Yarrow Oil Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2017 – 2025

5 hours ago

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Yarrow Oil Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Yarrow Oil Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Yarrow Oil Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Yarrow Oil in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Yarrow Oil Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Yarrow Oil Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Yarrow Oil Market.

Key findings of the report:

  • Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Yarrow Oil Market
  • Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Yarrow Oil in different geographies
  • Influence of technological advancements on the Yarrow Oil Market
  • SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report
  • Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Yarrow Oil Market:

  • Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?
  • Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?
  • What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Yarrow Oil Market?
  • What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?
  • Which market player is expected to dominate the Yarrow Oil Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

The local manufacturers could be the key players in uprising yarrow oil market. Some of the prominent manufacturers of yarrow oil are Organic Infusions, Inc., Neal’s Yard Remedies, Florihana, Bristol botanicals ltd., Carruba, Inc., SRS Aromatics, NHR organic oils and few other regional players.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Yarrow oil Market Segments
  • Yarrow oil Market Dynamics
  • Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016
  • Yarrow oil Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025
  • Supply & Demand Value Chain
  • Yarrow oil Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain
  • Yarrow oil Market Drivers and Restraints

 Regional analysis for Yarrow oil Market includes:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific & Japan
  • The Middle East and Africa 

Report Highlights:

  • Shifting Industry dynamics
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends
  • Key Competition landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance

Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins Market Research Reports Analysis by 2026

59 seconds ago

April 29, 2020

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market.

The Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market.

All the players running in the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market are elaborated thoroughly in the Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market players.

GE
Molex
TE Connectivity
Delta
Laird
Ohmite
Aavid Thermalloy
Sunon
Advanced Thermal Solutions
American Technical Ceramics
Apex Microtechnology
Comair Rotron
CUI
T-Global Technology
Wakefied-Vette

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Aluminum Heat Sink
Copper Heat Sink
Copper Aluminum Heat Sink

Segment by Application
Automobile industry
Electronic industry
Others

The Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market report answers the following queries:

  1. Why consumers are highly inclined towards the consumption of segment in the Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market?
  2. What are the opportunities available for players operating in the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market?
  3. Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market?
  4. Why region leads the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market?
  5. What are the drivers and restraints affecting the market size of the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market?

What the report encloses for the readers:

  • Critical insights of each segment, including volume growth outlook, and demand & supply pattern.
  • A to Z of each player – positives & negatives, current status, future developments – of the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market.
  • Detailed information regarding the trends influencing the growth of the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market.
  • In-depth assessment on the utilization of Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins in each end use industry.
  • Historical data and future growth outlook of the global Heat Sinks and Cooling Fins market.

Temporary Cardiac Pacing Wires Leads Market Expected To Account US$ 411.5 Mn By 2026

2 mins ago

April 29, 2020

The prevalence of arrhythmia and cardiovascular diseases is rising and expected to continue growing throughout the forecast period. According to the latest research by the company, the global temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market is anticipated to account for over US$ 411.5 Mn in terms of value by 2026 end. The report on the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market indicates that the market is projected to have significant growth potential through 2022.

The minimally-invasive procedure for transvenous pacing, by techniques type, is projected to account for the largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the minimally-invasive technique for temporary pacing during emergencies such as acute myocardial infarction and heart block is expected to drive the market for temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads in the near future.

The favorable reimbursement scenario for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as the burden for cardiovascular diseases continues to increase in developing and under-developed economies, contributes to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. Significant growth in the number of cardiac surgeries is also spurring the market of temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, every year, about 735,000 Americans experience heart attacks. An estimated 2.7–6.1 Million people in the United States have atrial fibrillation, which is expected to further increase with the aging of the U.S. population, and more than 750,000 hospitalizations occur each year due to atrial fibrillation.

The increasing number of cardiac surgeries, primarily among the geriatric population, along with the anticipated increase in the number of people undergoing cardiothoracic surgeries are expected to drive the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market during the forecast period.

The rapidly aging population also contributes to significant growth in the demand for temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads, leading to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. According to the Population Reference Bureau, (2016), the number of Americans aged 65 and above is projected to grow to more than double – from 46 Million to over 98 Million – by 2060 and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly to 24% from 15%.

Technological advancements in cardiac devices are also driving the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market. The increasing demand for pacemakers, owing to the growing prevalence of heart diseases, primarily due to rising obesity, unhealthy lifestyles, smoking, drug abuse and excessive consumption of alcohol among the young population, is leading to various heart disorders such as bradycardia and heart block. This is expected to further surge the demand for temporary cardiac pacing wire and leads during the forecast period.

