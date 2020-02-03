Zonal Isolation Packers Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019 to 2027

Zonal Isolation Packers Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zonal Isolation Packers .

This industry study presents the Zonal Isolation Packers Market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2019 to 2027. The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Zonal Isolation Packers market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Zonal Isolation Packers Market report coverage:

The Zonal Isolation Packers Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Schlumberger Limited- a leading supplier of technologies for use in production, drilling, reservoir characterization, and processing applications- made an official announcement of the launch of ‘CemFIT Shield’, a new zonal isolation technology. The product launch was held at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SPE ATCE). This new product offers enhanced isolation between hydraulic fracturing stages in case of long & horizontal wells.

In 2018, Halliburton Company- a leading company dealing with oil field products & services- announced its acquisition of Athlon Solutions LLC, a key supplier of customized engineering solutions and services. This acquisition was aimed at developing effective oil field products & services for three categories- stimulation, midstream, and production.

In 2018, Nine Energy Service, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of onshore completion & production services- completed its acquisition of Magnum Oil Tools International, LTD, a key manufacturer of downhole completion products for use in energy applications. This partnership will help both the parties to offer products of greater efficacy combined with excellent conveyance capabilities.

Additional key players operating in the zonal isolation packers market and profiled in the report include Weatherford International PLC, Baker Hughes Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., TAM International, Inc., Tendeka B.V., TAM International, Inc., Gryphon Oilfield Solutions, RGL Reservoir Management Inc., ERA Oilfield Services Co Ltd., Welltec, Vanguard Oil Tools Services LLC, Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc., Superior Energy Services, Packers Plus Energy Services, Inc., Saltel Industries SAS, Nabors Industries Ltd., and NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

Fact.MR research study offers incisive insights into the competitive dynamics of global zonal isolation packers market.

Zonal Isolation Packers Market- Additional Insight

Adoption of Zonal Isolation Packer Soars as End-Users Seek Improved Well Lifecycle with Minimum Workover

Global demand for zonal isolation packers remains influenced by two chief factors – well lifecycle and workover. With resurgence in oil & gas drilling activities worldwide and consistent growth i well-intervention activities, deployment of zonal isolation packers, is increasing for seamless production maintenance in the existing oilfields.

Multiple varieties of zonal isolation packers, including inflatable packers, swellable packers, intelligent completion packers, hydraulically set packers, dual string packers, sand control packers, and mechanical packers, are witnessing augmented demand for use in diverse target applications. With relatively greater performance and reliability being two of the key benefits, permanent zonal isolation packer type is emerging as a force to reckon with in the zonal isolation packers market space.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zonal Isolation Packers Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2027

