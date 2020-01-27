Zero Trust Security Market – Applications Insights by 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Zero Trust Security Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zero Trust Security .

This report studies the global market size of Zero Trust Security , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6118&source=atm

This study presents the Zero Trust Security Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Zero Trust Security history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Zero Trust Security market, the following companies are covered:

Notable Developments

Some of the recent notable developments in the global zero trust security market are given below:

In February 2019, Symantec Technologies, a well-known brand in the global zero trust security market, announced that the company has successfully acquired three promising companies – Zero Trust Innovator, Software Defined Perimeter, and Luminate Security. This acquisition helped Symantec to further extend its business portfolio in integrated cyberdefense.

In March 2019, Centrify announced the launch of new cloud-based service called Centrify Zero Trust Privilege. The new platform will allow enterprises and organizations to give the least amount of privilege access depending upon the verification of the requesting individual, risk of the access environment, and the overall context of the request.

Zero Trust Security Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several factors that are exerting a positive influence on the global zero trust security market. One of the key driving factor for the market growth is the increasing popularity of new and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. In addition to this, several leading financial institutes and companies are adopting cloud-based systems. This is expected to help the zero trust security market to grow at a great pace. These zero trust security systems are highly useful for such sensitive sectors such as finance, where the services and solutions like biometric security offer optimum levels of security.

Moreover, the developments in the aforementioned technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence are extremely helpful for detecting as well as identifying new threats that are constantly on the rise. The growing trend of adopting cloud-driven services, increasing investments as well as activities of research and development are some of the other key factors that are driving the growth of the global zero trust security market.

Zero Trust Security Market: Geographical Outlook

The global zero trust security market has a geographical landscape featuring five key regions. These regions are North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Currently, the global zero trust security market is dominated by the North America segment. The growth and development of the zero trust security market in the region is primarily attributed to the presence of several leading players in North America. These leading companies are providing top of the shelf business solutions and services that are ultimately helping the market in the region to grow at a rapid pace. Moreover, the development of the market in the region is also spurred by the growing strategic partnerships and investments and considerable increase in the research and development activities.

Another important trend that has been observed in the North America zero trust security market is the emergence of several promising startups such as Akamai Technologies Inc. Cyxtera Technologies, and Centrify Corporation. These companies are developing new, advanced, and more innovative solutions so as to cater to the growing demand for zero trust security solutions. This too has helped in driving the growth of the market in the region.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

Solution Type:

Network Security

Data Security

Endpoint Security

Zero Trust Security

API Security

Security Analytics

Security Policy Management

Others

Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

Authentication Type:

Single-factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication

Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom, IT, and IteS

Government and Defense

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Others

Region:

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Singapore Australia Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6118&source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Zero Trust Security product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Zero Trust Security , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Zero Trust Security in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Zero Trust Security competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Zero Trust Security breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=6118&source=atm

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Zero Trust Security market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Zero Trust Security sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.