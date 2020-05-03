ENERGY
Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2020: Demand, Trends, Potential Growth, Share, Business Opportunities, Investment and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025
Adroit Market Research released its research study on “Global Writing And Marking Instruments Market Size by Type (Pens, Pencils, Coloring And Writing Instruments, Markers And Highlighters, Writing Accessories) by Application (Online Store, Offline Stores) by) by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025”. The study covers the global composites market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2018 imply the historical value with forecast between 2019 and 2025. The global writing and marking instruments market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as market dynamics, company overview and financial performance.
Global writing and marking instrument market size was valued at USD 16.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.98 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. The transformation into biodegradable or recyclable products is a key factor for the increasing demand for stylus on the international market for writing and marking instruments. In recyclable PET pens many manufacturers have invested. This stylus is produced of recycled PET bottles that can attract environmentally conscious customers and therefore increase the market share in stylus in this sector. Pen continues to be the dominant tool of writing and marking and will demonstrate a comparable trend in the future. Writing becomes more and more exclusive and private. This is probably why some people talk about the fountain pen comeback despite other writing alternatives such as e-mails and encrypted texts. Various kinds of pen that uplift the entire pen sector include fountain pen, roller pen, gel pen and others. Fountain styluses and ball-point stylus are likely to be of great value for the industry because they are small in price and are easily accessible from all over the world. Teachers and learners are the major drivers for demand growth and will definitely add to the forecast period.
The toxic inks and the quantity of stylus made of unsustainable material were a number of negative aspects that impeded this segment’s growth. The market situation, however, is evolving environmentally friendly products and tins, helping the industry to grow. Pencil is an ancient writing tool, despite technological advances in communication, is still preferred over other writing and marking tools.
Offline stores accounted for a market revenue share of 83.7% and market revenue of USD 14,215.8 million in the year 2018 and is expected to further account for a market revenue share of 82.4% and market revenue of USD 19,765.7 million by 2025. Despite the enormous rise in digitalisation, off-line shops continue to dominate the worldwide market for writing and marking tools. Online shop restraints are surely the main driver for increased writing device consumption by offline shops.
However, the increasing literacy rate in the main economies has shown that customer purchasing behaviour is changing dynamically. People gradually shop online to use the services and digitization assistance. The absence of an opportunity at the point of purchase to test the goods physically remains the main obstacle to the internet buying of writing and marking tools. Online stores accounted for a market revenue share of 16.3% and market revenue of USD 790.1 million in the year 2018 and is expected to further account for a market revenue share of 17.6%.
Asia Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share, (2018)
Japan writing and marking instruments market was accounted for 13.6% of overall Asia Pacific sales in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Electronic telephones have long been the dominant tools for writing in the workplace, which lead to a reduction in the requirement of learners in writing instruments. Internet awareness of on-demand video-streaming services, often called e-learning, has increased over the review term among students and a growing number of free equipment. India’s writing and marking tool market is a highly lucrative market for distinct products worldwide simply due to its size. The writing tools sector of today has become more new fads and the creation of new products, as it is the only factor in its progress. Montex, Reynolds, Cello, Linc, Lexi, Today, Luxor and Flair are major Indian players in the ballpoint pen industry. Reynolds, Lexi and Cello dominated ballpoint pen industries in India, among the above mentioned players. More investment in education and the increased number of universities and universities in Europe are anticipated to promote manufacturing for producers of writing and marking instruments in order to meet growing demand.
In North America the demand for writing and marking instruments over the predicted era is anticipated to increase with increasing projects adopted by government and educational organisations in order to raise awareness of the role of education.
Key segments of the global writing and marking instruments market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
Pens
Pencils
Colouring And Writing Instruments
Markers And Highlighters
Writing Accessories
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
Online stores
Offline stores
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC countries
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2020 Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2025
The global waterproofing chemicals market analysis segmented on the basis of regional consumption demand for these chemicals projected Asia Pacific as the most dominant region, holding a market share of more than 45% in 2017. Construction sector is a major component driving the GDP of several countries in this region. The rising consumption demand for waterproofing chemicals market is directly related to the booming construction industry. The consumption demand for waterproofing chemicals in Asia Pacific was nearly 1,700 kilo tons in 2017. China, the largest consumer of waterproofing chemicals is the dominant country in this region majorly on account of China being the world’s largest construction industry. The Global Construction 2020 Report by market analyst Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics projects China to represent 19% of the global construction output.
