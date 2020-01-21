Zirconia Ceramics Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Drug Repurposing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025> Drug repurposing or re-profiling has been the hallmark to bring strong business growth and the trend is being followed by majority of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Among all biologics approved in the U.S. during 2007-2009, 30-40% of them were the drugs repurposed or repositioned. National Institute of Health (NIH), U.S. Department of Health defines drug repurposing as discovering new uses for approved drugs to provide the quickest possible transition from bench to bedside. Drug repurposing opens up various opportunities to answer current unmet medical needs to come up with cost-effective solutions to expensive drug development process. Repurposing or re-profiling of drugs which are suspended due to lack of efficacy or specificity can be a good start over for further development for new indication. Finding new indications for already studied drugs can benefit patients by getting quick access to new treatment choices and also to developer by saving time and money while maintaining its original IP protection. For many expensive indications such as cancer, scrutinizing for anti-cancer activity among dozens of off-patent drugs that have already established their safety is a powerful method opted by majority of the big pharma companies. However, repurposing is not a new strategy and there are bunch of drugs which are repositioned or repurposed, some of them are Raloxifene (approved for treatment of osteoporosis in 2007, originally indicated for breast cancer treatment), Thalidomide (repositioned for use in treatment of leprosy and multiple myeloma in 2006), Rapamycin (repurposed in 1999 for prevention of organ transplant rejection), Sildenafil (originally approved for erectile dysfunction and recently got approved for treatment of angina) and many others.

This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Drug Repurposing industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Drug Repurposing market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

The key players covered in this study > Astellas Pharma, Biovista, Novartis, AbbVie, Pfizer, Allergan, NuMedii.

