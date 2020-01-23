Zener Diodes Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 920.0 Million by 2024 | Analysis by Top Key Vendors – NXP, ROHM, Diodes, Toshiba, Microsemi

Zener Diodes Market 2019 Report analyses the Industry Status, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Competition landscape and Forecast to 2024. This report also provides data on Patterns, Improvements, Target Business Sectors, Limits and Advancements.

Global Zener Diodes Market overview:

Detailed Study on Zener Diodes Market is growing at a CAGR during Forecasts year 2024. This Report covers the Major Players data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Zener Diodes industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Zener Diodes market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0210157271174 from 730.0 million $ in 2014 to 810.0 million $ in 2019, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Zener Diodes market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Zener Diodes will reach 920.0 million $.

The Global Zener Diodes Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Zener Diodes Market is sub segmented into Through Hole Technology, Surface Mount Technology. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Zener Diodes Market is sub segmented into Consumer Electronics, Computing, Industrial, Telecommunications, Automotive.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Furthermore, it offers a detailed description and business profiles of leading key players operating in the global regions. It includes an overview of companies, contact information, methodologies, revenue generation, and successful strategies. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been analyzed to get better insights about target market across the globe.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Zener Diodes Market are Vishay, ON Semiconductor, NXP (Nexperia), ROHM, Diodes, Toshiba, Microsemi, Renesas Electronics, Good-Ark Electronics, Torex Semiconductor, Comchip, ANOVA, Bourns, Micro Commercial Components, KEXIN.

Latest Industry Updates:

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced two flexible, high-speed automotive-compliant voltage translators for use in environments with ambient temperatures up to +125°C. The PI4ULS5V108Q and PI4ULS5V202Q are designed for use in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and telematics equipment.

Both devices are compatible with either push-pull or open-drain connections, delivering the convenience of a single part number to address multiple applications. In addition, bidirectional flexibility with automatic direction sensing simplifies level shifting between bus interfaces, such as SMBus, PMBus, or I2C devices, by eliminating any requirement for a direction-control signal.

The 8-channel PI4ULS5V108Q performs up-translation at up to 100MHz and down-translation at over 100MHz, delivering responsive performance for use in high data-rate interfaces. Designers can ensure fast exchanges across SPI or other interfaces, with no limitation due to level shifting. This enables data transfers between system-on-chip (SoC) and peripheral components to be executed with optimum efficiency.

The PI4ULS5V202Q is a 2-channel translator with internal 10kΩ pull-up resistors, allowing direct connection to interfaces with open-drain topology, such as I2C ports. The large maximum voltage-translation range of 1.2V to 5.5V provides flexibility to work with a wide variety of I2C chips and circuit designs. The PI4ULS5V202Q features fast rise and fall times, due to high-speed one-shot detectors at the IC inputs and is able to support data rates of up to 20Mbps.

Table of Contents:

Global Zener Diodes Market Report 2019

1 Zener Diodes Definition

2 Global Zener Diodes Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Zener Diodes Business Introduction

4 Global Zener Diodes Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Zener Diodes Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Zener Diodes Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Zener Diodes Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Zener Diodes Market Forecast 2019-2024

9 Zener Diodes Segmentation Type