Manufacturing companies in the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market are focusing on the development of high-end technology devices and further aiming towards launching devices used in minimally-invasive techniques. The launch of new products integrated with advanced technologies that ease treatment procedures and provide improved results to patients also contributes to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wire and leads market. For instance, in October 2016, BioTrace Medical, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance to market a new Tempo Lead, an innovative temporary pacing lead designed for use in procedures in which temporary pacing is indicated, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and electrophysiology (EP) procedures.

The increasing demand for cardiovascular surgeries is expected to contribute to the sales of leads and wires and in turn, contribute to the growth of the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market.

The global temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, technique, age group and end user. In terms of revenue, the cardiac pacing leads/catheter segment by product type in the temporary cardiac pacing wires & leads market is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

  • Medtronic Plc.
  • BioTrace Medical Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical)
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • OSCOR Inc
  • A&E Medical Corporation
  • OSYPKA AG
  • Others.
Microsurgery Robot Market To Reach An Estimated Value Of US$ 1,562.9 Mn By 2028

3 mins ago

April 29, 2020

Advancements in technologies and their implementation in medical treatments has build-up a new stage to showcase in the last two decades. Microsurgery robots are stealing the spotlight owing minimally invasive nature, high precision and better patient outcome.

This has led to increasing adoption of microsurgery robot, robotic instrument and devices for microsurgeries where precision plays an important role. Reduced pain, blood loss and faster recovery are the further benefits of robotic surgery luring players in microsurgery robot market.

According to a latest research by the company, the global microsurgery robots market is anticipated to account for over US$ 1,562.9 Mn, in terms of value, by 2028 end. The report on microsurgery robots further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate pegged at 7.3% through 2028.

Microsurgery robots finds the maximum application in urology surgery as it produces superior outcomes than open and laparoscopic urology procedures. In the US, 80% of total radical prostatectomies are performed robotically because of its significant outcomes compared to other techniques. Neurosurgery is growing dependency on microsurgery robots due to minimal complication and addition of high precision.

Tracing neurosurgery is reconstructive surgery for the utilization of microsurgery robotic systems. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 5,834,353 reconstructive procedures were performed in the US in 2017.

The implementation of microsurgery robotic systems for reconstructive surgeries are patients increasing as newer and improved systems are emerging the microsurgery robotic surgery market. Microsurgery robotics for oncology is expected to grow with maximum CAGR due to promising results and elimination of surgeon’s hand tremor, increased flexibility and control.

The instrument segment of microsurgery robots market is segmented into three parts as per their function and position. This segment dominates as per revenue as it is expensive and is indispensable to conduct a microsurgery robotic procedure.

Accessories are the auxiliary devices attached to the main robotic instrument as per surgical procedures requisite. Accessories segment is expected to grow with high CAGR due to application of various accessories for specialized feature and function according to the surgical requirement.

Microsurgery robotic systems are most prevalent in hospitals, however, their adoption is increasing in ambulatory surgical centers. According to PMR, the hospital segment accounted for over 85% revenue share in the overall microsurgery robot market in 2017. Higher costs of microsurgery robots and limited adoption among ambulatory surgical centers creates a barrier for utilization of highly complicated robotic surgery instrumentation.

However, the growing popularity of microsurgery robot and its crossover success in clinical studies for developing better and advancer microsurgery robot and decrease in their price due to competition pressure can exponentially increase its implementation in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

North America region is anticipate to remain most dominant in the global microsurgery robot market. Further, the growing number of manufactures and availability of improved technologies in surgical robotics adds to the supremacy of North America in microsurgery robot market.

Moreover, Europe microsurgery robot market is estimated to create incremental opportunity worth approximately US$ 429.9 Mn between 2018 and 2028. APEJ region is forecast to behold most CAGR and potential to create a considerable revenue share in global microsurgery robot market.

Regional penetration of manufactures and increased availability of microsurgery robot is likely to boost the growth of the microsurgery robots market in the APEJ region. Increasing utilization of robotic systems and rising healthcare expenditure in CIS & Russia is expected to surge the demand for more advanced microsurgery robot.

PMR has segmented the global microsurgery robot market into component, applications, end users and region. In terms of revenue, the instruments segment in microsurgery robot will hold significant share over the forecast period. In contrary, the services segment in microsurgery robot market will exhibit limited investment opportunities, in terms of revenue, through 2028.

Company Profiles

  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Stryker
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Globus Medical, Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew plc.
  • Corindus, Inc.
  • Renishaw plc.
  • TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.
  • Others.