Waterproofing chemicals have a prominent role in protecting the building from the substantial threat of water seepage. Ordinary concrete which is a porous material, allows water or humidity to penetrate its surface, resulting in the corrosion of the reinforcement. This causes the concrete to crack. Furthermore, ingressing water also allows the seepage of aggressive chemicals and salts into the wall, destroying the infrastructure’s substance and thereby damaging the façade. The expensive remedial work to correct the discrepancies in low grade waterproofing systems have encouraged the designers and builders to achieve high performance and reliable solutions to prevent water ingression. This has driven the global waterproofing chemicals market share and is expected to remain the primary driver of the market in the foreseeable years.
The global waterproofing chemicals market size is expected to reach up to USD 8.8 billion by 2025. The exponential growth that the global waterproofing chemicals market has been witnessing over the years is majorly attributed to the booming construction industry all around the globe. The rising number of infrastructural activities is driving the waterproofing chemicals market share as these structure need reliable waterproofing solutions that can ensure long lasting protection from rising damp and moisture.
Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size 2017 by Product (Polymers {PVC, TPO, EPDM, Others}, Bitumen {SBS, APP, Others}, Others), By Applications (Roofing, Walls, Building Structures, Landfills and Tunnels, Others) By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global waterproofing chemicals market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global waterproofing chemicals market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.
Water infiltration is a dangerous phenomenon which can cause damages such as insect infestation, and mold and building failures. The global waterproofing chemicals market is witnessing tremendous growth as majority of the new structures are being waterproofed to prevent the damages caused by water seepage. The bitumen based waterproofing chemicals are witnessing an escalated demand in the global waterproofing chemicals market share as these chemicals offer advantages such as convenient application using the torching method, excellent water barrier properties, and high tensile strength, puncture and tear resistance. This global waterproofing chemicals market analysis projects the share of bitumen to be the highest holding approximately 50% of the overall global waterproofing chemicals market share in 2017.
The spike in the construction industries in the emerging economies is the major factor that is driving the demand for global waterproofing chemicals market. This can be gauged by the staggering data indicating the growth of the infrastructure construction market in emerging markets to reach approximately 128% over the next decade to 2020. This humungous growth in the construction industry over the years is expected to fuel the global waterproofing chemicals market during the forecast period.
Key segments of the global waterproofing chemicals market
Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
Polymers
PVC
TPO
EPDM
Others
Bitumen
SBS
APP
Others
Others
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
Roofing
Walls
Building Structures
Landfills and Tunnels
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)
North America
US
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
Italy
France
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
What does the report include?
- The study on the global waterproofing chemicals market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of product, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
Urea Market 2020- Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Players, Forecast To 2025
Urea is being increasingly used for reducing emissions from diesel engines in buses, lorries, and cars. For instance, diesel engines running at high temperatures produce nitric oxide with high concentrations by reacting with nitrogen and oxygen present in the air which causes pollution. One of the ways to remove this pollutant is by allowing it to react with ammonia to form nitrogen. However, the process is volatile and poisonous where a solution of urea & water is injected into the exhaust. Urea is decomposed via a thermal process to form ammonia and carbon dioxide.
Adroit Market Research today published a study on the “Global Urea Market Trends of Its Related Technologies (Stamicarbon, SnamProgetti, Conventional, Others), Applications (Agriculture, Industrial, Others) For Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa) with Forecasts from 2018 to 2025”. The global urea market size is estimated based on the ongoing trend and consumption patterns of the fertilizer industry across the globe. The report also provides a brief outlook on the key strategies implemented by global players.
The global urea market size is projected to be valued at USD 56.2 billion by 2025. Industrial applications of urea such as the production of resins and catalysts is estimated to be show fastest growth by 2025. Manufacture of melamine that is used for producing melamine-methanal resins is one of the crucial non-agricultural application of urea.
China accounted for a major market revenue share of nearly 50 % in 2017 in the global urea market and is estimated to show similar trend over the forecast period. Increase in the capacity of urea and ammonia plants is the key driver behind China being the significant exporter of urea. Presence of huge population coupled with economies of scale is associated with the uplifting demand of urea in this region.
Upcoming capacity addition of ammonia and urea in Egypt is anticipated to boost the demand. For instance, The Egyptian Chemical & Fertilizers Industries (KIMA) is expected to start commercial production of ammonia in April, 2019 followed by urea production at the end of June, at its plant in Aswan. The production capacity of the project, known as KIMA II, will be 396,000 tonnes/year of ammonia and 530,000 tonnes/year of urea.
The company already produces and distributes ammonium nitrate, ammonia, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, ferrosilicon alloy and silica fume from the facility. The new plant will have a capacity of 1,200 tonnes/day of ammonia and 1,575 tonnes/day of urea. Egypt is a key exporter of urea with a production capacity of over 4.6m tonnes from four main companies, such as Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO), Egyptian Fertilizers Company (EFC), Helwan and AlexFert.
