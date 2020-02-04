Zink Printing Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook



XploreMR offers an 8-year forecast for the global ZINK printing market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the ZINK printing market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the ZINK printing market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of ZINK printing technology and its advantages. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on technology, applications, and different regions globally.

The ZINK printing market is expected to witness value growth during the forecast period owing to reduction in the usage of cables as well as reduction in the cost of printing.

The report starts with an overview of the ZINK printing market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the ZINK printing market.

The ZINK printing market is classified on the basis of component, functionality, connectivity, application, and region. On the basis of component, the market is subsegmented into ZINK-based paper and ZINK-based printer. The functionality segment is subsegmented into compact photo printer and camera with printer. By connectivity, the market is subsegmented into Bluetooth, NFC, and others. The application segment is subsegmented into home/individual and commercial.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis of the ZINK printing market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the ZINK printing market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the ZINK printing market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & the rest of Latin America), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, & the rest of Europe), SEA (India, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Oceania, and the rest of SEA & APAC), China, Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, & the rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ZINK printing market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the ZINK printing market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global ZINK printing market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of component, industry, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global ZINK printing market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global ZINK printing market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the ZINK printing market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the ZINK printing supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the ZINK printing market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Hewlett-Packard Inc.; Eastman Kodak Company; Brother Industries, Ltd.; L.G Electronics Inc.; ZINK Holdings LLC; Lifeprint; PRYNT Corp.; Dell Inc.; and Polaroid.

By Component ZINK-based Paper ZINK-based Printer

By Functionality Compact Photo Printers (Print only) Camera with Printer (Camera and Print)

By Connectivity Bluetooth NFC Others

By Application Home/Individual Commercial (photography, insurance, photo kiosks, medical labels, commercial signage etc.)

Key Regions covered: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe SEA & Others of APAC India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA & APAC China Japan MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA

Key Companies Hewlett-Packard Inc. Eastman Kodak Company Brother Industries, Ltd. L.G Electronics Inc. ZINK Holdings LLC Lifeprint; PRYNT Corp. Dell Inc. Polaroid

