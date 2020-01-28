Zeolite Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group, titled “Zeolite Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, estimates that the global zeolite market was worth US$ 3.6 Billion in 2018. The report further anticipates the market to reach a value of US$ 4.9 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period.

Zeolites are solid crystalline structures that are made of silicon, aluminum and oxygen. They occur naturally as minerals and are extensively mined in different parts of the world. They are non-corrosive and have high hydrothermal stability and surface area. On account of these properties, zeolites are used in petrochemical cracking, water softening and purification, agriculture and animal husbandry, and in the separation and removal of gases as well as solvents.

Reserves of natural zeolites and raw materials required for manufacturing synthetic zeolites are readily available around the world. They are available at an economical rate, owing to which they are employed in various industries for multiple applications. Apart from this, as zeolites have high melting points, and are resistant to high temperatures and pressures and insoluble in water, they are extensively utilized in the manufacturing of soaps and detergents. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Global Zeolite Market Drives/Constraints:

Zeolites are being increasingly utilised in the forms of refrigeration absorbents on account of their natural availability coupled with non-poisonous and non-flammable nature. This is one of the primary factors which is driving the growth of the market.

They are also used as an eco-friendly alternative to sodium tripolyphosphates which are prohibited by several governments as they decline the quality of water. This, in turn, has contributed towards an augmented demand for zeolites across the globe.

Some of the growth inducing factors which have been positively influencing the global zeolite market include mounting disposable incomes, rising environmental concerns and increasing usage of zeolite for antimicrobial protection owing to their non-toxicity properties.

However, there is a presence of metals, enzymes and other chemical compounds which can be used in the form of a substitute to zeolite catalysts. This acts as a major hindrance which has been impeding the growth of the market.

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into natural and synthetic zeolite. Currently, natural zeolite holds the majority of the market share as it has high silica content which is required for holding the structure together.

Application Insights:

Zeolite currently finds myriad applications in various segments including detergent, catalyst and adsorbent. Amongst these, detergent is the most common application of zeolite on account of the rising need for protecting marine ecologies and biodiversity.

Regional Insights:

On a geographical front, Europe enjoys the leading position in the global zeolite market. It is followed by Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report has also analysed the import and export trends of the market. At present, Germany represents the largest importer, whereas, the Netherlands is the largest exporter of zeolite.

Competitive Insights:

The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Arkema

BASF

Honeywell International

Tosoh Corporation

Zeochem

