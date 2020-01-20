Yacht Charter Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2028

Assessment of the Global Yacht Charter Market

The recent study on the Yacht Charter market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Yacht Charter market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Yacht Charter market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Yacht Charter market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Yacht Charter market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Yacht Charter market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Yacht Charter market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Yacht Charter market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Yacht Charter across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Manufacturers are focused towards retrofitting old yachts, especially motor yachts, in order to make them more fuel efficient and reduce CO2 emissions. Eco-friendly yachts with low CO2 emissions are presented with various Environment Protection Awards by RINA – an organization that issues notation Green Plus to environmental-friendly ships on the basis of environment performance index, which includes impact of the vessel on the environment

Sailing yacht to reflect high market value in the years to follow

On the basis of type, the global yacht charter market has been segmented into motor yacht and sailing yacht. Sailing yacht segment is expected to represent largest share in terms of value. In terms of value this segment has been estimated to reach a value of over US$ 10 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. Revenue contribution of the segment to the global yacht charter market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% throughout the period of forecast.

Schooner to largely contribute to the growth of sailing yachts during the assessment period

Sailing yacht segment is further categorized into sloop, schooner, catamaran and ketch. In 2017, the schooner sub segment reflected a valuation a bit under US$ 2600 Mn whereas the sloop sub segment reflected a value of over US$ 2700 Mn. In 2017, the sloop sub segment dominated the market. However, the schooner sub segment gained high traction over years and surpassed the sloop sub segment and is estimated to touch a higher valuation of more than US$ 4100 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) as this segment is also projected to register a higher growth rate than the sloop segment. The catamaran sub category is poised to grow at the highest rate to register a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of forecast and is anticipated to reach a value a little less than US$ 1500 Mn by end of 2027.

