Zinc Pyrithione Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Zinc pyrithione, also called pyrithione zinc, is a commonly used coordination complex of zinc. Pyrithione is an organosulfur compound containing carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen, and sulfur, and is connected to zinc at the sulfur and oxygen centers. As a centrosymmetric crystal, each zinc atom in zinc pyrithione is linked with two sulfur centers and three oxygen centers. Zinc pyrithione has attained a key value for human consumers due to its bacteriostatic and fungistatic capabilities, which means it can inhibit the cell division of bacteria as well as fungi. Zinc pyrithione can also be utilized as a deterrent against algae, which has also been crucial in the steady growth of the zinc pyrithione market due to rising demand from the construction industry.

The prime driver for the global zinc pyrithione market is its rising utilization in cosmetic products. The fungistatic and bacteriostatic properties of zinc pyrithione have made it a valuable ingredient in skincare formulations, as it has a protective effect against fungal infections. Skin conditions such as dandruff and psoriasis can be controlled with the help of zinc pyrithione, as it helps lower the rate of production of new skin cells. The threat posed by the rising pollution levels across the world is likely to drive utilization of skincare products in the coming years, enabling steady growth of the global zinc pyrithione market.

Zinc pyrithione is also used in several food and beverage products to prevent microbial growth. The rising demand for packaged food is likely to drive the adoption of zinc pyrithione in the coming years, as packaged food needs to be protected from pathogens to a much greater degree than fresh food. Non-food items made from organic materials, such as mattresses, carpets, and leather materials are also prone to fungal and bacterial attacks, which has given the zinc pyrithione market a steady sales outlet.

Zinc pyrithione is a zinc-based coordination complex that has bacteriostatic properties, which means it inhibits bacterial cell division, and fungistatic properties that essentially inhibit fungal cell division. Zinc pyrithione is also used to treat a variety of skin diseases, including seborrhoeic dermatitis. The compound is also used to prevent the growth of algae that cause various types of deteriorations including discoloration, staining, and odors, especially on the outer coatings of walls.

Zinc pyrithione is commonly known as Zinc Omadine as manufactured by leading player Lonza Group, is primarily used as a wide-spectrum insecticide. It is also incorporated into various plastics and polymers as a powder, an aqueous dispersion, or a liquid. Zinc Omadine is added to plastics and polymers either during their manufacturing process or during the production of the finished articles. If in a liquid state, zinc omadine is added using a meter pump and in an amorphous state, it is added by the open pouring process. The compound is incorporated into any material at a point when thorough mixing will take place.

The key application of zinc pyrithione is as a pesticide and for treating dermatological problems. The compound is also used to control dandruff, seborrhoeic dermatitis, and psoriasis and is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Zinc pyrithione is a key ingredient in a variety of anti-dandruff shampoos. Additionally, it is also employed as a preservative in a variety of foods and beverages as well as in non-food articles such as adhesives, carpet backings, carpet fibers, rubber and rubber backed bath mats, synthetic and non-leather materials, foam underlay for carpets, foam stuffing for cushions, cable and wire insulation, all coverings, plastic furniture, and athletic flooring mats. Owing to its low solubility in water, zinc omadine is used in outdoor paints and other paints and adhesive products as an antimicrobial agent as it provides protection against mildew and algae. The decomposition of zinc pyrithione by ultra violet light is very slow, thus providing years of protection even against direct sunlight. It is also used as an antibacterial treatment for household sponges.

The main driver of the global zinc pyrithione market is the use of this chemical as an antibacterial coating. Application segments such as food and beverages, building and constructions, and textile industries have shown a high demand for antimicrobial coatings. This in turn is expected to boost the global zinc pyrithione market during the projected period. End users of this market include textiles, ventilation, heating, bathroom fittings, air-conditioning, and electronic, and medical devices. Stringent rules and regulations against the use of zinc pyrithione in North American and European countries and the fluctuating prices of raw materials may restrain this market over the given forecast period.

The key regions in the global zinc pyrithione market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The rising residential and commercial construction activities in Asia Pacific and the growing disposable income of consumers is expected to boost the zinc pyrithione market over the next few years.

North America is currently known to be the global hub for anti-microbial coatings manufacture with the headquarters of several leaders in the global zinc pyrithione market based in the U.S. There has therefore been a very high demand for zinc pyrithione in this region over the past few years.

The key players in the global zinc pyrithione market so far have been Akcros Chemicals, Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Incorporated, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Clariant International, and Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