Increasing demand for food grains on account of the burgeoning population across the globe is anticipated to elevate the use of urea. Capacity expansion from U.S., China, and Europe has caused increase in the domestic production and decrease in the imports of urea. Capacity expansion has created oversupply of urea hence rising the prices of the urea and accumulation of unsalable inventories.
Key Segments of the Global Urea Market:
Technology Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Stamicarbon technology
SnamProgetti / Saipem technology
Conventional technologies
Others
Application Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
Agriculture
Industrial
Others
Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Rest of North America
Europe
Western Europe
Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)
Asia-Pacific
China
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Reasons for the study
- Trade patterns, production and consumption trends witnessed in the global fertilizer sector
- Demand scenario and utilization patterns of nitrogen fertilizers including urea across each geography
- Significant utilization of urea in non-agricultural applications
- Technological developments in urea production, capacity expansion activities, and mergers & acquisitions mainly in Asia Pacific
- Regulatory scenario regarding fertilizer consumption in North America and Europe
What does the report include?
- The global urea market is segmented on the basis of technology and application
- Market evaluation through analytical models such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and value chain
- Market segmentation by technology and application for each of the regions. Market sizing and forecast for key countries in each region.
- Raw material analysis and production overview of the urea sector
- Company profiles of global and regional urea manufacturers and their market positioning
Who should buy this report?
- Executives and managers of fertilizer companies engaged in manufacturing and distribution
- Financial managers and stakeholders interested in trade statistics pertaining to the urea market and other fertilizer sectors
- Government organizations, regulatory bodies, policymakers, and other financial organizations analyzing and monitoring product usage, product quality, and performance of the fertilizer sectors and other related parameters
- Analysts, researchers, strategy planners, and educational institutions interested in gaining market insights and its future trends
Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Industry Trends Forecast from 2020-2025
In 2017, the global patient infotainment terminals market share was dominated by medium size devices owing to its cost-effective and stable performance as compared to small size terminals. Availability of a large number of products under the category has given a variety of options to choose from to the healthcare providers compared to small and large screens. Such factors are expected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.
Key players within the global patient infotainment terminals market include Barco, Onyx Healthcare Inc., CliniLinc, Lincor, Teguar Computers, PDi Communication Systems Inc., ClinicAll International Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, and ARBOR Technology Corp. among others.
By 2025, the global patient infotainment terminals market size is estimated to reach USD 907.2 million driven by increasing spending on patient comfort and convenience. Hospitals are undergoing a change; and with the evolving technology, patient infotainment terminals have made it easy for the hospital staff to gather and monitor the patient data in real-time without visiting the patient. Patient infotainment terminals can help doctors diagnose and treat as required by the patient. The technology would surely benefit the medical staff and patients and also create new avenues for revenue generation for the companies already in this field along with the new entrants in the market.
Adroit Market Research launched a study named, “Global Patient Infotainment Terminals Market Size 2017 By Type (Small Size (≤ 12.5″), Medium Size (12.5″ to 19.5″), Large Size (>19.5″)); By End-user (Hospitals, Treatment Centers, and Others); By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The report includes historical data ranging from 2015-2017 and a forecast from 2018-2025 for the global patient infotainment terminals market value. Additionally, global patient infotainment terminals market share on the basis of type and application has been covered in the report.
Hospitals were the largest end-users of patient infotainment terminals due to their large presence as compared to the treatment centers. Furthermore, a large number of under construction hospitals are adopting healthcare IT solutions which in turn is expected to drive the overall market growth. For instance, as of January 2019, Richmond, Virginia (US) has pipeline hospital projects exceeding USD 450 million. The hospital will have almost 114 beds creating a potential opportunity for patient infotainment terminal manufacturers. The application of patient infotainment terminals are not only limited to bedside patients but they can be integrated with other systems in the hospitals to create intelligent solutions for the medical staff to analyze. Also, the terminals can use the network technologies to provide telehealth services to the patient located at a remote place. Hospitals are anticipated to account for 55.6% of the global patient infotainment terminals market share by 2025.
By 2025, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market for the patient infotainment terminals industry. The demand for the patient infotainment terminals in the growing economies can be attributed to technological advancements and digitization in the region. Also in Asia Pacific, Japan is one of the lucrative regions for the companies in this field. The demand in Japan can be attributed to its rising geriatric population. Japan is the only country in the world where approximately 25% of the population is over the age of 65. The old age population brings a lot of opportunities and innovation in the healthcare sector in the coming future in order to save the country from falling GDP. The increasing geriatric population within Japan is expected to drive the market as these terminals find application in geriatric care centers as well as home care.
Key segments of the global patient infotainment terminals market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Small Size
Medium Size
Large Size
End-user Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
Hospitals
Treatment Centers
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Central and South America
Middle East and Africa
