable devices and electric vehicle is expected to drive the lithium ion battery anode materials market during the forecast period. However, complex manufacturing process and restriction on shipment of chemicals is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Electric aircraft (Eviation) production is expected to become an opportunity for global market.

The anode is a type of electrode in a cell or battery in which current flows in from the outside circuit. A battery consists of two electrodes named as cathode and anode. In lithium ion battery, anode is negatively charged electrode. Some key players in lithium ion battery anode materials are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co Ltd, JFE Chemical Corporation, and Umicore among others.

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global lithium ion battery anode materials market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

  1. On the basis of material, the market is segmented into lithium titanate, carbon, silicon composites, graphene.
  2. By application, the global market is segmented into cylindrical cell, prismatic cell, pouch cell, and others.

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Scope

The report on the lithium ion battery anode materials market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

List of the leading companies operating in the Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials market include:

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
  • Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd
  • Nippon Carbon Co Ltd
  • JFE Chemical Corporation
  • Umicore
  • Targray Technology International Inc.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • XGSciences
  • Kureha Corporation
  • Other Key Companies

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Material

Lithium Titanate

Carbon

  • Graphite
  • Hard Carbon
  • Soft carbon

Silicon Composites

Graphene

Others

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market, by Application

  • Cylindrical Cell
  • Prismatic Cell
  • Pouch Cell
  • Others

Lithium Ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Region

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

  • What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
  • What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
  • What are the evolving types of the lithium ion battery anode materials market?
  • What are the evolving applications of global market?
  • What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
  • Who are the key players operating in the lithium ion battery anode materials market?
  • How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

